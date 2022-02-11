Keycloak is an Open Source Identity and Access Management solution for modern Applications and Services.
This repository contains the source code for the Keycloak Server, Java adapters and the JavaScript adapter.
If you've found a security vulnerability, please look at the instructions on how to properly report it
If you believe you have discovered a defect in Keycloak please open an issue. Please remember to provide a good summary, description as well as steps to reproduce the issue.
To run Keycloak download the distribution from our website. Unzip and run:
bin/standalone.[sh|bat]
Alternatively, you can use the Docker image by running:
docker run jboss/keycloak
For more details refer to the Keycloak Documentation.
To build from source refer to the building and working with the code base guide.
To run tests refer to the running tests guide.
To write tests refer to the writing tests guide.
Before contributing to Keycloak please read our contributing guidelines.