openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nt

@types/ng-table

by Vitalii Savchuk
2.0.1 (see all)

Simple table with sorting and filtering on AngularJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

271

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for ng-table (https://github.com/esvit/ng-table). ng-table provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/ng-table installed!

Readme

Table + AngularJS

Build Status Coverage Status semantic-release

Code licensed under New BSD License.

This directive enhances your HTML tables. It support sorting, filtering and pagination. Header row with titles and filters automatic generated.

Installing

NPM

Install the current stable release:

npm install ng-table --save

Or install the latest beta release:

npm install ng-table@next --save

note: when to use next? see this issue-comment

CDN

You can download the distribution files directly from unpkg

Bower: NO LONGER SUPPORTED

Getting started

Please follow the getting started steps here

Examples

Using Typescript?

As of v2.0.0 ngTable is written in typescript and so you do NOT have to install external type declarations for this library.

By installing the ng-table package from npm, you will get typescript intellisense for all ng-table exported types.

WARNING:. The type definitions on DefinitelyTyped are depreciated.

Upgrading from an earlier version?

Upgrade from 0.8.3

It's recommended to upgrade in two jumps:

  1. Upgrade to version 1.0.0-beta.9, making any changes to your application code neccessary to work with this version
    • EG: bower install ng-table#1.0.0-beta.9 --save
  2. Refactor your application to remove any code that depended on depreciated behaviours that where removed in the 1.0.0 release
  3. Install 1.0.0 (should now be a drop in replacement for 1.0.0-beta.9)
    • Bower: bower install ng-table#1.0.0 --save
    • NPM: npm i ng-table@1.0.0 --save

Upgrade from version earlier than 0.8.3

It's recommended to upgrade in three jumps:

  1. Upgrade to version 0.8.3, making any changes to your application code neccessary to work with this version
    • EG: bower install ng-table#0.8.3 --save
  2. Follow the guide above to upgrade from 0.8.3 -> 1.0.0-beta.9 -> 1.0.0

Tips

  • Read the notes in github releases. Each release details the breaking changes and migration guidance

Compatibility

For work in IE < 9 need jQuery, just add:

<!--[if lt IE 9]>
  <script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.10.2.min.js"></script>
<![endif]-->

Building from sources

  1. Clone: git clone https://github.com/esvit/ng-table.git
  2. Install: npm install
  3. Build: npm run build:full
  • To locally build and serve docs site: npm run doc && npm run serve:docs-site
  • To locally serve the demo: npm run serve:demo

Want to contribute?

See the contributing guidelines.

This project is part of Bazalt CMS.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial