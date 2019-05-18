openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
lc

@types/localforage-cordovasqlitedriver

by Thodoris Greasidis
1.5.0 (see all)

SQLite driver for Cordova apps using localForage.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for localforage-cordovasqlitedriver (https://github.com/thgreasi/localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver). localforage-cordovasqlitedriver provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/localforage-cordovasqlitedriver installed!

Readme

localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver

npm
SQLite driver for Cordova apps using localForage.

Requirements

Install Dependencies

  • install Cordova-sqlite-storage plugin cordova plugin add https://github.com/litehelpers/Cordova-sqlite-storage.git
  • install localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver via npm with: npm i --save localforage localforage-cordovasqlitedriver (ionic 2 users might prefer ths one)

Cordova-sqlcipher-adapter support

install the plugin by

cordova plugin add cordova-sqlcipher-adapter --save

Pass the key required by the database to localforage by passing a dbKey property to the .config() or .createInstance() methods, or if using ionic-storage by passing dbKey via IonicStorageModule in your NgModule.

CHANGELOG

v1.8

Add support for the localforage.dropInstance() method.

v1.7

Add support for cordova-sqlcipher-adapter. Thanks to @kohlia for PRing this.

v1.6

Use localforage v1.5 & drop @types.

v1.5

Add typescript typings.

v1.4

Refactor to es6.

v1.3

Reduce driver size (almost by 50%) by "inheriting" the method implementations of the localforage.WEBSQL driver.

v1.2 BREAKING CHANGE

Add support for newer versions of Cordova SQLite storage plugin (v0.8.x & v1.2.x).

UPGRADE WARNING: The default storage location for SQLite has changed in newer versions of Cordova SQLite storage plugin. The new "default" location value is NOT the same as the old "default" location and will break an upgrade for an app that was using the old default value (0) on iOS. If you are upgrading to a newer version of localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver you need to verify where your previous storage location was and update the location property of the localForage database. Otherwise the default is 'default'. This is to avoid breaking the iCloud Design Guide. See here for further details.

v1.1

Try using the getSerializer() (available in localforage v1.3) as the prefered way to retrieve the serializer.

Setup Your Project

  • Include localforage and localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver in your main html page, after the cordova include.
  • Call defineDriver and setDriver to make localForage use the cordovaSQLiteDriver.
<script src="cordova.js"></script>

<script src="lib/localforage/dist/localforage.js"></script>
<script src="lib/localForage-cordovaSQLiteDriver/dist/localforage-cordovasqlitedriver.js"></script>
<script>
localforage.defineDriver(window.cordovaSQLiteDriver).then(function() {
    return localforage.setDriver([
        // Try setting cordovaSQLiteDriver if available,
      window.cordovaSQLiteDriver._driver,
      // otherwise use one of the default localforage drivers as a fallback.
      // This should allow you to transparently do your tests in a browser
      localforage.INDEXEDDB,
      localforage.WEBSQL,
      localforage.LOCALSTORAGE
    ]);
}).then(function() {
  // this should alert "cordovaSQLiteDriver" when in an emulator or a device
  alert(localforage.driver());
  // set a value;
  return localforage.setItem('testPromiseKey', 'testPromiseValue');
}).then(function() {
  return localforage.getItem('testPromiseKey');
}).then(function(value) {
  alert(value);
}).catch(function(err) {
  alert(err);
});
</script>

Examples

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial