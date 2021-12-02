Ladda

Buttons with built-in loading indicators, effectively bridging the gap between action and feedback.

Check out the demo page.

Installation

npm install ladda

Module bundling

Ladda 2.x is distributed as a standard ES6 module. Since not all browsers/environments support native ES6 modules, it is recommended to use a bundler such as Rollup, Parcel, or Webpack to create a production-ready code bundle.

Usage

CSS

You will need to include ONE of the two style sheets in the /dist directory. If you want the button styles used on the demo page, use the ladda.min.css file. If you want to have the functional buttons without the visual style (colors, padding, etc.), use the ladda-themeless.min.css file.

HTML

Below is an example of a button using the expand-right animation style.

< button class = "ladda-button" data-style = "expand-right" > Submit </ button >

When the JS code runs to bind Ladda to the button, the ladda-button class will be automatically added if it doesn't already exist. Additionally, a span with class ladda-label will automatically wrap the button text, resulting in the following DOM structure:

< button class = "ladda-button" data-style = "expand-right" > < span class = "ladda-label" > Submit </ span > </ button >

Buttons accept the following attributes:

data-style : one of the button styles [required] expand-left, expand-right, expand-up, expand-down contract, contract-overlay zoom-in, zoom-out slide-left, slide-right, slide-up, slide-down

: one of the button styles [required] data-color : green/red/blue/purple/mint

: green/red/blue/purple/mint data-size : xs/s/l/xl, defaults to medium

: xs/s/l/xl, defaults to medium data-spinner-size : pixel dimensions of spinner, defaults to dynamic size based on the button height

: pixel dimensions of spinner, defaults to dynamic size based on the button height data-spinner-color : a hex code or any named CSS color, defaults to #fff

: a hex code or any named CSS color, defaults to data-spinner-lines: the number of lines for the spinner, defaults to 12

JavaScript

Start by importing the Ladda module:

import * as Ladda from 'ladda' ;

The following approach is recommended for JavaScript control over your buttons:

var l = Ladda.create( document .querySelector( '.my-button' )); l.start(); l.setProgress( 0.5 ); l.stop(); l.toggle(); l.isLoading(); l.remove();

To show the loading animation for a form that is submitted to the server (always resulting in a page reload) the bind() method can be used:

Ladda.bind( 'button[type=submit]' ); Ladda.bind( 'button[type=submit]' , { timeout : 2000 });

Note: when using the bind() method on buttons that are inside a form, loading indicators will not be shown until the form is valid.

All loading animations on the page can be stopped by using:

Ladda.stopAll();

Browser support

Ladda has been tested in Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Internet Explorer 11. It also Should Work™ in Safari and Internet Explorer 10.

Changelog

https://github.com/hakimel/Ladda/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

License

MIT