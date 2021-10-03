openbase logo
jsn

@types/jsnlog

by types
2.17.2 (see all)

Tiny JavaScript logging library, simple and well documented. Lots of options to filter logging data.

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for JSNLog (https://github.com/mperdeck/jsnlog.js). JSNLog provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/jsnlog installed!

Readme

JSNLog.js

JSNLog.js is a tiny (2kb min+gz) JavaScript logging library.

  • It has lots of options to reduce the amount of log data, so you get only the data you need.
  • It sends log data to the server where you can store it.

Details and documentation: js.jsnlog.com

License: MIT

Integrate with server side logging

  • JSNLog for .Net - Combines jsnlog.js with a .Net handler to automatically store client side log data in your server side logs. Supports Log4net, Nlog, Elmah, Common.Logging. Also lets you configure client side loggers in your web.config.
  • JSNLog for PHP - PHP handler that receives log data from JSNLog.js and stores it on the server.
  • JSNLog for Node.js - Use jsnlog.js on both the client and the server. Client side log messages are sent to the server where they are stored in your server side logs. Supports Winston transports.
  • Open an issue if you want to build a server side handler for another language.

