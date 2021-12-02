Buttons with built-in loading indicators, effectively bridging the gap between action and feedback.
npm install ladda
Ladda 2.x is distributed as a standard ES6 module. Since not all browsers/environments support native ES6 modules, it is recommended to use a bundler such as Rollup, Parcel, or Webpack to create a production-ready code bundle.
You will need to include ONE of the two style sheets in the /dist directory. If you want the button styles used on the demo page, use the ladda.min.css file. If you want to have the functional buttons without the visual style (colors, padding, etc.), use the ladda-themeless.min.css file.
Below is an example of a button using the
expand-right animation style.
<button class="ladda-button" data-style="expand-right">Submit</button>
When the JS code runs to bind Ladda to the button, the
ladda-button class
will be automatically added if it doesn't already exist. Additionally, a span
with class
ladda-label will automatically wrap the button text, resulting
in the following DOM structure:
<button class="ladda-button" data-style="expand-right">
<span class="ladda-label">Submit</span>
</button>
Buttons accept the following attributes:
#fff
12
Start by importing the Ladda module:
import * as Ladda from 'ladda';
The following approach is recommended for JavaScript control over your buttons:
// Create a new instance of ladda for the specified button
var l = Ladda.create(document.querySelector('.my-button'));
// Start loading
l.start();
// Will display a progress bar for 50% of the button width
l.setProgress(0.5);
// Stop loading
l.stop();
// Toggle between loading/not loading states
l.toggle();
// Check the current state
l.isLoading();
// Delete the button's ladda instance
l.remove();
To show the loading animation for a form that is submitted to the server
(always resulting in a page reload) the
bind() method can be used:
// Automatically trigger the loading animation on click
Ladda.bind('button[type=submit]');
// Same as the above but automatically stops after two seconds
Ladda.bind('button[type=submit]', {timeout: 2000});
Note: when using the
bind() method on buttons that are inside a form,
loading indicators will not be shown until the form is valid.
All loading animations on the page can be stopped by using:
Ladda.stopAll();
Ladda has been tested in Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Internet Explorer 11. It also Should Work™ in Safari and Internet Explorer 10.
https://github.com/hakimel/Ladda/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
MIT