ip-address is a library for validating and manipulating IPv4 and IPv6
addresses in JavaScript.
ip-address was rewritten in TypeScript for version 7. If you were using
version 6 you'll need to make these changes to upgrade:
isValid(), which has been removed, you'll need to use a
try/
catch if you're accepting unknown input. This made the TypeScript
types substantially easier as well as allowed the use of an
AddressError
class which will contain a
parseMessage if an error occurred in the parsing
step.
error,
parseError, and
valid attributes you'll
need to use the
message and
parseMessage of the thrown
AddressError.
Documentation is available at ip-address.js.org.
var Address6 = require('ip-address').Address6;
var address = new Address6('2001:0:ce49:7601:e866:efff:62c3:fffe');
var teredo = address.inspectTeredo();
teredo.client4; // '157.60.0.1'
Address6.fromURL(url)
::ffff:192.168.0.1)