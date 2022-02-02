This module provides boilerplate for setting up a menubar application using Electron. All you have to do is point it at your
index.html and
menubar will handle the rest.
✅ Only one dependency, and one peer-dependency.
✅ Works on macOS, Windows and most Linuxes. See details.
✅ 💥 3.6kB minified + gzipped 💥
|macOS Mojave 10.14
|Windows 10
|Ubuntu 18.04
yarn add menubar
Starting with your own new project, run these commands:
$ yarn add menubar
$ touch myApp.js
$ touch index.html
Fill
index.html with some HTML, and
myApp.js like this:
const { menubar } = require('menubar');
const mb = menubar();
mb.on('ready', () => {
console.log('app is ready');
// your app code here
});
Then use
electron to run the app:
$ electron myApp.js
Alternatively, see
examples/hello-world folder for a simple working example.
Menubar Class
The return value of
menubar() is a
Menubar class instance, which has these properties:
app: the Electron App instance,
window: the Electron Browser Window instance,
tray: the Electron Tray instance,
positioner: the Electron Positioner instance,
setOption(option, value): change an option after menubar is created,
getOption(option): get an menubar option,
showWindow(): show the menubar window,
hideWindow(): hide the menubar window
See the reference API docs.
menubar() Options
You can pass an optional options object into the
menubar({ ... }) function:
dir (default
process.cwd()) - the app source directory
index (default
file:// + opts.dir + index.html) - The URL to load the menubar's browserWindow with. The url can be a remote address (e.g.
http://) or a path to a local HTML file using the
file:// protocol.
browserWindow - BrowserWindow options to be passed to the BrowserWindow constructor, see Electron docs. Some interesting fields to passed down are:
x (default
undefined) - the x position of the window
y (default
undefined) - the y position of the window
width (default 400) - window width
height (default 400) - window height
alwaysOnTop (default false) - if true, the window will not hide on blur
icon (default
opts.dir + IconTemplate.png) - the png icon to use for the menubar. A good size to start with is 20x20. To support retina, supply a 2x sized image (e.g. 40x40) with
@2x added to the end of the name, so
icon.png and
icon@2x.png and Electron will automatically use your
@2x version on retina screens.
tooltip (default empty) - menubar tray icon tooltip text
tray (default created on-the-fly) - an electron
Tray instance. if provided
opts.icon will be ignored
preloadWindow (default false) - Create BrowserWindow instance before it is used -- increasing resource usage, but making the click on the menubar load faster.
loadUrlOptions - (default undefined) The options passed when loading the index URL in the menubar's browserWindow. Everything browserWindow.loadURL supports is supported; this object is simply passed onto browserWindow.loadURL
showOnAllWorkspaces (default true) - Makes the window available on all OS X workspaces.
windowPosition (default trayCenter and trayBottomCenter on Windows) - Sets the window position (x and y will still override this), check positioner docs for valid values.
showDockIcon (default false) - Configure the visibility of the application dock icon.
showOnRightClick (default false) - Show the window on 'right-click' event instead of regular 'click'
See the reference API docs.
The
Menubar class is an event emitter:
ready - when
menubar's tray icon has been created and initialized, i.e. when
menubar is ready to be used. Note: this is different than Electron app's
ready event, which happens much earlier in the process
create-window - the line before
new BrowserWindow() is called
after-create-window - the line after all window init code is done
show - the line before
window.show() is called
after-show - the line after
window.show() is called
hide - the line before
window.hide() is called (on window blur)
after-hide - the line after
window.hide() is called
after-close - after the
.window (BrowserWindow) property has been deleted
focus-lost - emitted if always-on-top option is set and the user clicks away
|menubar
|Electron
|Notes
|9.x.x
|9.x.x | 10.x.x | 11.x.x | 12.x.x | 13.x.x | 14.x.x | 15.x.x | 16.x.x
|8.x.x
|8.x.x
|7.x.x
|7.x.x
|6.x.x
|4.x.x | 5.x.x | 6.x.x
|Not recommended for security reasons
|<= 5.x.x
|<= 3.x.x
|Please, please don't use these old versions
See the reference API docs.
mb.on('after-create-window', callback) to run things after your app has loaded. For example you could run
mb.window.openDevTools() to open the developer tools for debugging, or load a different URL with
mb.window.loadURL()
mb.on('focus-lost') if you would like to perform some operation when using the option
browserWindow.alwaysOnTop: true
mb.on('after-hide', () => { mb.app.hide() } ) or similar
tray.setContextMenu(contextMenu), and pass this custom tray to menubar:
const mb = menubar({ tray });. See this example for more information.
mb.app.commandLine.appendSwitch('disable-backgrounding-occluded-windows', 'true');