openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@types/keycloak-js

by keycloak
3.4.1 (see all)

Open Source Identity and Access Management For Modern Applications and Services

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

11.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

724

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for keycloak-js (https://github.com/keycloak/keycloak). keycloak-js provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/keycloak-js installed!

Readme

Keycloak

Keycloak is an Open Source Identity and Access Management solution for modern Applications and Services.

This repository contains the source code for the Keycloak Server, Java adapters and the JavaScript adapter.

Help and Documentation

Reporting Security Vulnerabilities

If you've found a security vulnerability, please look at the instructions on how to properly report it

Reporting an issue

If you believe you have discovered a defect in Keycloak please open an issue. Please remember to provide a good summary, description as well as steps to reproduce the issue.

Getting started

To run Keycloak download the distribution from our website. Unzip and run:

bin/standalone.[sh|bat]

Alternatively, you can use the Docker image by running:

docker run jboss/keycloak

For more details refer to the Keycloak Documentation.

Building from Source

To build from source refer to the building and working with the code base guide.

Testing

To run tests refer to the running tests guide.

Writing Tests

To write tests refer to the writing tests guide.

Contributing

Before contributing to Keycloak please read our contributing guidelines.

Other Keycloak Projects

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial