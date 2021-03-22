Support Pug@3.
npm install koa-pug --save
const Koa = require('koa')
const path = require('path')
const Pug = require('koa-pug')
const app = new Koa()
const pug = new Pug({
viewPath: path.resolve(__dirname, './views'),
locals: { /* variables and helpers */ },
basedir: 'path/for/pug/extends',
helperPath: [
'path/to/pug/helpers',
{ random: 'path/to/lib/random.js' },
{ _: require('lodash') }
],
app: app // Binding `ctx.render()`, equals to pug.use(app)
})
pug.locals.someKey = 'some value'
app.use(async ctx => {
await ctx.render('index', locals, true)
})
For
koa@1:
const koa = require('koa')
const Pug = require('koa-pug')
const app = koa()
const pug = new Pug({ app: app })
app.use(function * () {
yield this.render('index', locals, true)
})
Use
koa-pug as a standalone Pug renderer:
const pug = new Pug({
viewPath: path.resolve(__dirname, './views'),
locals: { /* variables and helpers */ },
basedir: 'path/for/pug/extends',
helperPath: [
'path/to/pug/helpers',
{ random: 'path/to/lib/random.js' },
{ _: require('lodash') }
],
// Can work with / without Koa
// app: app
})
async function sendEmail(recipients, tplFile, locals) {
const body = await pug.render(tplFile, locals)
await send(recipients, body)
}
options are extended from Pug's options, all options will be passed to Pug compiler except the following:
viewPath: string: the location of Pug templates. Default is
process.cwd().
locals: { [key: string]: any }: variables and helpers that will be passed to Pug compiler.
helperPath: string | string[] | { [key string]: string }: location(s) of helper(s).
koa-pug will set
content-type to
text/html for you, you can change it:
await ctx.render('index')
ctx.type = 'text/plain'
By setting
helperPath, koa-pug will load all the modules that under sepecified folxder, and make them available on all templates.
helperPath also could be an array including folders, files path, even
moduleName: 'path/to/lib.js mapping object. Also support node module as a helper, just like:
'_': require('lodash')
// format-date.js, `koa-pug` will convert filename to camel case and use it as module name
module.exports = function (input) {
return (input.getMonth() + 1) + '/' + input.getDate() + '/' + input.getFullYear()
}
Equals to:
// Becasue of there is a `moduleName`, `koa-pug` will use it as module name instead of filename
module.exports = {
moduleName: 'formatDate',
moduleBody (input) {
return (input.getMonth() + 1) + '/' + input.getDate() + '/' + input.getFullYear()
}
}
Use help in Pug:
p= formatDate(new Date())
koa-pug resolves Pug template files
Let's say the project views structure like:
views
├── user.pug
├── user
│ └── index.pug
└── file
└── index.pug
koa-pug will search file in the following order:
<tpl_name>.pug
<tpl_name>/index.pug
When
pug.render('user') is called,
views/user.pug will be rendered. If you want to render
views/user/index.pug, you have to pass it to renderer explicitly:
pug.render('user/index).
When
pug.render('file') is called,
views/file/index.pug will be rendered.
Via GitHub