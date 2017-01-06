Table + AngularJS

This directive enhances your HTML tables. It support sorting, filtering and pagination. Header row with titles and filters automatic generated.

Installing

NPM

Install the current stable release:

npm install ng- table

Or install the latest beta release:

npm install ng-table @next --save

note: when to use next ? see this issue-comment

CDN

You can download the distribution files directly from unpkg

Bower: NO LONGER SUPPORTED

Getting started

Please follow the getting started steps here

Examples

Using Typescript?

As of v2.0.0 ngTable is written in typescript and so you do NOT have to install external type declarations for this library.

By installing the ng-table package from npm, you will get typescript intellisense for all ng-table exported types.

WARNING:. The type definitions on DefinitelyTyped are depreciated.

Upgrading from an earlier version?

Upgrade from 0.8.3

It's recommended to upgrade in two jumps:

Upgrade to version 1.0.0-beta.9, making any changes to your application code neccessary to work with this version EG: bower install ng-table#1.0.0-beta.9 --save Refactor your application to remove any code that depended on depreciated behaviours that where removed in the 1.0.0 release Install 1.0.0 (should now be a drop in replacement for 1.0.0-beta.9) Bower: bower install ng-table#1.0.0 --save

NPM: npm i ng-table@1.0.0 --save

Upgrade from version earlier than 0.8.3

It's recommended to upgrade in three jumps:

Upgrade to version 0.8.3, making any changes to your application code neccessary to work with this version EG: bower install ng-table#0.8.3 --save Follow the guide above to upgrade from 0.8.3 -> 1.0.0-beta.9 -> 1.0.0

Tips

Read the notes in github releases. Each release details the breaking changes and migration guidance

Compatibility

For work in IE < 9 need jQuery, just add:

Building from sources

Clone: git clone https://github.com/esvit/ng-table.git Install: npm install Build: npm run build:full

To locally build and serve docs site: npm run doc && npm run serve:docs-site

To locally serve the demo: npm run serve:demo

Want to contribute?

See the contributing guidelines.

