Package with React component wrapper for combining React with MobX.
Exports the
observer decorator and other utilities.
For documentation, see the MobX project.
There is also work-in-progress user guide for additional information.
This package supports both React and React Native.
There are currently two actively maintained versions of mobx-react:
|NPM Version
|Support MobX version
|Supported React versions
|Supports hook based components
|v7
|6.*
|16.8+
|Yes
|v6
|4. / 5.
|16.8+
|Yes
|v5
|4. / 5.
|0.13+
|No, but it is possible to use
<Observer> sections inside hook based components
mobx-react 6 / 7 is a repackage of the smaller mobx-react-lite package + following features from the
mobx-react@5 package added:
observer and
@observer
Provider / inject to pass stores around (but consider to use
React.createContext instead)
PropTypes to describe observable based property checkers (but consider to use TypeScript instead)
disposeOnUnmount utility / decorator to easily clean up resources such as reactions created in your class based components.
npm install mobx-react --save
Or CDN: https://unpkg.com/mobx-react (UMD namespace:
mobxReact)
import { observer } from "mobx-react"
This package provides the bindings for MobX and React. See the official documentation for how to get started.
For greenfield projects you might want to consider to use mobx-react-lite, if you intend to only use function based components.
React.createContext can be used to pass stores around.
Please check mobx.js.org for the general documentation. The documentation below highlights some specifics.
observer(component)
Function (and decorator) that converts a React component definition, React component class, or stand-alone render function, into a reactive component. A converted component will track which observables are used by its effective
render and automatically re-render the component when one of these values changes.
React.memo is automatically applied to functional components provided to
observer.
observer does not accept a functional component already wrapped in
React.memo, or an
observer, in order to avoid consequences that might arise as a result of wrapping it twice.
When using component classes,
this.props and
this.state will be made observables, so the component will react to all changes in props and state that are used by
render.
shouldComponentUpdate is not supported. As such, it is recommended that class components extend
React.PureComponent. The
observer will automatically patch non-pure class components with an internal implementation of
React.PureComponent if necessary.
See the MobX documentation for more details.
import { observer } from "mobx-react"
// ---- ES6 syntax ----
const TodoView = observer(
class TodoView extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>{this.props.todo.title}</div>
}
}
)
// ---- ESNext syntax with decorator syntax enabled ----
@observer
class TodoView extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div>{this.props.todo.title}</div>
}
}
// ---- or just use function components: ----
const TodoView = observer(({ todo }) => <div>{todo.title}</div>)
Observer
Observer is a React component, which applies
observer to an anonymous region in your component.
It takes as children a single, argumentless function which should return exactly one React component.
The rendering in the function will be tracked and automatically re-rendered when needed.
This can come in handy when needing to pass render function to external components (for example the React Native listview), or if you
dislike the
observer decorator / function.
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.props.person.name}
<Observer>{() => <div>{this.props.person.name}</div>}</Observer>
</div>
)
}
}
const person = observable({ name: "John" })
ReactDOM.render(<App person={person} />, document.body)
person.name = "Mike" // will cause the Observer region to re-render
In case you are a fan of render props, you can use that instead of children. Be advised, that you cannot use both approaches at once, children have a precedence. Example
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.props.person.name}
<Observer render={() => <div>{this.props.person.name}</div>} />
</div>
)
}
}
const person = observable({ name: "John" })
ReactDOM.render(<App person={person} />, document.body)
person.name = "Mike" // will cause the Observer region to re-render
useLocalObservable hook
Local observable state can be introduced by using the
useLocalObservable hook, that runs once to create an observable store. A quick example would be:
import { useLocalObservable, Observer } from "mobx-react-lite"
const Todo = () => {
const todo = useLocalObservable(() => ({
title: "Test",
done: true,
toggle() {
this.done = !this.done
}
}))
return (
<Observer>
{() => (
<h1 onClick={todo.toggle}>
{todo.title} {todo.done ? "[DONE]" : "[TODO]"}
</h1>
)}
</Observer>
)
}
When using
useLocalObservable, all properties of the returned object will be made observable automatically, getters will be turned into computed properties, and methods will be bound to the store and apply mobx transactions automatically. If new class instances are returned from the initializer, they will be kept as is.
It is important to realize that the store is created only once! It is not possible to specify dependencies to force re-creation, nor should you directly be referring to props for the initializer function, as changes in those won't propagate.
Instead, if your store needs to refer to props (or
useState based local state), the
useLocalObservable should be combined with the
useAsObservableSource hook, see below.
Note that in many cases it is possible to extract the initializer function to a function outside the component definition. Which makes it possible to test the store itself in a more straight-forward manner, and avoids creating the initializer closure on each re-render.
Note: using
useLocalObservable is mostly beneficial for really complex local state, or to obtain more uniform code base. Note that using a local store might conflict with future React features like concurrent rendering.
enableStaticRendering
When using server side rendering, normal lifecycle hooks of React components are not fired, as the components are rendered only once.
Since components are never unmounted,
observer components would in this case leak memory when being rendered server side.
To avoid leaking memory, call
enableStaticRendering(true) when using server side rendering.
import { enableStaticRendering } from "mobx-react"
enableStaticRendering(true)
This makes sure the component won't try to react to any future data changes.
observer?
The simple rule of thumb is: all components that render observable data. If you don't want to mark a component as observer, for example to reduce the dependencies of a generic component package, make sure you only pass it plain data.
Decorators are currently a stage-2 ESNext feature. How to enable them is documented here.
See this thread.
TL;DR: the conceptual distinction makes a lot of sense when using MobX as well, but use
observer on all components.
PropTypes
MobX-react provides the following additional
PropTypes which can be used to validate against MobX structures:
observableArray
observableArrayOf(React.PropTypes.number)
observableMap
observableObject
arrayOrObservableArray
arrayOrObservableArrayOf(React.PropTypes.number)
objectOrObservableObject
Use
import { PropTypes } from "mobx-react" to import them, then use for example
PropTypes.observableArray
Provider and
inject
See also the migration guide to React Hooks.
Note: usually there is no need anymore to use
Provider /
inject in new code bases; most of its features are now covered by
React.createContext.
Provider is a component that can pass stores (or other stuff) using React's context mechanism to child components.
This is useful if you have things that you don't want to pass through multiple layers of components explicitly.
inject can be used to pick up those stores. It is a higher order component that takes a list of strings and makes those stores available to the wrapped component.
Example (based on the official context docs):
@inject("color")
@observer
class Button extends React.Component {
render() {
return <button style={{ background: this.props.color }}>{this.props.children}</button>
}
}
class Message extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
{this.props.text} <Button>Delete</Button>
</div>
)
}
}
class MessageList extends React.Component {
render() {
const children = this.props.messages.map(message => <Message text={message.text} />)
return (
<Provider color="red">
<div>{children}</div>
</Provider>
)
}
}
Notes:
Provider using
React.useContext, by using the
MobXProviderContext context that can be imported from
mobx-react.
@inject and
@observer, make sure to apply them in the correct order:
observer should be the inner decorator,
inject the outer. There might be additional decorators in between.
inject is available as the
wrappedComponent property of the created higher order component.
Values provided through
Provider should be final. Make sure that if you put things in
context that might change over time, that they are
@observable or provide some other means to listen to changes, like callbacks. However, if your stores will change over time, like an observable value of another store, MobX will throw an error.
This restriction exists mainly for legacy reasons. If you have a scenario where you need to modify the set of stores, please leave a comment about it in this issue https://github.com/mobxjs/mobx-react/issues/745. Or a preferred way is to use React Context directly which does not have this restriction.
The above example in ES5 would start like:
var Button = inject("color")(
observer(
class Button extends Component {
/* ... etc ... */
}
)
)
A functional stateless component would look like:
var Button = inject("color")(
observer(({ color }) => {
/* ... etc ... */
})
)
Instead of passing a list of store names, it is also possible to create a custom mapper function and pass it to inject. The mapper function receives all stores as argument, the properties with which the components are invoked and the context, and should produce a new set of properties, that are mapped into the original:
mapperFunction: (allStores, props, context) => additionalProps
Since version 4.0 the
mapperFunction itself is tracked as well, so it is possible to do things like:
const NameDisplayer = ({ name }) => <h1>{name}</h1>
const UserNameDisplayer = inject(stores => ({
name: stores.userStore.name
}))(NameDisplayer)
const user = mobx.observable({
name: "Noa"
})
const App = () => (
<Provider userStore={user}>
<UserNameDisplayer />
</Provider>
)
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.body)
N.B. note that in this specific case neither
NameDisplayer nor
UserNameDisplayer needs to be decorated with
observer, since the observable dereferencing is done in the mapper function
PropTypes and
defaultProps and other static properties in combination with
inject
Inject wraps a new component around the component you pass into it. This means that assigning a static property to the resulting component, will be applied to the HoC, and not to the original component. So if you take the following example:
const UserName = inject("userStore")(({ userStore, bold }) => someRendering())
UserName.propTypes = {
bold: PropTypes.boolean.isRequired,
userStore: PropTypes.object.isRequired // will always fail
}
The above propTypes are incorrect,
bold needs to be provided by the caller of the
UserName component and is checked by React.
However,
userStore does not need to be required! Although it is required for the original stateless function component, it is not
required for the resulting inject component. After all, the whole point of that component is to provide that
userStore itself.
So if you want to make assertions on the data that is being injected (either stores or data resulting from a mapper function), the propTypes
should be defined on the wrapped component. Which is available through the static property
wrappedComponent on the inject component:
const UserName = inject("userStore")(({ userStore, bold }) => someRendering())
UserName.propTypes = {
bold: PropTypes.boolean.isRequired // could be defined either here ...
}
UserName.wrappedComponent.propTypes = {
// ... or here
userStore: PropTypes.object.isRequired // correct
}
The same principle applies to
defaultProps and other static React properties.
Note that it is not allowed to redefine
contextTypes on
inject components (but is possible to define it on
wrappedComponent)
Finally, mobx-react will automatically move non React related static properties from wrappedComponent to the inject component so that all static fields are
actually available to the outside world without needing
.wrappedComponent.
inject also accepts a function (
(allStores, nextProps, nextContext) => additionalProps) that can be used to pick all the desired stores from the available stores like this.
The
additionalProps will be merged into the original
nextProps before being provided to the next component.
import { IUserStore } from "myStore"
@inject(allStores => ({
userStore: allStores.userStore as IUserStore
}))
class MyComponent extends React.Component<{ userStore?: IUserStore; otherProp: number }, {}> {
/* etc */
}
Make sure to mark
userStore as an optional property. It should not (necessarily) be passed in by parent components at all!
Note: If you have strict null checking enabled, you could muffle the nullable type by using the
! operator:
public render() {
const {a, b} = this.store!
// ...
}
By migrating to React Hooks you can avoid problems with TypeScript.
It is allowed to pass any declared store in directly as a property as well. This makes it easy to set up individual component tests without a provider.
So if you have in your app something like:
<Provider profile={profile}>
<Person age={"30"} />
</Provider>
In your test you can easily test the
Person component by passing the necessary store as prop directly:
const profile = new Profile()
const mountedComponent = mount(
<Person age={'30'} profile={profile} />
)
Bear in mind that using shallow rendering won't provide any useful results when testing injected components; only the injector will be rendered.
To test with shallow rendering, instantiate the
wrappedComponent instead:
shallow(<Person.wrappedComponent />)
Function (and decorator) that makes sure a function (usually a disposer such as the ones returned by
reaction,
autorun, etc.) is automatically executed as part of the componentWillUnmount lifecycle event.
import { disposeOnUnmount } from "mobx-react"
class SomeComponent extends React.Component {
// decorator version
@disposeOnUnmount
someReactionDisposer = reaction(...)
// decorator version with arrays
@disposeOnUnmount
someReactionDisposers = [
reaction(...),
reaction(...)
]
// function version over properties
someReactionDisposer = disposeOnUnmount(this, reaction(...))
// function version inside methods
componentDidMount() {
// single function
disposeOnUnmount(this, reaction(...))
// or function array
disposeOnUnmount(this, [
reaction(...),
reaction(...)
])
}
}
mobx-react@6 and higher are no longer compatible with the mobx-react-devtools.
That is, the MobX react devtools will no longer show render timings or dependency trees of the component.
The reason is that the standard React devtools are also capable of highlighting re-rendering components.
And the dependency tree of a component can now be inspected by the standard devtools as well, as shown in the image below:
Should I use
observer for each component?
You should use
observer on every component that displays observable data.
Even the small ones.
observer allows components to render independently from their parent and in general this means that
the more you use
observer, the better the performance become.
The overhead of
observer itself is negligible.
See also Do child components need
@observer?
I see React warnings about
forceUpdate /
setState from React
The following warning will appear if you trigger a re-rendering between instantiating and rendering a component:
Warning: forceUpdate(...): Cannot update during an existing state transition (such as within `render`). Render methods should be a pure function of props and state.`
-- or --
Warning: setState(...): Cannot update during an existing state transition (such as within `render` or another component's constructor). Render methods should be a pure function of props and state; constructor side-effects are an anti-pattern, but can be moved to `componentWillMount`.
Usually this means that (another) component is trying to modify observables used by this components in their
constructor or
getInitialState methods.
This violates the React Lifecycle,
componentWillMount should be used instead if state needs to be modified before mounting.