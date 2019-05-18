@types/localforage-cordovasqlitedriver



SQLite driver for Cordova apps using localForage.

Requirements

Install Dependencies

install Cordova-sqlite-storage plugin cordova plugin add https://github.com/litehelpers/Cordova-sqlite-storage.git

install localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver via npm with: npm i --save localforage localforage-cordovasqlitedriver (ionic 2 users might prefer ths one)

Cordova-sqlcipher-adapter support

install the plugin by

cordova plugin add cordova-sqlcipher-adapter

Pass the key required by the database to localforage by passing a dbKey property to the .config() or .createInstance() methods, or if using ionic-storage by passing dbKey via IonicStorageModule in your NgModule.

CHANGELOG

Add support for the localforage.dropInstance() method.

Add support for cordova-sqlcipher-adapter. Thanks to @kohlia for PRing this.

Use localforage v1.5 & drop @types.

Add typescript typings.

Refactor to es6.

Reduce driver size (almost by 50%) by "inheriting" the method implementations of the localforage.WEBSQL driver.

v1.2 BREAKING CHANGE

Add support for newer versions of Cordova SQLite storage plugin (v0.8.x & v1.2.x).

UPGRADE WARNING: The default storage location for SQLite has changed in newer versions of Cordova SQLite storage plugin. The new " default " location value is NOT the same as the old " default " location and will break an upgrade for an app that was using the old default value (0) on iOS. If you are upgrading to a newer version of localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver you need to verify where your previous storage location was and update the location property of the localForage database. Otherwise the default is 'default' . This is to avoid breaking the iCloud Design Guide. See here for further details.

Try using the getSerializer() (available in localforage v1.3) as the prefered way to retrieve the serializer.

Setup Your Project

Include localforage and localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver in your main html page, after the cordova include.

Call defineDriver and setDriver to make localForage use the cordovaSQLiteDriver.

< script src = "cordova.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/localforage/dist/localforage.js" > </ script > < script src = "lib/localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver/dist/localforage-cordovasqlitedriver.js" > </ script > < script > localforage.defineDriver( window .cordovaSQLiteDriver).then( function ( ) { return localforage.setDriver([ window .cordovaSQLiteDriver._driver, localforage.INDEXEDDB, localforage.WEBSQL, localforage.LOCALSTORAGE ]); }).then( function ( ) { alert(localforage.driver()); return localforage.setItem( 'testPromiseKey' , 'testPromiseValue' ); }).then( function ( ) { return localforage.getItem( 'testPromiseKey' ); }).then( function ( value ) { alert(value); }).catch( function ( err ) { alert(err); }); </ script >

Examples