Notyf is a minimalistic JavaScript library for toast notifications. It's responsive, A11Y compatible, dependency-free and tiny (~3KB). Easy integration with React, Angular, Aurelia, Vue, and Svelte.
Demo: carlosroso.com/notyf
npm i notyf
This section explains the base case using the minified bundle. See the quick recipes section for instructions to plug Notyf into Angular, React, Aurelia, Vue, or Svelte.
Add the css and js files to your main document:
<html>
<head>
...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/notyf@3/notyf.min.css">
</head>
<body>
...
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/notyf@3/notyf.min.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Files are delivered via CDN by jsdeliver
// Create an instance of Notyf
var notyf = new Notyf();
// Display an error notification
notyf.error('You must fill out the form before moving forward');
// Display a success notification
notyf.success('Your changes have been successfully saved!');
Notyf ships with an ES6 bundle referenced from the
module key of its package.json. This is the file that module bundlers like Webpack will use when using the package.
Notyf is exported as a class under the
notyf namespace. Typings are also available.
import { Notyf } from 'notyf';
import 'notyf/notyf.min.css'; // for React, Vue and Svelte
// Create an instance of Notyf
const notyf = new Notyf();
// Display an error notification
notyf.error('Please fill out the form');
You can set some options when creating a Notyf instance.
new Notyf(options: INotyfOptions)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Details
|duration
number
|2000
|Number of miliseconds before hiding the notification. Use
0 for infinite duration.
|ripple
boolean
|true
|Whether to show the notification with a ripple effect
|position
INotyfPosition
{x:'right',y:'bottom'}
|Viewport location where notifications are rendered
|dismissible
boolean
|false
|Whether to allow users to dismiss the notification with a button
|types
INotyfNotificationOptions[]
|Success and error toasts
|Array with individual configurations for each type of toast
dismiss(notification: NotyfNotification)
Dismiss a specific notification.
const notyf = new Notyf();
const notification = notyf.success('Address updated');
notyf.dismiss(notification);
dismissAll()
Dismiss all the active notifications.
const notyf = new Notyf();
notyf.success('Address updated');
notyf.error('Please fill out the form');
notyf.dismissAll();
Every individual notification emits events. You can register listeners using the
on method.
'click'
Triggers when the notification is clicked
const notyf = new Notyf();
const notification = notyf.success('Address updated. Click here to continue');
notification.on('click', ({target, event}) => {
// target: the notification being clicked
// event: the mouseevent
window.location.href = '/';
});
'dismiss'
Triggers when the notification is manually (not programatically) dismissed.
const notyf = new Notyf();
notyf
.error({
message: 'There has been an error. Dismiss to retry.',
dismissible: true
})
.on('dismiss', ({target, event}) => foobar.retry());
Viewport location where notifications are rendered.
|Param
|Type
|Details
|x
left \| center \| right
|x-position
|y
top \| center \| bottom
|y-position
Configuration interface for each individual toast.
|Param
|Type
|Details
|type
string
|Notification type for which this configuration will be applied
|className
string
|Custom class name to be set in the toast wrapper element
|duration
number
|2000
|icon
string
INotyfIcon
false
|Either a string with HTML markup, an object with the properties of the icon, or 'false' to hide the icon
|background
string
|Background color of the toast
|message
string
|Message to be rendered inside of the toast. Becomes the default message when used in the global config.
|ripple
boolean
|Whether or not to render the ripple at revealing
|dismissible
boolean
|Whether to allow users to dismiss the notification with a button
Icon configuration
|Param
|Type
|Details
|className
string
|Custom class name to be set in the icon element
|tagName
string
|HTML5 tag used to render the icon
|text
string
|Inner text rendered within the icon (useful when using ligature icons)
|color
string
|Icon color. It must be a valid CSS color value. Defaults to background color.
The following example configures Notyf with the following settings:
const notyf = new Notyf({
duration: 1000,
position: {
x: 'right',
y: 'top',
},
types: [
{
type: 'warning',
background: 'orange',
icon: {
className: 'material-icons',
tagName: 'i',
text: 'warning'
}
},
{
type: 'error',
background: 'indianred',
duration: 2000,
dismissible: true
}
]
});
Register a new toast type and use it by referencing its type name:
const notyf = new Notyf({
types: [
{
type: 'info',
background: 'blue',
icon: false
}
]
});
notyf.open({
type: 'info',
message: 'Send us <b>an email</b> to get support'
});
Warning: Notyf doesn't sanitize the content when rendering your message. To avoid injection attacks, you should either sanitize your HTML messages or make sure you don't render user generated content on the notifications.
The default types are 'success' and 'error'. You can use them simply by passing a message as its argument, or you can pass a settings object in case you want to modify its behaviour.
const notyf = new Notyf();
notyf.error({
message: 'Accept the terms before moving forward',
duration: 9000,
icon: false
})
Notyf is well supported in all of the modern frameworks such as Angular, React, Aurelia, Vue, or Svelte. Check out the recipes and learn how to integrate the library to your application.
Please see the contributing document and read the contribution guidelines. Thanks in advance for all the help!
Notyf is under MIT licence