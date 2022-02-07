openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@types/i18next

by i18next
13.0.0 (see all)

i18next: learn once - translate everywhere

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.8K

GitHub Stars

6.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

217

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. i18next provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

i18next: learn once - translate everywhere Tweet

CircleCI Code Climate Coveralls Package Quality cdnjs version npm version

i18next is a very popular internationalization framework for browser or any other javascript environment (eg. Node.js, Deno).

ecosystem

i18next provides:

For more information visit the website:

Our focus is providing the core to building a booming ecosystem. Independent of the building blocks you choose, be it react, angular or even good old jquery proper translation capabilities are just one step away.

Documentation

The general i18next documentation is published on www.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.

The react specific documentation is published on react.i18next.com and PR changes can be supplied here.

Gold Sponsors

From the creators of i18next: localization as a service - locize.com

A translation management system built around the i18next ecosystem - locize.com.

locize

With using locize you directly support the future of i18next.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial