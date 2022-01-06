openbase logo
phi

@types/phin

by Ethan Davis
3.4.0 (see all)

Node HTTP client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

544

GitHub Stars

496

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. phin provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

phin logo

The lightweight Node.js HTTP client

Full documentation | GitHub | NPM

Simple Usage

const p = require('phin')

const res = await p('https://ethanent.me')

console.log(res.body)

Note that the above should be in an async context! Phin also provides an unpromisified version of the library.

Install

npm install phin

Why Phin?

Phin is relied upon by important projects and large companies. The hundreds of contributors at Less, for example, depend on Phin as part of their development process.

Also, Phin is very lightweight. To compare to other libraries, see Phin vs. the Competition.

Quick Demos

Simple POST:

await p({
    url: 'https://ethanent.me',
    method: 'POST',
    data: {
        hey: 'hi'
    }
})

Unpromisified Usage

const p = require('phin').unpromisified

p('https://ethanent.me', (err, res) => {
    if (!err) console.log(res.body)
})

Simple parsing of JSON:

// (In async function in this case.)

const res = await p({
    'url': 'https://ethanent.me/name',
    'parse': 'json'
})

console.log(res.body.first)

Default Options

const ppostjson = p.defaults({
    'method': 'POST',
    'parse': 'json',
    'timeout': 2000
})

// In async function...

const res = await ppostjson('https://ethanent.me/somejson')
// ^ An options object could also be used here to set other options.

// Do things with res.body?

Custom Core HTTP Options

Phin allows you to set core HTTP options.

await p({
    'url': 'https://ethanent.me/name',
    'core': {
        'agent': myAgent // Assuming you'd already created myAgent earlier.
    }
})

Full Documentation

There's a lot more which can be done with the Phin library.

See the Phin documentation.

Phin vs. the Competition

Phin is a very lightweight library, yet it contains all of the common HTTP client features included in competing libraries!

Here's a size comparison table:

PackageSize
requestrequest package size
superagentsuperagent package size
gotgot package size
axiosaxios package size
isomorphic-fetchisomorphic-fetch package size
r2r2 package size
node-fetchnode-fetch package size
phinphin package size

