Offical Apache CouchDB library for Node.js.
Features:
...AsStream functions only)
nano.
npm install nano
or save
nano as a dependency of your project with
npm install --save nano
Note the minimum required version of Node.js is 10.
Partitioned database functions
To use
nano you need to connect it to your CouchDB install, to do that:
const nano = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984');
Note: The URL you supply may also contain authentication credentials e.g.
http://admin:mypassword@localhost:5984.
To create a new database:
nano.db.create('alice');
and to use an existing database:
const alice = nano.db.use('alice');
Under-the-hood, calls like
nano.db.create are making HTTP API calls to the CouchDB service. Such operations are asynchronous. There are two ways to receive the asynchronous data back from the library
1) Promises
nano.db.create('alice').then((data) => {
// success - response is in 'data'
}).catch((err) => {
// failure - error information is in 'err'
})
or in the async/await style:
try {
const response = await nano.db.create('alice')
// succeeded
console.log(response)
} catch (e) {
// failed
console.error(e)
}
2) Callbacks
nano.db.create('alice', (err, data) => {
// errors are in 'err' & response is in 'data'
})
In
nano the callback function receives always three arguments:
err - The error, if any.
body - The HTTP response body from CouchDB, if no error.
JSON parsed body, binary for non JSON responses.
header - The HTTP response header from CouchDB, if no error.
The documentation will follow the async/await style.
A simple but complete example in the async/await style:
async function asyncCall() {
await nano.db.destroy('alice')
await nano.db.create('alice')
const alice = nano.use('alice')
const response = await alice.insert({ happy: true }, 'rabbit')
return response
}
asyncCall()
Running this example will produce:
you have inserted a document with an _id of rabbit.
{ ok: true,
id: 'rabbit',
rev: '1-6e4cb465d49c0368ac3946506d26335d' }
You can also see your document in futon (http://localhost:5984/_utils).
Configuring nano to use your database server is as simple as:
const nano = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984')
const db = nano.use('foo');
If you don't need to instrument database objects you can simply:
// nano parses the URL and knows this is a database
const db = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984/foo');
You can also pass options to the require to specify further configuration options you can pass an object literal instead:
// nano parses the URL and knows this is a database
const opts = {
url: 'http://localhost:5984/foo',
requestDefaults: {
proxy: {
protocol: 'http',
host: 'myproxy.net'
},
headers: {
customheader: 'MyCustomHeader'
}
}
};
const db = require('nano')(opts);
Nano works perfectly well over HTTPS as long as the SSL cert is signed by a certification authority known by your client operating system. If you have a custom or self-signed certificate, you may need to create your own HTTPS agent and pass it to Nano e.g.
const httpsAgent = new https.Agent({
ca: '/path/to/cert',
rejectUnauthorized: true,
keepAlive: true,
maxSockets: 6
})
const nano = Nano({
url: process.env.COUCH_URL,
requestDefaults: {
agent: httpsAgent,
}
})
Please check axios for more information on the defaults. They support features like proxies, timeout etc.
You can tell nano to not parse the URL (maybe the server is behind a proxy, is accessed through a rewrite rule or other):
// nano does not parse the URL and return the server api
// "http://localhost:5984/prefix" is the CouchDB server root
const couch = require('nano')(
{ url : "http://localhost:5984/prefix"
parseUrl : false
});
const db = couch.use('foo');
A very important configuration parameter if you have a high traffic website and are using
nano is the HTTP pool size. By default, the Node.js HTTP global agent has a infinite number of active connections that can run simultaneously. This can be limited to user-defined number (
maxSockets) of requests that are "in flight", while others are kept in a queue. Here's an example explicitly using the Node.js HTTP agent configured with custom options:
const http = require('http')
const myagent = new http.Agent({
keepAlive: true,
maxSockets: 25
})
const db = require('nano')({
url: 'http://localhost:5984/foo',
requestDefaults : {
agent : myagent
}
});
There is a full TypeScript definition included in the the nano package. Your TypeScript editor will show you hints as you write your code with the nano library with your own custom classes:
import * as Nano from 'nano'
let n = Nano('http://USERNAME:PASSWORD@localhost:5984')
let db = n.db.use('people')
interface iPerson extends Nano.MaybeDocument {
name: string,
dob: string
}
class Person implements iPerson {
_id: string
_rev: string
name: string
dob: string
constructor(name: string, dob: string) {
this._id = undefined
this._rev = undefined
this.name = name
this.dob = dob
}
processAPIResponse(response: Nano.DocumentInsertResponse) {
if (response.ok === true) {
this._id = response.id
this._rev = response.rev
}
}
}
let p = new Person('Bob', '2015-02-04')
db.insert(p).then((response) => {
p.processAPIResponse(response)
console.log(p)
})
Creates a CouchDB database with the given
name, with options
opts.
await nano.db.create('alice', { n: 3 })
Get information about the database
name:
const info = await nano.db.get('alice')
Destroys the database
name:
await nano.db.destroy('alice')
Lists all the CouchDB databases:
const dblist = await nano.db.list()
Lists all the CouchDB databases as a stream:
nano.db.listAsStream()
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout);
Compacts
name, if
designname is specified also compacts its views.
Replicates
source to
target with options
opts. The
targetdatabase
has to exist, add
create_target:true to
opts to create it prior to
replication:
const response = await nano.db.replicate('alice',
'http://admin:password@otherhost.com:5984/alice',
{ create_target:true })
Enables replication using the new CouchDB api from
source to
target
with options
opts.
target has to exist, add
create_target:true to
opts to create it prior to replication. Replication will survive server restarts.
const response = await nano.db.replication.enable('alice',
'http://admin:password@otherhost.com:5984/alice',
{ create_target:true })
Queries the state of replication using the new CouchDB API. The
id comes from the response
given by the call to
replication.enable:
const r = await nano.db.replication.enable('alice',
'http://admin:password@otherhost.com:5984/alice',
{ create_target:true })
const q = await nano.db.replication.query(r.id)
Disables replication using the new CouchDB API. The
id comes from the response given
by the call to
replication.enable:
const r = await nano.db.replication.enable('alice',
'http://admin:password@otherhost.com:5984/alice',
{ create_target:true })
await nano.db.replication.disable(r.id);
Asks for the changes feed of
name,
params contains additions
to the query string.
const c = await nano.db.changes('alice')
Same as
nano.db.changes but returns a stream.
nano.db.changes('alice').pipe(process.stdout);
Gets database information:
const info = await nano.db.info()
Returns a database object that allows you to perform operations against that database:
const alice = nano.use('alice');
await alice.insert({ happy: true }, 'rabbit')
The database object can be used to access the Document Functions.
Alias for
nano.use
Alias for
nano.use
Alias for
nano.use
Makes a custom request to CouchDB. This can be used to create your own HTTP request to the CouchDB
server, to perform operations where there is no
nano function that encapsulates it. The available
opts are:
opts.db – the database name
opts.method – the http method, defaults to
get
opts.path – the full path of the request, overrides
opts.doc and
opts.att
opts.doc – the document name
opts.att – the attachment name
opts.qs – query string parameters, appended after any existing
opts.path,
opts.doc, or
opts.att
opts.content_type – the content type of the request, default to
json
opts.headers – additional http headers, overrides existing ones
opts.body – the document or attachment body
opts.encoding – the encoding for attachments
opts.multipart – array of objects for multipart request
opts.stream - if
true, a
request object is returned. Default
false and a Promise is returned.
Alias for
nano.request
An object containing the
nano configurations, possible keys are:
url - the CouchDB URL
db - the database name
Listen to db updates, the available
params are:
params.feed – Type of feed. Can be one of
longpoll: Closes the connection after the first event.
continuous: Send a line of JSON per event. Keeps the socket open until timeout.
eventsource: Like, continuous, but sends the events in EventSource format.
params.timeout – Number of seconds until CouchDB closes the connection. Default is 60.
params.heartbeat – Whether CouchDB will send a newline character (\n) on timeout. Default is true.
Inserts
doc in the database with optional
params. If params is a string, it's assumed it is the intended document
_id. If params is an object, it's passed as query string parameters and
docName is checked for defining the document
_id:
const alice = nano.use('alice');
const response = await alice.insert({ happy: true }, 'rabbit')
The
insert function can also be used with the method signature
db.insert(doc,[callback]), where the
doc contains the
_id field e.g.
const alice = nano.use('alice')
const response alice.insert({ _id: 'myid', happy: true })
and also used to update an existing document, by including the
_rev token in the document being saved:
const alice = nano.use('alice')
const response = await alice.insert({ _id: 'myid', _rev: '1-23202479633c2b380f79507a776743d5', happy: false })
Removes a document from CouchDB whose
_id is
docname and who's revision is
_rev:
const response = await alice.destroy('rabbit', '3-66c01cdf99e84c83a9b3fe65b88db8c0')
Gets a document from CouchDB whose
_id is
docname:
const doc = await alice.get('rabbit')
or with optional query string
params:
const doc = await alice.get('rabbit', { revs_info: true })
Same as
get but lightweight version that returns headers only:
const headers = await alice.head('rabbit')
Note: if you call
alice.head in the callback style, the headers are returned to you as the third argument of the callback function.
Bulk operations(update/delete/insert) on the database, refer to the CouchDB doc e.g:
const documents = [
{ a:1, b:2 },
{ _id: 'tiger', striped: true}
];
const response = await alice.bulk({ docs: documents })
List all the docs in the database .
const doclist = await alice.list().then((body)
doclist.rows.forEach((doc) => {
console.log(doc);
});
or with optional query string additions
params:
const doclist = await alice.list({include_docs: true})
List all the docs in the database as a stream.
alice.listAsStream()
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout)
Bulk fetch of the database documents,
docnames are specified as per
CouchDB doc.
additional query string
params can be specified,
include_docs is always set
to
true.
const keys = ['tiger', 'zebra', 'donkey'];
const datat = await alice.fetch({keys: keys})
changed in version 6
Bulk fetch of the revisions of the database documents,
docnames are specified as per
CouchDB doc.
additional query string
params can be specified, this is the same method as fetch but
include_docs is not automatically set to
true.
Create index on database fields, as specified in CouchDB doc.
const indexDef = {
index: { fields: ['foo'] },
name: 'fooindex'
};
const response = await alice.createIndex(indexDef)
Nano provides a low-level API for making calls to CouchDB's changes feed, or if you want a
reliable, resumable changes feed follower, then you need the
changesReader.
There are three ways to start listening to the changes feed:
changesReader.start() - to listen to changes indefinitely by repeated "long poll" requests. This mode continues to poll for changes forever.
changesReader.get() - to listen to changes until the end of the changes feed is reached, by repeated "long poll" requests. Once a response with zero changes is received, the 'end' event will indicate the end of the changes and polling will stop.
changesReader.spool() - listen to changes in one long HTTP request. (as opposed to repeated round trips) - spool is faster but less reliable.
Note: for
.get()&
.start(), the sequence of API calls can be paused by calling
changesReader.pause()and resumed by calling
changesReader.resume().
Set up your database connection and then choose
changesReader.start() to listen to that database's changes:
const db = nano.db.use('mydb')
db.changesReader.start()
.on('change', (change) => { console.log(change) })
.on('batch', (b) => {
console.log('a batch of', b.length, 'changes has arrived');
}).on('seq', (s) => {
console.log('sequence token', s);
}).on('error', (e) => {
console.error('error', e);
})
Note: you probably want to monitor either the
changeor
batchevent, not both.
If you want
changesReader to hold off making the next
_changes API call until you are ready, then supply
wait:true in the options to
get/
start. The next request will only fire when you call
changesReader.resume():
db.changesReader.get({wait: true})
.on('batch', (b) => {
console.log('a batch of', b.length, 'changes has arrived');
// do some asynchronous work here and call "changesReader.resume()"
// when you're ready for the next API call to be dispatched.
// In this case, wait 5s before the next changes feed request.
setTimeout( () => {
db.changesReader.resume()
}, 5000)
}).on('end', () => {
console.log('changes feed monitoring has stopped');
});
You may supply a number of options when you start to listen to the changes feed:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default value
|e.g.
|batchSize
|The maximum number of changes to ask CouchDB for per HTTP request. This is the maximum number of changes you will receive in a
batch event.
|100
|500
|since
|The position in the changes feed to start from where
0 means the beginning of time,
now means the current position or a string token indicates a fixed position in the changes feed
|now
|390768-g1AAAAGveJzLYWBgYMlgTmGQ
|includeDocs
|Whether to include document bodies or not
|false
|e.g. true
|wait
|For
get/
start mode, automatically pause the changes reader after each request. When the the user calls
resume(), the changes reader will resume.
|false
|e.g. true
|fastChanges
|Adds a seq_interval parameter to fetch changes more quickly
|false
|true
|selector
|Filters the changes feed with the supplied Mango selector
|{"name":"fred}
|null
|timeout
|The number of milliseconds a changes feed request waits for data
|60000
|10000
The events it emits are as follows:s
|Event
|Description
|Data
|change
|Each detected change is emitted individually. Only available in
get/
start modes.
|A change object
|batch
|Each batch of changes is emitted in bulk in quantities up to
batchSize.
|An array of change objects
|seq
|Each new sequence token (per HTTP request). This token can be passed into
ChangesReader as the
since parameter to resume changes feed consumption from a known point. Only available in
get/
start modes.
|String
|error
|On a fatal error, a descriptive object is returned and change consumption stops.
|Error object
|end
|Emitted when the end of the changes feed is reached.
ChangesReader.get() mode only,
|Nothing
The ChangesReader library will handle many temporal errors such as network connectivity, service capacity limits and malformed data but it will emit an
error event and exit when fed incorrect authentication credentials or an invalid
since token.
The
change event delivers a change object that looks like this:
{
"seq": "8-g1AAAAYIeJyt1M9NwzAUBnALKiFOdAO4gpRix3X",
"id": "2451be085772a9e588c26fb668e1cc52",
"changes": [{
"rev": "4-061b768b6c0b6efe1bad425067986587"
}],
"doc": {
"_id": "2451be085772a9e588c26fb668e1cc52",
"_rev": "4-061b768b6c0b6efe1bad425067986587",
"a": 3
}
}
N.B
doc is only present if
includeDocs:true is supplied
seq is not present for every change
The
id is the unique identifier of the document that changed and the
changes array contains the document revision tokens that were written to the database.
The
batch event delivers an array of change objects.
Functions related to partitioned databases.
Create a partitioned database by passing
{ partitioned: true } to
db.create:
await nano.db.create('my-partitioned-db', { partitioned: true })
The database can be used as normal:
const db = nano.db.use('my-partitioned-db')
but documents must have a two-part
_id made up of
<partition key>:<document id>. They are insert with
db.insert as normal:
const doc = { _id: 'canidae:dog', name: 'Dog', latin: 'Canis lupus familiaris' }
await db.insert(doc)
Documents can be retrieved by their
_id using
db.get:
const doc = db.get('canidae:dog')
Mango indexes can be created to operate on a per-partition index by supplying
partitioned: true on creation:
const i = {
ddoc: 'partitioned-query',
index: { fields: ['name'] },
name: 'name-index',
partitioned: true,
type: 'json'
}
// instruct CouchDB to create the index
await db.index(i)
Search indexes can be created by writing a design document with
opts.partitioned = true:
// the search definition
const func = function(doc) {
index('name', doc.name)
index('latin', doc.latin)
}
// the design document containing the search definition function
const ddoc = {
_id: '_design/search-ddoc',
indexes: {
search-index: {
index: func.toString()
}
},
options: {
partitioned: true
}
}
await db.insert(ddoc)
MapReduce views can be created by writing a design document with
opts.partitioned = true:
const func = function(doc) {
emit(doc.family, doc.weight)
}
// Design Document
const ddoc = {
_id: '_design/view-ddoc',
views: {
family-weight: {
map: func.toString(),
reduce: '_sum'
}
},
options: {
partitioned: true
}
}
// create design document
await db.insert(ddoc)
Fetch the stats of a single partition:
const stats = await alice.partitionInfo('canidae')
Fetch documents from a database partition:
// fetch document id/revs from a partition
const docs = await alice.partitionedList('canidae')
// add document bodies but limit size of response
const docs = await alice.partitionedList('canidae', { include_docs: true, limit: 5 })
Fetch documents from a partition as a stream:
// fetch document id/revs from a partition
nano.db.partitionedListAsStream('canidae')
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout)
// add document bodies but limit size of response
nano.db.partitionedListAsStream('canidae', { include_docs: true, limit: 5 })
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout)
Query documents from a partition by supplying a Mango selector:
// find document whose name is 'wolf' in the 'canidae' partition
await db.partitionedFind('canidae', { 'selector' : { 'name': 'Wolf' }})
Query documents from a partition by supplying a Mango selector as a stream:
// find document whose name is 'wolf' in the 'canidae' partition
db.partitionedFindAsStream('canidae', { 'selector' : { 'name': 'Wolf' }})
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout)
Search documents from a partition by supplying a Lucene query:
const params = {
q: 'name:\'Wolf\''
}
await db.partitionedSearch('canidae', 'search-ddoc', 'search-index', params)
// { total_rows: ... , bookmark: ..., rows: [ ...] }
Search documents from a partition by supplying a Lucene query as a stream:
const params = {
q: 'name:\'Wolf\''
}
db.partitionedSearchAsStream('canidae', 'search-ddoc', 'search-index', params)
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout)
// { total_rows: ... , bookmark: ..., rows: [ ...] }
Fetch documents from a MapReduce view from a partition:
const params = {
startkey: 'a',
endkey: 'b',
limit: 1
}
await db.partitionedView('canidae', 'view-ddoc', 'view-name', params)
// { rows: [ { key: ... , value: [Object] } ] }
Fetch documents from a MapReduce view from a partition as a stream:
const params = {
startkey: 'a',
endkey: 'b',
limit: 1
}
db.partitionedViewAsStream('canidae', 'view-ddoc', 'view-name', params)
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout)
// { rows: [ { key: ... , value: [Object] } ] }
Inserts a
doc together with
attachments and
params. If params is a string, it's assumed as the intended document
_id. If params is an object, its passed as query string parameters and
docName is checked for defining the
_id. Refer to the doc for more details.
The
attachments parameter must be an array of objects with
name,
data and
content_type properties.
const fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile('rabbit.png', (err, data) => {
if (!err) {
await alice.multipart.insert({ foo: 'bar' }, [{name: 'rabbit.png', data: data, content_type: 'image/png'}], 'mydoc')
}
});
Get
docname together with its attachments via
multipart/related request with optional query string additions
params. The multipart response body is a
Buffer.
const response = await alice.multipart.get('rabbit')
Inserts an attachment
attname to
docname, in most cases
params.rev is required. Refer to the
CouchDB doc for more details.
const fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile('rabbit.png', (err, data) => {
if (!err) {
await alice.attachment.insert('rabbit',
'rabbit.png',
data,
'image/png',
{ rev: '12-150985a725ec88be471921a54ce91452' })
}
});
As of Nano 9.x, the function
db.attachment.insertAsStream is now deprecated. Now simply pass
a readable stream to
db.attachment.insert as the third paramseter.
Get
docname's attachment
attname with optional query string additions
params.
const fs = require('fs');
const body = await alice.attachment.get('rabbit', 'rabbit.png')
fs.writeFile('rabbit.png', body)
const fs = require('fs');
alice.attachment.getAsStream('rabbit', 'rabbit.png')
.on('error', e => console.error)
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('rabbit.png'));
changed in version 6
Destroy attachment
attname of
docname's revision
rev.
const response = await alice.attachment.destroy('rabbit', 'rabbit.png', {rev: '1-4701d73a08ce5c2f2983bf7c9ffd3320'})
Calls a view of the specified
designname with optional query string
params. If you're looking to filter the view results by key(s) pass an array of keys, e.g
{ keys: ['key1', 'key2', 'key_n'] }, as
params.
const body = await alice.view('characters', 'happy_ones', { key: 'Tea Party', include_docs: true })
body.rows.forEach((doc) => {
console.log(doc.value)
})
or
const body = await alice.view('characters', 'soldiers', { keys: ['Hearts', 'Clubs'] })
When
params is not supplied, or no keys are specified, it will simply return all documents in the view:
const body = await alice.view('characters', 'happy_ones')
const body = alice.view('characters', 'happy_ones', { include_docs: true })
Same as
db.view but returns a stream:
alice.viewAsStream('characters', 'happy_ones', {reduce: false})
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout);
Calls a list function fed by the given view from the specified design document.
const body = await alice.viewWithList('characters', 'happy_ones', 'my_list')
Calls a list function fed by the given view from the specified design document as a stream.
alice.viewWithListAsStream('characters', 'happy_ones', 'my_list')
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout);
Calls a show function from the specified design for the document specified by doc_id with
optional query string additions
params.
const doc = await alice.show('characters', 'format_doc', '3621898430')
Take a look at the CouchDB wiki for possible query paramaters and more information on show functions.
Calls the design's update function with the specified doc in input.
const response = await db.atomic('update', 'inplace', 'foobar', {field: 'foo', value: 'bar'})
Note that the data is sent in the body of the request. An example update handler follows:
"updates": {
"in-place" : "function(doc, req) {
var request_body = JSON.parse(req.body)
var field = request_body.field
var value = request_body.value
var message = 'set ' + field + ' to ' + value
doc[field] = value
return [doc, message]
}"
}
Calls a view of the specified design with optional query string additions
params.
const response = await alice.search('characters', 'happy_ones', { q: 'cat' })
or
const drilldown = [['author', 'Dickens']['publisher','Penguin']]
const response = await alice.search('inventory', 'books', { q: '*:*', drilldown: drilldown })
Check out the tests for a fully functioning example.
Calls a view of the specified design with optional query string additions
params. Returns stream.
alice.search('characters', 'happy_ones', { q: 'cat' }).pipe(process.stdout);
Perform a "Mango" query by supplying a JavaScript object containing a selector:
// find documents where the name = "Brian" and age > 25.
const q = {
selector: {
name: { "$eq": "Brian"},
age : { "$gt": 25 }
},
fields: [ "name", "age", "tags", "url" ],
limit:50
};
const response = await alice.find(q)
Perform a "Mango" query by supplying a JavaScript object containing a selector, but return a stream:
// find documents where the name = "Brian" and age > 25.
const q = {
selector: {
name: { "$eq": "Brian"},
age : { "$gt": 25 }
},
fields: [ "name", "age", "tags", "url" ],
limit:50
};
alice.findAsStream(q)
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(process.stdout);
Nano supports making requests using CouchDB's cookie authentication functionality. If you initialise Nano so that it is cookie-aware, you may call
nano.auth first to get a session cookie. Nano will behave like a web browser, remembering your session cookie and refreshing it if a new one is received in a future HTTP response.
const nano = require('nano')({
url: 'http://localhost:5984',
requestDefaults: {
jar: true
}
})
const username = 'user'
const userpass = 'pass'
const db = nano.db.use('mydb')
// authenticate
await nano.auth(username, userpass)
// requests from now on are authenticated
const doc = await db.get('mydoc')
console.log(doc)
The second request works because the
nano library has remembered the
AuthSession cookie that was invisibily returned by the
nano.auth call.
When you have a session, you can see what permissions you have by calling the
nano.session function
const doc = await nano.session()
// { userCtx: { roles: [ '_admin', '_reader', '_writer' ], name: 'rita' }, ok: true }
If your application needs to generate UUIDs, then CouchDB can provide some for you
const response = await nano.uuids(3)
// { uuids: [
// '5d1b3ef2bc7eea51f660c091e3dffa23',
// '5d1b3ef2bc7eea51f660c091e3e006ff',
// '5d1b3ef2bc7eea51f660c091e3e007f0',
//]}
The first parameter is the number of uuids to generate. If omitted, it defaults to 1.
nano is minimalistic but you can add your own features with
nano.request(opts)
For example, to create a function to retrieve a specific revision of the
rabbit document:
function getrabbitrev(rev) {
return nano.request({ db: 'alice',
doc: 'rabbit',
method: 'get',
params: { rev: rev }
});
}
getrabbitrev('4-2e6cdc4c7e26b745c2881a24e0eeece2').then((body) => {
console.log(body);
});
You can pipe the return values of certain nano functions like other stream. For example if our
rabbit document has an attachment with name
picture.png you can pipe it to a
writable stream:
const fs = require('fs');
const nano = require('nano')('http://127.0.0.1:5984/');
const alice = nano.use('alice');
alice.attachment.getAsStream('rabbit', 'picture.png')
.on('error', (e) => console.error('error', e))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/rabbit.png'));
then open
/tmp/rabbit.png and you will see the rabbit picture.
Functions that return streams instead of a Promise are:
attachment functions:
and document level functions
When instantiating Nano, you may supply the function that will perform the logging of requests and responses. In its simplest for, simply pass
console.log as your logger:
const nano = Nano({ url: process.env.COUCH_URL, log: console.log })
// all requests and responses will be sent to console.log
You may supply your own logging function to format the data before output:
const url = require('url')
const logger = (data) => {
// only output logging if there is an environment variable set
if (process.env.LOG === 'nano') {
// if this is a request
if (typeof data.err === 'undefined') {
const u = new url.URL(data.uri)
console.log(data.method, u.pathname, data.qs)
} else {
// this is a response
const prefix = data.err ? 'ERR' : 'OK'
console.log(prefix, data.headers.statusCode, JSON.stringify(data.body).length)
}
}
}
const nano = Nano({ url: process.env.COUCH_URL, log: logger })
// all requests and responses will be formatted by my code
// GET /cities/_all_docs { limit: 5 }
// OK 200 468
Check issues
To run (and configure) the test suite simply:
cd nano
npm install
npm run test
git clone git://github.com/apache/couchdb-nano.git
To create a new release of nano. Run the following commands on the main branch
npm version {patch|minor|major}
github push origin main --tags
npm publish