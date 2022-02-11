A simple "database" that use JSON file for Node.JS.

Installation

Add node-json-db to your existing Node.js project.

yarn add node-json-db

Documentation

Auto Generated

Inner Working

Data

The module stores the data using JavaScript Object directly into a JSON file. You can easily traverse the data to reach directly the interesting property using the DataPath. The principle of DataPath is the same as XMLPath.

Example

{ test : { data1 : { array : [ 'test' , 'array' ] }, data2 : 5 } }

If you want to fetch the value of array, the DataPath is /test/data1/array To reach the value of data2 : /test/data2 You can of course get also the full object test : /test Or even the root : /

Usage

See test for more usage details.

import { JsonDB } from 'node-json-db' ; import { Config } from 'node-json-db/dist/lib/JsonDBConfig' var db = new JsonDB( new Config( "myDataBase" , true , false , '/' )); db.push( "/test1" , "super test" ); db.push( "/test2/my/test" , 5 ); db.push( "/test3" , { test : "test" , json : { test :[ "test" ]}}); db.push( "/test3" , { new : "cool" , json : { important : 5 } }, false ); db.push( "/test2/my/test/" , 10 , false ); var data = db.getData( "/" ); var data = db.getData( "/test1" ); try { var data = db.getData( "/test1/test/dont/work" ); } catch (error) { console .error(error); }; db.delete( "/test1" ); db.save(); db.reload();

TypeScript Support

As of v0.8.0, TypeScript types are included in this package, so using @types/node-json-db is no longer required.

JsonDB isn't exported as default any more. You'll need to change how you load the library.

This change is done to follow the right way to import module.

import { JsonDB } from 'node-json-db' ; import { Config } from 'node-json-db/dist/lib/JsonDBConfig' const db = new JsonDB( new Config( "myDataBase" , true , false , '/' ));

Typing

With TypeScript, you have access to a new method: getObject that will take care of typing your return object.

import { JsonDB } from 'node-json-db' ; import { Config } from 'node-json-db/dist/lib/JsonDBConfig' const db = new JsonDB( new Config( "myDataBase" , true , false , '/' )); interface FooBar { Hello: string World: number } const object = {Hello: "World" , World: 5 } as FooBar; db.push( "/test" , object); const result = db.getObject<FooBar>( "/test" );

Array Support

You can also access the information stored into arrays and manipulate them.

import { JsonDB } from 'node-json-db' ; import { Config } from 'node-json-db/dist/lib/JsonDBConfig' const db = new JsonDB( new Config( "myDataBase" , true , false , '/' )); db.push( "/arraytest/myarray[0]" , { obj: 'test' }, true ); var testString = db.getData( "/arraytest/myarray[0]/obj" ); db.delete( "/arraytest/myarray[0]" );

Appending in Array

db.push( "/arraytest/myarray[]" , { obj : 'test' }, true ); db.push( "/arraytest/myarray[]/myTest" , 'test' , true );

Last Item in Array

db.push( "/arraytest/lastItemArray" , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], true ); db.getData( "/arraytest/lastItemArray[-1]" ); db.delete( "/arraytest/lastItemArray[-1]" ); db.getData( "/arraytest/lastItemArray[-1]" );

Count for Array

db.push( "/arraytest/list" , [{ id : 65464646155 , name : "test" }], true ); let numberOfElement = db.count( "/arraytest/list" );

Get Index in Array

db.push( "/arraytest/myarray" , { id : 65464646155 , name : "test" }, true ); db.getIndex( "/arraytest/myarray" , 65464646155 ); db.getIndex( "/arraytest/myarray" , "test" , "name" ); db.delete( "/arraytest/myarray[" + db.getIndex( "/arraytest/myarray" , 65464646155 ) + "]" );

Type

Type Explanation DataError When the error is linked to the Data Given DatabaseError Linked to a problem with the loading or saving of the Database.

Errors

Error Type Explanation The Data Path can't be empty DataError The Database expect to minimum receive the root separator as DataPath. Can't find dataPath: /XXX. Stopped at YYY DataError When the full hierarchy of the DataPath given is not present in the Database. It tells you until where it's valid. This error can happen when using getData and delete Can't merge another type of data with an Array DataError If you chose to not override the data (merging) when pushing and the new data is an array but the current data isn't an array (an Object by example). Can't merge an Array with an Object DataError Same idea as the previous message. You have an array as current data and ask to merge it with an Object. DataPath: /XXX. YYY is not an array. DataError When trying to access an object as an array. DataPath: /XXX. Can't find index INDEX in array YYY DataError When trying to access a non-existent index in the array. Only numerical values accepted for array index DataError An array can only use number for its indexes. For this use the normal object. The entry at the path (/XXX) needs to be either an Object or an Array DataError When using the find method, the rootPath need to point to an object or an array to search into it for the wanted value. Can't Load Database: XXXX DatabaseError JsonDB can't load the database for "err" reason. You can find the nested error in error.inner Can't save the database: XXX DatabaseError JsonDB can't save the database for "err" reason. You can find the nested error in error.inner DataBase not loaded. Can't write DatabaseError Since the database hasn't been loaded correctly, the module won't let you save the data to avoid erasing your database.

Limitations

Object with separator in key

Object pushed with key containing the separator character won't be reachable. See #75.

Please consider the separator as a reserved character by node-json-db.

Thanks

James Davis for helping to fix a regular expression vulnerable to catastrophic backtracking.

License