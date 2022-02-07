openid-client is a server side OpenID Relying Party (RP, Client) implementation for Node.js runtime, supports passport.
The following client/RP features from OpenID Connect/OAuth2.0 specifications are implemented by openid-client.
Updates to draft specifications (DPoP, JARM, etc) are released as MINOR library versions,
if you utilize these specification implementations consider using the tilde
~ operator in your
package.json since breaking changes may be introduced as part of these version updates.
Filip Skokan has certified that openid-client conforms to the following profiles of the OpenID Connect™ protocol
The library exposes what are essentially steps necessary to be done by a relying party consuming OpenID Connect Authorization Server responses or wrappers around requests to its endpoints. Aside from a generic OpenID Connect passport strategy it does not expose any framework specific middlewares. Those can however be built using the exposed API, one such example is express-openid-connect
Node.js LTS releases Codename Erbium (starting with ^12.19.0) and newer LTS releases are supported. This means ^12.19.0 (Erbium), ^14.15.0 (Fermium), and ^16.13.0 (Gallium). Future LTS releases will be added to this list as they're released.
npm install openid-client
Discover an Issuer configuration using its published .well-known endpoints
import { Issuer } from 'openid-client';
const googleIssuer = await Issuer.discover('https://accounts.google.com');
console.log('Discovered issuer %s %O', googleIssuer.issuer, googleIssuer.metadata);
Authorization Code flow is for obtaining Access Tokens (and optionally Refresh Tokens) to use with
third party APIs securely as well as Refresh Tokens. In this quick start your application also uses
PKCE instead of
state parameter for CSRF protection.
Create a Client instance for that issuer's authorization server intended for Authorization Code flow.
See the documentation for full API details.
const client = new googleIssuer.Client({
client_id: 'zELcpfANLqY7Oqas',
client_secret: 'TQV5U29k1gHibH5bx1layBo0OSAvAbRT3UYW3EWrSYBB5swxjVfWUa1BS8lqzxG/0v9wruMcrGadany3',
redirect_uris: ['http://localhost:3000/cb'],
response_types: ['code'],
// id_token_signed_response_alg (default "RS256")
// token_endpoint_auth_method (default "client_secret_basic")
}); // => Client
When you want to have your end-users authorize you need to send them to the issuer's
authorization_endpoint. Consult the web framework of your choice on how to redirect but here's how
to get the authorization endpoint's URL with parameters already encoded in the query to redirect
to.
import { generators } from 'openid-client';
const code_verifier = generators.codeVerifier();
// store the code_verifier in your framework's session mechanism, if it is a cookie based solution
// it should be httpOnly (not readable by javascript) and encrypted.
const code_challenge = generators.codeChallenge(code_verifier);
client.authorizationUrl({
scope: 'openid email profile',
resource: 'https://my.api.example.com/resource/32178',
code_challenge,
code_challenge_method: 'S256',
});
When end-users are redirected back to your
redirect_uri your application consumes the callback and
passes in the
code_verifier to include it in the authorization code grant token exchange.
const params = client.callbackParams(req);
const tokenSet = await client.callback('https://client.example.com/callback', params, { code_verifier });
console.log('received and validated tokens %j', tokenSet);
console.log('validated ID Token claims %j', tokenSet.claims());
You can then call the
userinfo_endpoint.
const userinfo = await client.userinfo(access_token);
console.log('userinfo %j', userinfo);
And later refresh the tokenSet if it had a
refresh_token.
const tokenSet = await client.refresh(refresh_token);
console.log('refreshed and validated tokens %j', tokenSet);
console.log('refreshed ID Token claims %j', tokenSet.claims());
Implicit
response_type=id_token flow is perfect for simply authenticating your end-users, assuming
the only job you want done is authenticating the user and then relying on your own session mechanism
with no need for accessing any third party APIs with an Access Token from the Authorization Server.
Create a Client instance for that issuer's authorization server intended for ID Token implicit flow.
See the documentation for full API details.
const client = new googleIssuer.Client({
client_id: 'zELcpfANLqY7Oqas',
redirect_uris: ['http://localhost:3000/cb'],
response_types: ['id_token'],
// id_token_signed_response_alg (default "RS256")
}); // => Client
When you want to have your end-users authorize you need to send them to the issuer's
authorization_endpoint. Consult the web framework of your choice on how to redirect but here's how
to get the authorization endpoint's URL with parameters already encoded in the query to redirect
to.
import { generators } from 'openid-client';
const nonce = generators.nonce();
// store the nonce in your framework's session mechanism, if it is a cookie based solution
// it should be httpOnly (not readable by javascript) and encrypted.
client.authorizationUrl({
scope: 'openid email profile',
response_mode: 'form_post',
nonce,
});
When end-users hit back your
redirect_uri with a POST (authorization request included
form_post
response mode) your application consumes the callback and passes the
nonce in to include it in the
ID Token verification steps.
// assumes req.body is populated from your web framework's body parser
const params = client.callbackParams(req);
const tokenSet = await client.callback('https://client.example.com/callback', params, { nonce });
console.log('received and validated tokens %j', tokenSet);
console.log('validated ID Token claims %j', tokenSet.claims());
RFC8628 - OAuth 2.0 Device Authorization Grant (Device Flow) is started by starting a Device Authorization Request.
const handle = await client.deviceAuthorization();
console.log('User Code: ', handle.user_code);
console.log('Verification URI: ', handle.verification_uri);
console.log('Verification URI (complete): ', handle.verification_uri_complete);
The handle represents a Device Authorization Response with the
verification_uri,
user_code and
other defined response properties.
You will display the instructions to the end-user and have him directed at
verification_uri or
verification_uri_complete, afterwards you can start polling for the Device Access Token Response.
const tokenSet = await handle.poll();
console.log('received tokens %j', tokenSet);
This will poll in the defined interval and only resolve with a TokenSet once one is received. This
will handle the defined
authorization_pending and
slow_down "soft" errors and continue polling
but upon any other error it will reject. With tokenSet received you can throw away the handle.
Yes. Everything that's either exported in the TypeScript definitions file or documented is subject to Semantic Versioning 2.0.0. The rest is to be considered private API and is subject to change between any versions.
It is only built for Node.js environments - including openid-client in browser-environment targeted projects is not supported.
See Client Authentication Methods (docs).
See Customizing (docs).