Constants enumerating the HTTP status codes. Based on the Java Apache HttpStatus API.

All status codes defined in RFC1945 (HTTP/1.0), RFC2616 (HTTP/1.1), RFC2518 (WebDAV), RFC6585 (Additional HTTP Status Codes), and RFC7538 (Permanent Redirect) are supported.

TypeScript or JavaScript. Completely library agnostic. No dependencies.

Installation

npm install http-status-codes --save

Usage (express 4.x)

import { ReasonPhrases, StatusCodes, getReasonPhrase, getStatusCode, } from 'http-status-codes' ; response .status(StatusCodes.OK) .send(ReasonPhrases.OK); response .status(StatusCodes.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR) .send({ error: getReasonPhrase(StatusCodes.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR) }); response .status(getStatusCode( 'Internal Server Error' )) .send({ error: 'Internal Server Error' });

Codes

Code Constant Reason Phrase 100 CONTINUE Continue 101 SWITCHING_PROTOCOLS Switching Protocols 102 PROCESSING Processing 200 OK OK 201 CREATED Created 202 ACCEPTED Accepted 203 NON_AUTHORITATIVE_INFORMATION Non Authoritative Information 204 NO_CONTENT No Content 205 RESET_CONTENT Reset Content 206 PARTIAL_CONTENT Partial Content 207 MULTI_STATUS Multi-Status 300 MULTIPLE_CHOICES Multiple Choices 301 MOVED_PERMANENTLY Moved Permanently 302 MOVED_TEMPORARILY Moved Temporarily 303 SEE_OTHER See Other 304 NOT_MODIFIED Not Modified 305 USE_PROXY Use Proxy 307 TEMPORARY_REDIRECT Temporary Redirect 308 PERMANENT_REDIRECT Permanent Redirect 400 BAD_REQUEST Bad Request 401 UNAUTHORIZED Unauthorized 402 PAYMENT_REQUIRED Payment Required 403 FORBIDDEN Forbidden 404 NOT_FOUND Not Found 405 METHOD_NOT_ALLOWED Method Not Allowed 406 NOT_ACCEPTABLE Not Acceptable 407 PROXY_AUTHENTICATION_REQUIRED Proxy Authentication Required 408 REQUEST_TIMEOUT Request Timeout 409 CONFLICT Conflict 410 GONE Gone 411 LENGTH_REQUIRED Length Required 412 PRECONDITION_FAILED Precondition Failed 413 REQUEST_TOO_LONG Request Entity Too Large 414 REQUEST_URI_TOO_LONG Request-URI Too Long 415 UNSUPPORTED_MEDIA_TYPE Unsupported Media Type 416 REQUESTED_RANGE_NOT_SATISFIABLE Requested Range Not Satisfiable 417 EXPECTATION_FAILED Expectation Failed 418 IM_A_TEAPOT I'm a teapot 419 INSUFFICIENT_SPACE_ON_RESOURCE Insufficient Space on Resource 420 METHOD_FAILURE Method Failure 421 MISDIRECTED_REQUEST Misdirected Request 422 UNPROCESSABLE_ENTITY Unprocessable Entity 423 LOCKED Locked 424 FAILED_DEPENDENCY Failed Dependency 428 PRECONDITION_REQUIRED Precondition Required 429 TOO_MANY_REQUESTS Too Many Requests 431 REQUEST_HEADER_FIELDS_TOO_LARGE Request Header Fields Too Large 451 UNAVAILABLE_FOR_LEGAL_REASONS Unavailable For Legal Reasons 500 INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR Internal Server Error 501 NOT_IMPLEMENTED Not Implemented 502 BAD_GATEWAY Bad Gateway 503 SERVICE_UNAVAILABLE Service Unavailable 504 GATEWAY_TIMEOUT Gateway Timeout 505 HTTP_VERSION_NOT_SUPPORTED HTTP Version Not Supported 507 INSUFFICIENT_STORAGE Insufficient Storage 511 NETWORK_AUTHENTICATION_REQUIRED Network Authentication Required

Migrating from v1.x.x

http-status-codes v2 is mostly backwards compatible with v1. There is a single breaking change and two recommended changes.

The reason phrase for the status code 500 has been changed from "Server Error" to "Internal Server Error" . This is the correct phrase according to RFC7231. If you are migrating from v1, and have code that relies on the result of getStatusText(500) or getReasonPhrase('Server Error') , then this could affect you.

[Non-breaking change] getStatusText renamed getReasonPhrase

The function getStatusText has been renamed to getReasonPhrase . The old function is still available, but may be deprecated in a future version. To fix this simply rename instances of getStatusText() to getReasonPhrase() . The function is otherwise the same as it was before.

[Non-breaking change] StatusCodes

In http-status-codes v1, Status Codes were exported directly from the top-level module. i.e. HttpStatus.OK . In v2 all Status Codes live under an object called StatusCodes . i.e. HttpStatus.StatusCodes.OK . We made this change to cater to TypeScript users who prefer a dedicated value with an enum type. The previous values are still exported, but we won't continue to update them. Please migrate if you're using the old-style imports.

Proposing a new status code

If you'd like to propose a new status code, feel free to update "codes.json" with the necessary information and open a pull request. There is no need to modify source code or even this README. This is done automatically by npm run update-codes .

In general, we try to include only codes that have an official RFC and have been approved, however exceptions can be made if the code is already in widespread use in the wild.

Steps to build and publish

npm run update-codes npm run test npm run build npm version [major | minor | patch] npm publish

After releasing, please add release notes via GitHub Releases.