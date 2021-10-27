A memoization library that only caches the result of the most recent arguments.
Unlike other memoization libraries,
memoize-one only remembers the latest arguments and result. No need to worry about cache busting mechanisms such as
maxAge,
maxSize,
exclusions and so on, which can be prone to memory leaks. A function memoized with
memoize-one simply remembers the last arguments, and if the memoized function is next called with the same arguments then it returns the previous result.
For working with promises, @Kikobeats has built async-memoize-one.
// memoize-one uses the default import
import memoizeOne from 'memoize-one';
function add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
const memoizedAdd = memoizeOne(add);
memoizedAdd(1, 2);
// add function: is called
// [new value returned: 3]
memoizedAdd(1, 2);
// add function: not called
// [cached result is returned: 3]
memoizedAdd(2, 3);
// add function: is called
// [new value returned: 5]
memoizedAdd(2, 3);
// add function: not called
// [cached result is returned: 5]
memoizedAdd(1, 2);
// add function: is called
// [new value returned: 3]
// 👇
// While the result of `add(1, 2)` was previously cached
// `(1, 2)` was not the *latest* arguments (the last call was `(2, 3)`)
// so the previous cached result of `(1, 3)` was lost
# yarn
yarn add memoize-one
# npm
npm install memoize-one --save
By default, we apply our own fast and relatively naive equality function to determine whether the arguments provided to your function are equal. You can see the full code here: are-inputs-equal.ts.
(By default) function arguments are considered equal if:
===) with the previous argument
=== and they are both
NaN then the two arguments are treated as equal
What this looks like in practice:
import memoizeOne from 'memoize-one';
// add all numbers provided to the function
const add = (...args = []) =>
args.reduce((current, value) => {
return current + value;
}, 0);
const memoizedAdd = memoizeOne(add);
- there is same amount of arguments
memoizedAdd(1, 2);
// the amount of arguments has changed, so add function is called
memoizedAdd(1, 2, 3);
- new arguments have strict equality (
===) with the previous argument
memoizedAdd(1, 2);
// each argument is `===` to the last argument, so cache is used
memoizedAdd(1, 2);
// second argument has changed, so add function is called again
memoizedAdd(1, 3);
// the first value is not `===` to the previous first value (1 !== 3)
// so add function is called again
memoizedAdd(3, 1);
- [special case] if the arguments are not
===and they are both
NaNthen the argument is treated as equal
memoizedAdd(NaN);
// Even though NaN !== NaN these arguments are
// treated as equal as they are both `NaN`
memoizedAdd(NaN);
You can also pass in a custom function for checking the equality of two sets of arguments
const memoized = memoizeOne(fn, isEqual);
An equality function should return
true if the arguments are equal. If
true is returned then the wrapped function will not be called.
Tip: A custom equality function needs to compare
Arrays. The
newArgs array will be a new reference every time so a simple
newArgs === lastArgs will always return
false.
Equality functions are not called if the
this context of the function has changed (see below).
Here is an example that uses a lodash.isEqual deep equal equality check
lodash.isequalcorrectly handles deep comparing two arrays
import memoizeOne from 'memoize-one';
import isDeepEqual from 'lodash.isequal';
const identity = (x) => x;
const shallowMemoized = memoizeOne(identity);
const deepMemoized = memoizeOne(identity, isDeepEqual);
const result1 = shallowMemoized({ foo: 'bar' });
const result2 = shallowMemoized({ foo: 'bar' });
result1 === result2; // false - different object reference
const result3 = deepMemoized({ foo: 'bar' });
const result4 = deepMemoized({ foo: 'bar' });
result3 === result4; // true - arguments are deep equal
The equality function needs to conform to the
EqualityFn
type:
// TFunc is the function being memoized
type EqualityFn<TFunc extends (...args: any[]) => any> = (
newArgs: Parameters<TFunc>,
lastArgs: Parameters<TFunc>,
) => boolean;
// You can import this type
import type { EqualityFn } from 'memoize-one';
The
EqualityFn type allows you to create equality functions that are extremely typesafe. You are welcome to provide your own less type safe equality functions.
Here are some examples of equality functions which are ordered by most type safe, to least type safe:
// the function we are going to memoize
function add(first: number, second: number): number {
return first + second;
}
// Some options for our equality function
// ↑ stronger types
// ↓ weaker types
// ✅ exact parameters of `add`
{
const isEqual = function (first: Parameters<typeof add>, second: Parameters<typeof add>) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ tuple of the correct types
{
const isEqual = function (first: [number, number], second: [number, number]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ❌ tuple of incorrect types
{
const isEqual = function (first: [number, string], second: [number, number]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().not.toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ array of the correct types
{
const isEqual = function (first: number[], second: number[]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ❌ array of incorrect types
{
const isEqual = function (first: string[], second: number[]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().not.toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ tuple of 'unknown'
{
const isEqual = function (first: [unknown, unknown], second: [unknown, unknown]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ❌ tuple of 'unknown' of incorrect length
{
const isEqual = function (first: [unknown, unknown, unknown], second: [unknown, unknown]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().not.toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ array of 'unknown'
{
const isEqual = function (first: unknown[], second: unknown[]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ spread of 'unknown'
{
const isEqual = function (...first: unknown[]) {
return !!first;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ tuple of 'any'
{
const isEqual = function (first: [any, any], second: [any, any]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ❌ tuple of 'any' or incorrect size
{
const isEqual = function (first: [any, any, any], second: [any, any]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().not.toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ array of 'any'
{
const isEqual = function (first: any[], second: any[]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ two arguments of type any
{
const isEqual = function (first: any, second: any) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ a single argument of type any
{
const isEqual = function (first: any) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
// ✅ spread of any type
{
const isEqual = function (...first: any[]) {
return true;
};
expectTypeOf<typeof isEqual>().toMatchTypeOf<EqualityFn<typeof add>>();
}
this
memoize-one correctly respects
this control
This library takes special care to maintain, and allow control over the the
this context for both the original function being memoized as well as the returned memoized function. Both the original function and the memoized function's
this context respect all the
this controlling techniques:
new)
call,
apply,
bind);
obj.foo());
window or
undefined in
strict mode);
this)
null as
this to explicit binding)
this is considered an argument change
Changes to the running context (
this) of a function can result in the function returning a different value even though its arguments have stayed the same:
function getA() {
return this.a;
}
const temp1 = {
a: 20,
};
const temp2 = {
a: 30,
};
getA.call(temp1); // 20
getA.call(temp2); // 30
Therefore, in order to prevent against unexpected results,
memoize-one takes into account the current execution context (
this) of the memoized function. If
this is different to the previous invocation then it is considered a change in argument. further discussion.
Generally this will be of no impact if you are not explicity controlling the
this context of functions you want to memoize with explicit binding or implicit binding.
memoize-One will detect when you are manipulating
this and will then consider the
this context as an argument. If
this changes, it will re-execute the original function even if the arguments have not changed.
A
.clear() property is added to memoized functions to allow you to clear it's memoization cache.
This is helpful if you want to:
import memoizeOne from 'memoize-one';
function add(a: number, b: number): number {
return a + b;
}
const memoizedAdd = memoizeOne(add);
// first call - not memoized
const first = memoizedAdd(1, 2);
// second call - cache hit (result function not called)
const second = memoizedAdd(1, 2);
// 👋 clearing memoization cache
memoizedAdd.clear();
// third call - not memoized (cache was cleared)
const third = memoizedAdd(1, 2);
throws
There is no caching when your result function throws
If your result function
throws then the memoized function will also throw. The throw will not break the memoized functions existing argument cache. It means the memoized function will pretend like it was never called with arguments that made it
throw.
const canThrow = (name: string) => {
console.log('called');
if (name === 'throw') {
throw new Error(name);
}
return { name };
};
const memoized = memoizeOne(canThrow);
const value1 = memoized('Alex');
// result function called: console.log => 'called'
const value2 = memoized('Alex');
// result function not called (cache hit)
console.log(value1 === value2);
// console.log => true
try {
memoized('throw');
// console.log => 'called'
} catch (e) {
firstError = e;
}
try {
memoized('throw');
// console.log => 'called'
// the result function was called again even though it was called twice
// with the 'throw' string
} catch (e) {
secondError = e;
}
console.log(firstError !== secondError);
// console.log => true
const value3 = memoized('Alex');
// result function not called as the original memoization cache has not been busted
console.log(value1 === value3);
// console.log => true
Functions memoized with
memoize-one do not preserve any properties on the function object.
This behaviour is correctly reflected in the TypeScript types
import memoizeOne from 'memoize-one';
function add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
add.hello = 'hi';
console.log(typeof add.hello); // string
const memoized = memoizeOne(add);
// hello property on the `add` was not preserved
console.log(typeof memoized.hello); // undefined
If you feel strongly that
memoize-oneshould preserve function properties, please raise an issue. This decision was made in order to keep
memoize-oneas light as possible.
For now, the
.length property of a function is not preserved on the memoized function
import memoizeOne from 'memoize-one';
function add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
console.log(add.length); // 2
const memoized = memoizeOne(add);
console.log(memoized.length); // 0
There is no (great) way to correctly set the
.length property of the memoized function while also supporting ie11. Once we remove ie11 support then we plan on setting the
.length property of the memoized function to match the original function
type
The resulting function you get back from
memoize-one has almost the same
type as the function that you are memoizing
declare type MemoizedFn<TFunc extends (this: any, ...args: any[]) => any> = {
clear: () => void;
(this: ThisParameterType<TFunc>, ...args: Parameters<TFunc>): ReturnType<TFunc>;
};
.clear() function property added
TFunc as not carried over
You are welcome to use the
MemoizedFn generic directly from
memoize-one if you like:
import memoize, { MemoizedFn } from 'memoize-one';
import isDeepEqual from 'lodash.isequal';
import { expectTypeOf } from 'expect-type';
// Takes any function: TFunc, and returns a Memoized<TFunc>
function withDeepEqual<TFunc extends (...args: any[]) => any>(fn: TFunc): MemoizedFn<TFunc> {
return memoize(fn, isDeepEqual);
}
function add(first: number, second: number): number {
return first + second;
}
const memoized = withDeepEqual(add);
expectTypeOf<typeof memoized>().toEqualTypeOf<MemoizedFn<typeof add>>();
In this specific example, this type would have been correctly inferred too
import memoize, { MemoizedFn } from 'memoize-one';
import isDeepEqual from 'lodash.isequal';
import { expectTypeOf } from 'expect-type';
// return type of MemoizedFn<TFunc> is inferred
function withDeepEqual<TFunc extends (...args: any[]) => any>(fn: TFunc) {
return memoize(fn, isDeepEqual);
}
function add(first: number, second: number): number {
return first + second;
}
const memoized = withDeepEqual(add);
// type test still passes
expectTypeOf<typeof memoized>().toEqualTypeOf<MemoizedFn<typeof add>>();
memoize-one is super lightweight at minified and gzipped. (
1KB =
1,024 Bytes)
memoize-one performs better or on par with than other popular memoization libraries for the purpose of remembering the latest invocation.
The comparisons are not exhaustive and are primarily to show that
memoize-one accomplishes remembering the latest invocation really fast. There is variability between runs. The benchmarks do not take into account the differences in feature sets, library sizes, parse time, and so on.
node version
16.11.1
You can run this test in the repo by:
"type": "module" to the
package.json (why is things so hard)
yarn perf:library-comparison
no arguments
|Position
|Library
|Operations per second
|1
|memoize-one
|80,112,981
|2
|moize
|72,885,631
|3
|memoizee
|35,550,009
|4
|mem (JSON.stringify strategy)
|4,610,532
|5
|lodash.memoize (JSON.stringify key resolver)
|3,708,945
|6
|no memoization
|505
|7
|fast-memoize
|504
single primitive argument
|Position
|Library
|Operations per second
|1
|fast-memoize
|45,482,711
|2
|moize
|34,810,659
|3
|memoize-one
|29,030,828
|4
|memoizee
|23,467,065
|5
|mem (JSON.stringify strategy)
|3,985,223
|6
|lodash.memoize (JSON.stringify key resolver)
|3,369,297
|7
|no memoization
|507
single complex argument
|Position
|Library
|Operations per second
|1
|moize
|27,660,856
|2
|memoize-one
|22,407,916
|3
|memoizee
|19,546,835
|4
|mem (JSON.stringify strategy)
|2,068,038
|5
|lodash.memoize (JSON.stringify key resolver)
|1,911,335
|6
|fast-memoize
|1,633,855
|7
|no memoization
|504
multiple primitive arguments
|Position
|Library
|Operations per second
|1
|moize
|22,366,497
|2
|memoize-one
|17,241,995
|3
|memoizee
|9,789,442
|4
|mem (JSON.stringify strategy)
|3,065,328
|5
|lodash.memoize (JSON.stringify key resolver)
|2,663,599
|6
|fast-memoize
|1,219,548
|7
|no memoization
|504
multiple complex arguments
|Position
|Library
|Operations per second
|1
|moize
|21,788,081
|2
|memoize-one
|17,321,248
|3
|memoizee
|9,595,420
|4
|lodash.memoize (JSON.stringify key resolver)
|873,283
|5
|mem (JSON.stringify strategy)
|850,779
|6
|fast-memoize
|687,863
|7
|no memoization
|504
multiple complex arguments (spreading arguments)
|Position
|Library
|Operations per second
|1
|moize
|21,701,537
|2
|memoizee
|19,463,942
|3
|memoize-one
|17,027,544
|4
|lodash.memoize (JSON.stringify key resolver)
|887,816
|5
|mem (JSON.stringify strategy)
|849,244
|6
|fast-memoize
|691,512
|7
|no memoization
|504
Typescript
Typescript and
flow type systems