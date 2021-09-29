THIS README IS FOR VERSION 2. SWITCH TO 1-STABLE BRANCH FOR THE VERSION 1 DOCUMENTATION.

IF YOU NEED COMPATIBILITY WITH OLDER VERSIONS OF NODEJS, PLEASE USE V1.0.6 WHICH IS COMPATIBLE BACK TO NODE 0.4. npm i lorem-ipsum@1.0.6

lorem-ipsum is a JavaScript module for generating passages of lorem ipsum text. Lorem ipsum text is commonly used as placeholder text in publishing, graphic design, and web development.

lorem-ipsum is compatible with the browser, Node.JS, and React Native.

Installation

npm i lorem-ipsum

Using the Class

The class is the recommended way to use lorem-ipsum since version 2. It makes it simpler to generate text using the same options.

import { LoremIpsum } from "lorem-ipsum" ; // const LoremIpsum = require("lorem-ipsum").LoremIpsum; const lorem = new LoremIpsum({ sentencesPerParagraph: { max: 8 , min: 4 }, wordsPerSentence: { max: 16 , min: 4 } }); lorem.generateWords(1); lorem.generateSentences(5); lorem.generateParagraphs(7);

Using the Function

lorem-ipsum version 2 exports a function that is backwards- compatible with the default function exported by lorem-ipsum version

Users of version 1 should be able to upgrade to version 2 without any issue; they can just continue using this library as they did before.

import { loremIpsum } from "lorem-ipsum" ; loremIpsum();

Like before, you can pass in a number of options to customize the output. The example below shows the default options.

import { loremIpsum } from "lorem-ipsum" ; loremIpsum({ count : 1 , format : "plain" , paragraphLowerBound : 3 , paragraphUpperBound : 7 , random : Math .random, sentenceLowerBound : 5 , sentenceUpperBound : 15 , suffix : "

" , units : "sentences" , words : [ "ad" , ...] })

Using the CLI

lorem-ipsum includes a command line interface (CLI) program for generating passages of lorem ipsum text directly from your terminal. This CLI program is compatible with Mac OSX, Windows, and Linux. On Linux you will need to install xclip. On Ubuntu: apt-get install xclip .

Simply install the module globally to take advantage of this feature.

npm i -g lorem-ipsum

Execute the statement lorem-ipsum [count] [units] from your terminal to generate a passage of lorem ipsum text. You can additional arguments to the program.

lorem-ipsum --version lorem-ipsum --help lorem-ipsum 1 word lorem-ipsum 2 words lorem-ipsum 1 sentence lorem-ipsum 2 sentences lorem-ipsum 1 paragraph lorem-ipsum 2 paragraphs lorem-ipsum 2 paragraphs --copy lorem-ipsum 2 pargraphs --format html lorem-ipsum 2 paragraphs --format html --copy

Uprading from version 1.x? The --count and --units options have been dropped in favor of the natural language interface shown in the examples above.

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2020 Nickolas Kenyeres nickolas@knicklabs.com

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.