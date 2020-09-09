Returns true if an object was created by the
Objectconstructor, or Object.create(null).
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save is-plain-object
Use isobject if you only want to check if the value is an object and not an array or null.
with es modules
import { isPlainObject } from 'is-plain-object';
or with commonjs
const { isPlainObject } = require('is-plain-object');
true when created by the
Object constructor, or Object.create(null).
isPlainObject(Object.create({}));
//=> true
isPlainObject(Object.create(Object.prototype));
//=> true
isPlainObject({foo: 'bar'});
//=> true
isPlainObject({});
//=> true
isPlainObject(null);
//=> true
false when not created by the
Object constructor.
isPlainObject(1);
//=> false
isPlainObject(['foo', 'bar']);
//=> false
isPlainObject([]);
//=> false
isPlainObject(new Foo);
//=> false
isPlainObject(Object.create(null));
//=> false
