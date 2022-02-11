Keycloak

Keycloak is an Open Source Identity and Access Management solution for modern Applications and Services.

This repository contains the source code for the Keycloak Server, Java adapters and the JavaScript adapter.

Help and Documentation

Documentation

User Mailing List - Mailing list for help and general questions about Keycloak

Reporting Security Vulnerabilities

If you've found a security vulnerability, please look at the instructions on how to properly report it

Reporting an issue

If you believe you have discovered a defect in Keycloak please open an issue. Please remember to provide a good summary, description as well as steps to reproduce the issue.

Getting started

To run Keycloak download the distribution from our website. Unzip and run:

bin / standalone . [sh|bat]

Alternatively, you can use the Docker image by running:

docker run jboss/keycloak

For more details refer to the Keycloak Documentation.

Building from Source

To build from source refer to the building and working with the code base guide.

Testing

To run tests refer to the running tests guide.

Writing Tests

To write tests refer to the writing tests guide.

Contributing

Before contributing to Keycloak please read our contributing guidelines.

Other Keycloak Projects

License