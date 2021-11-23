The Missing (
TCP_KEEPINTVL and
TCP_KEEPCNT)
SO_KEEPALIVE socket option setters and getters for Node using
ffi-napi module.
Tested on 🐧
linux & 🍏
osx (both
amd64 and
arm64), should work on 😈
freebsd and others.
Installs on 🐄
win32 🎉 but methods are no-ops (pull requests welcome).
There's also support for getting & setting the
TCP_USER_TIMEOUT (🐧
linux and 🍏
osx only) option, which is closely related to keep-alive.
|Platform
|TCP_KEEPINTVL
|TCP_KEEPCNT
|TCP_USER_TIMEOUT
|🐧
linux
|✅
|✅
|✅
|🍏
osx
|✅
|✅
|✅ (
TCP_RXT_CONNDROPTIME)
|😈
freebsd
|✅
|✅
|❌
|🐄
win32
|➖
|➖
|➖
Legend:
npm install --save net-keepalive
You can find the full API Reference Document (JSDoc) published on our github pages.
The project includes TypeScript definitions file (
index.d.ts) which gives an overview of the API exposed.
Documentation gets generated from JSDoc comments, feel free to improve them by sending pull requests.
const Net = require('net'),
NetKeepAlive = require('net-keepalive')
// or
import * as Net from 'net'
import * as NetKeepAlive from 'net-keepalive'
// Create a TCP Server
const srv = Net.createServer((s) => {
console.log('Connected %j', s.address())
// Doesn't matter what it does
s.pipe(s)
})
// Start on some port
srv.listen(1337, () => {
console.log('Listening on %j', srv.address())
})
// Connect to that server
const s = Net.createConnection({ port: 1337 }, () => {
console.log('Connected to %j', s.address())
//IMPORTANT: KeepAlive must be enabled for this to work
s.setKeepAlive(true, 1000)
// Set TCP_KEEPINTVL for this specific socket
NetKeepAlive.setKeepAliveInterval(s, 1000)
// Get TCP_KEEPINTVL for this specific socket
NetKeepAlive.getKeepAliveInterval(s) // 1000
// Set TCP_KEEPCNT for this specific socket
NetKeepAlive.setKeepAliveProbes(s, 1)
// Get TCP_KEEPCNT for this specific socket
NetKeepAlive.getKeepAliveProbes(s) // 1
})
Now using
iptables add rule to drop all
tcp packets on
INPUT chain to port
1337.
iptables -I INPUT -m tcp -p tcp --dport 1337 -j DROP
If you were monitoring packets on
loopback with
tcp.srcport == 1337 || tcp.dstport == 1337 filter in
wireshark. You will see the following output:
Have fun!
More info about
SO_KEEPALIVE here: TCP Keepalive HOWTO
C Code examples here: Examples
Note: For these methods to work you must enable
SO_KEEPALIVE and set the
TCP_KEEPIDLE options for socket using
Net.Socket-s built in method
socket.setKeepAlive([enable][, initialDelay]) !
TCP_KEEPIDLE (since Linux 2.4) The time (in seconds) the connection needs to remain idle before TCP starts sending keepalive probes, if the socket option SO_KEEPALIVE has been set on this socket. This option should not be used in code intended to be portable.
const NetKeepAlive = require('net-keepalive')
// or
import * as NetKeepAlive from 'net-keepalive'
// .....
const enable = true // enable SO_KEEPALIVE
const initialDuration = 1000 // start probing after 1 second of inactivity
socket.setKeepAlive(enable, initialDuration) // sets SO_KEEPALIVE and TCP_KEEPIDLE
const probeInterval = 1000 // after initialDuration send probes every 1 second
NetKeepAlive.setKeepAliveInterval(socket, probeInterval) //sets TCP_KEEPINTVL
const maxProbesBeforeFail = 10 // after 10 failed probes connection will be dropped
NetKeepAlive.setKeepAliveProbes(socket, maxProbesBeforeFail) // sets TCP_KEEPCNT
// ....
See CONTRIBUTING.md
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
George Hertz
🚧 💻 📖 ⚠️ 📦 💬
|
Alba Mendez
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Paulo Castro
🐛
|
Jacob Jewell
🐛
|
RMutharaju
🛡️
|
Rafael Borges
🐛
|
Calvin
🐛
|
ggsubs
🐛
|
Mario Kozjak
🐛
|
Lukas Knuth
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!