jde

@types/jdenticon

by Daniel Mester Pirttijärvi
2.2.0

Javascript library for generating identicons. Running in the browser and on Node.js.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. jdenticon provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

Jdenticon

JavaScript library for generating highly recognizable identicons using HTML5 canvas or SVG.

Sample identicons

Tests Downloads jsDelivr npm bundle size License MIT

Live demo

https://jdenticon.com

Getting started

Using Jdenticon is simple. Follow the steps below to integrate Jdenticon into your website.

1. Add identicon placeholders

Jdenticon is able to render both raster and vector identicons. Raster icons are rendered slightly faster than vector icons, but vector icons scale better on high resolution screens. Add a canvas to render a raster icon, or an inline svg element to render a vector icon.

<!-- Vector icon -->
<svg width="80" height="80" data-jdenticon-value="icon value"></svg>

<!-- OR -->

<!-- Raster icon -->
<canvas width="80" height="80" data-jdenticon-value="icon value"></canvas>

2. Add reference to Jdenticon

Include the Jdenticon library somewhere on your page. You can either host it yourself or use it right off jsDelivr.

<!-- Using jsDelivr -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jdenticon@3.1.1/dist/jdenticon.min.js"
        integrity="sha384-l0/0sn63N3mskDgRYJZA6Mogihu0VY3CusdLMiwpJ9LFPklOARUcOiWEIGGmFELx"
        crossorigin="anonymous">
</script>

<!-- OR -->

<!-- Hosting it yourself -->
<script src="-path-to-/jdenticon.min.js"></script>

That's it!

Other resources

API documentation

For more usage examples and API documentation, please see:

https://jdenticon.com

Other platforms

There are ports or bindings for Jdenticon available for the following platforms:

Hosted Jdenticon

Same icons but generated server-side. Service provided by Aaroh Mankad.

http://identicon-api.herokuapp.com/

License

Jdenticon is available under the MIT license.

