The Missing ( TCP_KEEPINTVL and TCP_KEEPCNT ) SO_KEEPALIVE socket option setters and getters for Node using ffi-napi module.

Tested on 🐧 linux & 🍏 osx (both amd64 and arm64 ), should work on 😈 freebsd and others. Installs on 🐄 win32 🎉 but methods are no-ops (pull requests welcome).

There's also support for getting & setting the TCP_USER_TIMEOUT (🐧 linux and 🍏 osx only) option, which is closely related to keep-alive.

Platform support

Platform TCP_KEEPINTVL TCP_KEEPCNT TCP_USER_TIMEOUT 🐧 linux ✅ ✅ ✅ 🍏 osx ✅ ✅ ✅ ( TCP_RXT_CONNDROPTIME ) 😈 freebsd ✅ ✅ ❌ 🐄 win32 ➖ ➖ ➖

Legend:

✅ - Supported

➖ - No operation

❌ - Unsupported (throws)

Install

npm install --save net-keepalive

Documentation

You can find the full API Reference Document (JSDoc) published on our github pages.

The project includes TypeScript definitions file ( index.d.ts ) which gives an overview of the API exposed.

Documentation gets generated from JSDoc comments, feel free to improve them by sending pull requests.

Demo

const Net = require ( 'net' ), NetKeepAlive = require ( 'net-keepalive' ) import * as Net from 'net' import * as NetKeepAlive from 'net-keepalive' const srv = Net.createServer( ( s ) => { console .log( 'Connected %j' , s.address()) s.pipe(s) }) srv.listen( 1337 , () => { console .log( 'Listening on %j' , srv.address()) }) const s = Net.createConnection({ port : 1337 }, () => { console .log( 'Connected to %j' , s.address()) s.setKeepAlive( true , 1000 ) NetKeepAlive.setKeepAliveInterval(s, 1000 ) NetKeepAlive.getKeepAliveInterval(s) NetKeepAlive.setKeepAliveProbes(s, 1 ) NetKeepAlive.getKeepAliveProbes(s) })

Now using iptables add rule to drop all tcp packets on INPUT chain to port 1337 .

iptables -I INPUT -m tcp -p tcp --dport 1337 -j DROP

If you were monitoring packets on loopback with tcp.srcport == 1337 || tcp.dstport == 1337 filter in wireshark . You will see the following output:

Have fun!

More info about SO_KEEPALIVE here: TCP Keepalive HOWTO C Code examples here: Examples

Sample

Note: For these methods to work you must enable SO_KEEPALIVE and set the TCP_KEEPIDLE options for socket using Net.Socket -s built in method socket.setKeepAlive([enable][, initialDelay]) !

TCP_KEEPIDLE (since Linux 2.4 ) The time ( in seconds) the connection needs to remain idle before TCP starts sending keepalive probes, if the socket option SO_KEEPALIVE has been set on this socket. This option should not be used in code intended to be portable.

const NetKeepAlive = require ( 'net-keepalive' ) import * as NetKeepAlive from 'net-keepalive' const enable = true const initialDuration = 1000 socket.setKeepAlive(enable, initialDuration) const probeInterval = 1000 NetKeepAlive.setKeepAliveInterval(socket, probeInterval) const maxProbesBeforeFail = 10 NetKeepAlive.setKeepAliveProbes(socket, maxProbesBeforeFail)

Code of Conduct

See CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!