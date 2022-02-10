MQTT.js is a client library for the MQTT protocol, written in JavaScript for node.js and the browser.
|⚠️ WARNING
|our default branch has been moved from master to main
|💥 MQTT.js vNext
|Want to contribute to the next generation of MQTT.js? Join the discussion here.
MQTT.js is an OPEN Open Source Project, see the Contributing section to find out what this means.
There are discussions happening on the future of MQTT.js and the next major version (vNext). We invite the community to provide their thoughts and feedback in this GitHub discussion
v4.0.0 (Released 04/2020) removes support for all end of life node versions, and now supports node v12 and v14. It also adds improvements to debug logging, along with some feature additions.
As a breaking change, by default a error handler is built into the MQTT.js client, so if any
errors are emitted and the user has not created an event handler on the client for errors, the client will
not break as a result of unhandled errors. Additionally, typical TLS errors like
ECONNREFUSED,
ECONNRESET have been
added to a list of TLS errors that will be emitted from the MQTT.js client, and so can be handled as connection errors.
v3.0.0 adds support for MQTT 5, support for node v10.x, and many fixes to improve reliability.
Note: MQTT v5 support is experimental as it has not been implemented by brokers yet.
v2.0.0 removes support for node v0.8, v0.10 and v0.12, and it is 3x faster in sending
packets. It also removes all the deprecated functionality in v1.0.0,
mainly
mqtt.createConnection and
mqtt.Server. From v2.0.0,
subscriptions are restored upon reconnection if
clean: true.
v1.x.x is now in LTS, and it will keep being supported as long as
there are v0.8, v0.10 and v0.12 users.
As a breaking change, the
encoding option in the old client is
removed, and now everything is UTF-8 with the exception of the
password in the CONNECT message and
payload in the PUBLISH message,
which are
Buffer.
Another breaking change is that MQTT.js now defaults to MQTT v3.1.1, so to support old brokers, please read the client options doc.
v1.0.0 improves the overall architecture of the project, which is now split into three components: MQTT.js keeps the Client, mqtt-connection includes the barebone Connection code for server-side usage, and mqtt-packet includes the protocol parser and generator. The new Client improves performance by a 30% factor, embeds Websocket support (MOWS is now deprecated), and it has a better support for QoS 1 and 2. The previous API is still supported but deprecated, as such, it is not documented in this README.
npm install mqtt --save
For the sake of simplicity, let's put the subscriber and the publisher in the same file:
const mqtt = require('mqtt')
const client = mqtt.connect('mqtt://test.mosquitto.org')
client.on('connect', function () {
client.subscribe('presence', function (err) {
if (!err) {
client.publish('presence', 'Hello mqtt')
}
})
})
client.on('message', function (topic, message) {
// message is Buffer
console.log(message.toString())
client.end()
})
output:
Hello mqtt
If you want to run your own MQTT broker, you can use Mosquitto or Aedes-cli, and launch it.
You can also use a test instance: test.mosquitto.org.
If you do not want to install a separate broker, you can try using the Aedes.
to use MQTT.js in the browser see the browserify section
const mqtt = require('mqtt') // require mqtt
const client = mqtt.connect('est.mosquitto.org') // create a client
import * as mqtt from "mqtt" // import everything inside the mqtt module and give it the namespace "mqtt"
let client = mqtt.connect('mqtt://test.mosquitto.org') // create a client
import { connect } from "mqtt" // import connect from mqtt
let client = connect('mqtt://test.mosquitto.org') // create a client
If you want to use the new async-await functionality in JavaScript, or just prefer using Promises instead of callbacks, async-mqtt is a wrapper over MQTT.js which uses promises instead of callbacks when possible.
MQTT.js bundles a command to interact with a broker. In order to have it available on your path, you should install MQTT.js globally:
npm install mqtt -g
Then, on one terminal
mqtt sub -t 'hello' -h 'test.mosquitto.org' -v
On another
mqtt pub -t 'hello' -h 'test.mosquitto.org' -m 'from MQTT.js'
See
mqtt help <command> for the command help.
MQTT.js uses the debug package for debugging purposes. To enable debug logs, add the following environment variable on runtime :
# (example using PowerShell, the VS Code default)
$env:DEBUG='mqttjs*'
An important part of any websocket connection is what to do when a connection drops off and the client needs to reconnect. MQTT has built-in reconnection support that can be configured to behave in ways that suit the application.
transformWsUrl (Websocket Only)
When an mqtt connection drops and needs to reconnect, it's common to require that any authentication associated with the connection is kept current with the underlying auth mechanism. For instance some applications may pass an auth token with connection options on the initial connection, while other cloud services may require a url be signed with each connection.
By the time the reconnect happens in the application lifecycle, the original auth data may have expired.
To address this we can use a hook called
transformWsUrl to manipulate
either of the connection url or the client options at the time of a reconnect.
Example (update clientId & username on each reconnect):
const transformWsUrl = (url, options, client) => {
client.options.username = `token=${this.get_current_auth_token()}`;
client.options.clientId = `${this.get_updated_clientId()}`;
return `${this.get_signed_cloud_url(url)`;
}
const connection = await mqtt.connectAsync(<wss url>, {
...,
transformWsUrl: transformUrl,
});
Now every time a new WebSocket connection is opened (hopefully not too often), we will get a fresh signed url or fresh auth token data.
Note: Currently this hook does not support promises, meaning that in order to use the latest auth token, you must have some outside mechanism running that handles application-level authentication refreshing so that the websocket connection can simply grab the latest valid token or signed url.
reconnectPeriod option
To ensure that the mqtt client automatically tries to reconnect when the
connection is dropped, you must set the client option
reconnectPeriod to a
value greater than 0. A value of 0 will disable reconnection and then terminate
the final connection when it drops.
The default value is 1000 ms which means it will try to reconnect 1 second after losing the connection.
If the client sets the option
autoUseTopicAlias:true then MQTT.js uses existing topic alias automatically.
example scenario:
1. PUBLISH topic:'t1', ta:1 (register)
2. PUBLISH topic:'t1' -> topic:'', ta:1 (auto use existing map entry)
3. PUBLISH topic:'t2', ta:1 (register overwrite)
4. PUBLISH topic:'t2' -> topic:'', ta:1 (auto use existing map entry based on the receent map)
5. PUBLISH topic:'t1' (t1 is no longer mapped to ta:1)
User doesn't need to manage which topic is mapped to which topic alias. If the user want to register topic alias, then publish topic with topic alias. If the user want to use topic alias, then publish topic without topic alias. If there is a mapped topic alias then added it as a property and update the topic to empty string.
If the client sets the option
autoAssignTopicAlias:true then MQTT.js uses existing topic alias automatically.
If no topic alias exists, then assign a new vacant topic alias automatically. If topic alias is fully used, then LRU(Least Recently Used) topic-alias entry is overwritten.
example scenario:
The broker returns CONNACK (TopicAliasMaximum:3)
1. PUBLISH topic:'t1' -> 't1', ta:1 (auto assign t1:1 and register)
2. PUBLISH topic:'t1' -> '' , ta:1 (auto use existing map entry)
3. PUBLISH topic:'t2' -> 't2', ta:2 (auto assign t1:2 and register. 2 was vacant)
4. PUBLISH topic:'t3' -> 't3', ta:3 (auto assign t1:3 and register. 3 was vacant)
5. PUBLISH topic:'t4' -> 't4', ta:1 (LRU entry is overwritten)
Also user can manually register topic-alias pair using PUBLISH topic:'some', ta:X. It works well with automatic topic alias assign.
mqtt.connect()
mqtt.Client()
mqtt.Client#publish()
mqtt.Client#subscribe()
mqtt.Client#unsubscribe()
mqtt.Client#end()
mqtt.Client#removeOutgoingMessage()
mqtt.Client#reconnect()
mqtt.Client#handleMessage()
mqtt.Client#connected
mqtt.Client#reconnecting
mqtt.Client#getLastMessageId()
mqtt.Store()
mqtt.Store#put()
mqtt.Store#del()
mqtt.Store#createStream()
mqtt.Store#close()
Connects to the broker specified by the given url and options and returns a Client.
The URL can be on the following protocols: 'mqtt', 'mqtts', 'tcp',
'tls', 'ws', 'wss', 'wxs', 'alis'. The URL can also be an object as returned by
URL.parse(),
in that case the two objects are merged, i.e. you can pass a single
object with both the URL and the connect options.
You can also specify a
servers options with content:
[{ host: 'localhost', port: 1883 }, ... ], in that case that array is iterated
at every connect.
For all MQTT-related options, see the Client constructor.
The
Client class wraps a client connection to an
MQTT broker over an arbitrary transport method (TCP, TLS,
WebSocket, ecc).
Client automatically handles the following:
The arguments are:
streamBuilder is a function that returns a subclass of the
Stream class that supports
the
connect event. Typically a
net.Socket.
options is the client connection options (see: the connect packet). Defaults:
wsOptions: is the WebSocket connection options. Default is
{}.
It's specific for WebSockets. For possible options have a look at: https://github.com/websockets/ws/blob/master/doc/ws.md.
keepalive:
60 seconds, set to
0 to disable
reschedulePings: reschedule ping messages after sending packets (default
true)
clientId:
'mqttjs_' + Math.random().toString(16).substr(2, 8)
protocolId:
'MQTT'
protocolVersion:
4
clean:
true, set to false to receive QoS 1 and 2 messages while
offline
reconnectPeriod:
1000 milliseconds, interval between two
reconnections. Disable auto reconnect by setting to
0.
connectTimeout:
30 * 1000 milliseconds, time to wait before a
CONNACK is received
username: the username required by your broker, if any
password: the password required by your broker, if any
incomingStore: a Store for the incoming packets
outgoingStore: a Store for the outgoing packets
queueQoSZero: if connection is broken, queue outgoing QoS zero messages (default
true)
customHandleAcks: MQTT 5 feature of custom handling puback and pubrec packets. Its callback:
customHandleAcks: function(topic, message, packet, done) {/*some logic wit colling done(error, reasonCode)*/}
autoUseTopicAlias: enabling automatic Topic Alias using functionality
autoAssignTopicAlias: enabling automatic Topic Alias assign functionality
properties: properties MQTT 5.0.
object that supports the following properties:
sessionExpiryInterval: representing the Session Expiry Interval in seconds
number,
receiveMaximum: representing the Receive Maximum value
number,
maximumPacketSize: representing the Maximum Packet Size the Client is willing to accept
number,
topicAliasMaximum: representing the Topic Alias Maximum value indicates the highest value that the Client will accept as a Topic Alias sent by the Server
number,
requestResponseInformation: The Client uses this value to request the Server to return Response Information in the CONNACK
boolean,
requestProblemInformation: The Client uses this value to indicate whether the Reason String or User Properties are sent in the case of failures
boolean,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object,
authenticationMethod: the name of the authentication method used for extended authentication
string,
authenticationData: Binary Data containing authentication data
binary
authPacket: settings for auth packet
object
will: a message that will sent by the broker automatically when
the client disconnect badly. The format is:
topic: the topic to publish
payload: the message to publish
qos: the QoS
retain: the retain flag
properties: properties of will by MQTT 5.0:
willDelayInterval: representing the Will Delay Interval in seconds
number,
payloadFormatIndicator: Will Message is UTF-8 Encoded Character Data or not
boolean,
messageExpiryInterval: value is the lifetime of the Will Message in seconds and is sent as the Publication Expiry Interval when the Server publishes the Will Message
number,
contentType: describing the content of the Will Message
string,
responseTopic: String which is used as the Topic Name for a response message
string,
correlationData: The Correlation Data is used by the sender of the Request Message to identify which request the Response Message is for when it is received
binary,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
transformWsUrl : optional
(url, options, client) => url function
For ws/wss protocols only. Can be used to implement signing
urls which upon reconnect can have become expired.
resubscribe : if connection is broken and reconnects,
subscribed topics are automatically subscribed again (default
true)
messageIdProvider: custom messageId provider. when
new UniqueMessageIdProvider() is set, then non conflict messageId is provided.
In case mqtts (mqtt over tls) is required, the
options object is
passed through to
tls.connect().
If you are using a self-signed certificate, pass the
rejectUnauthorized: false option.
Beware that you are exposing yourself to man in the middle attacks, so it is a configuration
that is not recommended for production environments.
If you are connecting to a broker that supports only MQTT 3.1 (not 3.1.1 compliant), you should pass these additional options:
{
protocolId: 'MQIsdp',
protocolVersion: 3
}
This is confirmed on RabbitMQ 3.2.4, and on Mosquitto < 1.3. Mosquitto version 1.3 and 1.4 works fine without those.
'connect'
function (connack) {}
Emitted on successful (re)connection (i.e. connack rc=0).
connack received connack packet. When
clean connection option is
false and server has a previous session
for
clientId connection option, then
connack.sessionPresent flag is
true. When that is the case,
you may rely on stored session and prefer not to send subscribe commands for the client.
'reconnect'
function () {}
Emitted when a reconnect starts.
'close'
function () {}
Emitted after a disconnection.
'disconnect'
function (packet) {}
Emitted after receiving disconnect packet from broker. MQTT 5.0 feature.
'offline'
function () {}
Emitted when the client goes offline.
'error'
function (error) {}
Emitted when the client cannot connect (i.e. connack rc != 0) or when a parsing error occurs.
The following TLS errors will be emitted as an
error event:
ECONNREFUSED
ECONNRESET
EADDRINUSE
ENOTFOUND
'end'
function () {}
Emitted when
mqtt.Client#end() is called.
If a callback was passed to
mqtt.Client#end(), this event is emitted once the
callback returns.
'message'
function (topic, message, packet) {}
Emitted when the client receives a publish packet
topic topic of the received packet
message payload of the received packet
packet received packet, as defined in
mqtt-packet
'packetsend'
function (packet) {}
Emitted when the client sends any packet. This includes .published() packets as well as packets used by MQTT for managing subscriptions and connections
packet received packet, as defined in
mqtt-packet
'packetreceive'
function (packet) {}
Emitted when the client receives any packet. This includes packets from subscribed topics as well as packets used by MQTT for managing subscriptions and connections
packet received packet, as defined in
mqtt-packet
Publish a message to a topic
topic is the topic to publish to,
String
message is the message to publish,
Buffer or
String
options is the options to publish with, including:
qos QoS level,
Number, default
0
retain retain flag,
Boolean, default
false
dup mark as duplicate flag,
Boolean, default
false
properties: MQTT 5.0 properties
object
payloadFormatIndicator: Payload is UTF-8 Encoded Character Data or not
boolean,
messageExpiryInterval: the lifetime of the Application Message in seconds
number,
topicAlias: value that is used to identify the Topic instead of using the Topic Name
number,
responseTopic: String which is used as the Topic Name for a response message
string,
correlationData: used by the sender of the Request Message to identify which request the Response Message is for when it is received
binary,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object,
subscriptionIdentifier: representing the identifier of the subscription
number,
contentType: String describing the content of the Application Message
string
cbStorePut -
function (), fired when message is put into
outgoingStore if QoS is
1 or
2.
callback -
function (err), fired when the QoS handling completes,
or at the next tick if QoS 0. An error occurs if client is disconnecting.
Subscribe to a topic or topics
topic is a
String topic to subscribe to or an
Array of
topics to subscribe to. It can also be an object, it has as object
keys the topic name and as value the QoS, like
{'test1': {qos: 0}, 'test2': {qos: 1}}.
MQTT
topic wildcard characters are supported (
+ - for single level and
# - for multi level)
options is the options to subscribe with, including:
qos QoS subscription level, default 0
nl No Local MQTT 5.0 flag (If the value is true, Application Messages MUST NOT be forwarded to a connection with a ClientID equal to the ClientID of the publishing connection)
rap Retain as Published MQTT 5.0 flag (If true, Application Messages forwarded using this subscription keep the RETAIN flag they were published with. If false, Application Messages forwarded using this subscription have the RETAIN flag set to 0.)
rh Retain Handling MQTT 5.0 (This option specifies whether retained messages are sent when the subscription is established.)
properties:
object
subscriptionIdentifier: representing the identifier of the subscription
number,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
callback -
function (err, granted)
callback fired on suback where:
err a subscription error or an error that occurs when client is disconnecting
granted is an array of
{topic, qos} where:
topic is a subscribed to topic
qos is the granted QoS level on it
Unsubscribe from a topic or topics
topic is a
String topic or an array of topics to unsubscribe from
options: options of unsubscribe.
properties:
object
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object
callback -
function (err), fired on unsuback. An error occurs if client is disconnecting.
Close the client, accepts the following options:
force: passing it to true will close the client right away, without
waiting for the in-flight messages to be acked. This parameter is
optional.
options: options of disconnect.
reasonCode: Disconnect Reason Code
number
properties:
object
sessionExpiryInterval: representing the Session Expiry Interval in seconds
number,
reasonString: representing the reason for the disconnect
string,
userProperties: The User Property is allowed to appear multiple times to represent multiple name, value pairs
object,
serverReference: String which can be used by the Client to identify another Server to use
string
callback: will be called when the client is closed. This parameter is
optional.
Remove a message from the outgoingStore. The outgoing callback will be called with Error('Message removed') if the message is removed.
After this function is called, the messageId is released and becomes reusable.
mId: The messageId of the message in the outgoingStore.
Connect again using the same options as connect()
Handle messages with backpressure support, one at a time.
Override at will, but always call
callback, or the client
will hang.
Boolean : set to
true if the client is connected.
false otherwise.
Number : get last message id. This is for sent messages only.
Boolean : set to
true if the client is trying to reconnect to the server.
false otherwise.
In-memory implementation of the message store.
options is the store options:
clean:
true, clean inflight messages when close is called (default
true)
Other implementations of
mqtt.Store:
Adds a packet to the store, a packet is
anything that has a
messageId property.
The callback is called when the packet has been stored.
Creates a stream with all the packets in the store.
Removes a packet from the store, a packet is
anything that has a
messageId property.
The callback is called when the packet has been removed.
Closes the Store.
The MQTT.js bundle is available through http://unpkg.com, specifically at https://unpkg.com/mqtt/dist/mqtt.min.js. See http://unpkg.com for the full documentation on version ranges.
In order to use MQTT.js as a browserify module you can either require it in your browserify bundles or build it as a stand alone module. The exported module is AMD/CommonJs compatible and it will add an object in the global space.
mkdir tmpdir
cd tmpdir
npm install mqtt
npm install browserify
npm install tinyify
cd node_modules/mqtt/
npm install .
npx browserify mqtt.js -s mqtt >browserMqtt.js // use script tag
# show size for compressed browser transfer
gzip <browserMqtt.js | wc -c
Be sure to only use this bundle with
ws or
wss URLs in the browser. Others URL types will likey fail
Just like browserify, export MQTT.js as library. The exported module would be
const mqtt = xxx and it will add an object in the global space. You could also export module in other formats (AMD/CommonJS/others) by setting output.libraryTarget in webpack configuration.
npm install -g webpack // install webpack
cd node_modules/mqtt
npm install . // install dev dependencies
webpack mqtt.js ./browserMqtt.js --output-library mqtt
you can then use mqtt.js in the browser with the same api than node's one.
<html>
<head>
<title>test Ws mqtt.js</title>
</head>
<body>
<script src="./browserMqtt.js"></script>
<script>
const client = mqtt.connect() // you add a ws:// url here
client.subscribe("mqtt/demo")
client.on("message", function (topic, payload) {
alert([topic, payload].join(": "))
client.end()
})
client.publish("mqtt/demo", "hello world!")
</script>
</body>
</html>
npm install -g webpack // Install webpack globally
npm install mqtt // Install MQTT library
cd node_modules/mqtt
npm install . // Install dev deps at current dir
webpack mqtt.js --output-library mqtt // Build
// now you can import the library with ES6 import, commonJS not tested
import React from 'react';
import mqtt from 'mqtt';
export default () => {
const [connectionStatus, setConnectionStatus] = React.useState(false);
const [messages, setMessages] = React.useState([]);
useEffect(() => {
const client = mqtt.connect(SOME_URL);
client.on('connect', () => setConnectionStatus(true));
client.on('message', (topic, payload, packet) => {
setMessages(messages.concat(payload.toString()));
});
}, []);
return (
<>
{messages.map((message) => (
<h2>{message}</h2>
)
</>
)
}
Your broker should accept websocket connection (see MQTT over Websockets to setup Aedes).
Here is how QoS works:
About data consumption, obviously, QoS 2 > QoS 1 > QoS 0, if that's a concern to you.
This repo bundles TypeScript definition files for use in TypeScript projects and to support tools that can read
.d.ts files.
Before you can begin using these TypeScript definitions with your project, you need to make sure your project meets a few of these requirements:
{"compilerOptions" : {"moduleResolution" : "node"}, ...}
npm install --save-dev @types/node
import * as mqtt from "mqtt"
let client : mqtt.MqttClient = mqtt.connect('mqtt://test.mosquitto.org')
Supports WeChat Mini Program. Use the
wxs protocol. See the WeChat docs.
const mqtt = require('mqtt')
const client = mqtt.connect('wxs://test.mosquitto.org')
Supports Ali Mini Program. Use the
alis protocol. See the Alipay docs.
const mqtt = require('mqtt')
const client = mqtt.connect('alis://test.mosquitto.org')
MQTT.js is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the CONTRIBUTING.md file for more details.
MQTT.js is only possible due to the excellent work of the following contributors:
|Adam Rudd
|GitHub/adamvr
|Twitter/@adam_vr
|Matteo Collina
|GitHub/mcollina
|Twitter/@matteocollina
|Maxime Agor
|GitHub/4rzael
|Twitter/@4rzael
|Siarhei Buntsevich
|GitHub/scarry1992
MIT