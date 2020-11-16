HTTP Status codes for Node

Utility to interact with HTTP status codes.

Usage

Once you require this module, you may call it with either an HTTP code or a message name. With an HTTP code, you will get the message name while with a message name you will get an HTTP code.

HTTP Status Codes

HTTP code names, messages, and classes are respectively accessible with the property {code}_NAME , {code}_MESSAGE and {code}_CLASS . This includes all statuses in the IANA HTTP Status Code Registry, with the only addition being 418 I'm a teapot .

Extra status code are also made available that are not defined in the IANA registry, but used by popular software. They are grouped by category. Specific properties are exported by http-status under the property extra followed by the category name. Also, extra codes are merge with regular status codes and made available as modules available inside http-status/lib/{category} .

Available categories are:

unofficial This represent a list of codes which are not specified by any standard. iis Microsoft's Internet Information Services (IIS) web server expands the 4xx error class to signal errors with the client's request. nginx The NGINX web server software expands the 4xx error class to signal issues with the client's request. cloudflare Cloudflare's reverse proxy service expands the 5xx error class to signal issues with the origin server.

HTTP Status Code Classes

In addition to HTTP status codes, this module also contains status code classes under the classes property. Similar to HTTP codes, you can access class names and messages with the property {class}_NAME and {class}_MESSAGE

API

The API is structured as follows:

100 100_NAME 100_MESSAGE 100_CLASS CONTINUE 101 101_NAME 101_MESSAGE 101_CLASS SWITCHING_PROTOCOLS … classes. ├── 1xx ├── 1xx_NAME ├── 1xx_MESSAGE ├── INFORMATIONAL ├── 2xx ├── 2xx_NAME ├── 2xx_MESSAGE ├── SUCCESSFUL ├── … extra. ├── unofficial. │ ├── 103 │ ├── 103_NAME │ ├── 103_MESSAGE │ ├── 103_CLASS │ ├── CHECKPOINT │ ├── … ├── iis. │ ├── 440 │ ├── 440_NAME │ ├── 440_MESSAGE │ ├── 440_CLASS │ ├── LOGIN_TIME_OUT │ ├── … ├── nginx. │ ├── 444 │ ├── 444_NAME │ ├── 444_MESSAGE │ ├── 444_CLASS │ ├── NO_RESPONSE │ ├── … ├── cloudflare. │ ├── 520 │ ├── 520_NAME │ ├── 520_MESSAGE │ ├── 520_CLASS │ ├── UNKNOWN_ERROR │ ├── …

For additional information, please refer to original code.

Example Usage

const status = require ( 'http-status' ); console .info(status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR); console .info(status[ 500 ]); console .info(status[status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR]); console .info(status[ '500_NAME' ]); console .info(status[ ` ${status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR} _NAME` ]); console .info(status[ '500_MESSAGE' ]); console .info(status[ ` ${status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR} _MESSAGE` ]); console .info(status[ '500_CLASS' ]); console .info(status[ ` ${status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR} _CLASS` ]);

Example using classes

const status = require ( 'http-status' ); const responseCode = status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR; switch (status[ ` ${responseCode} _CLASS` ]) { case status.classes.INFORMATIONAL: break ; case status.classes.SUCCESSFUL: break ; case status.classes.REDIRECTION: break ; case status.classes.CLIENT_ERROR: break ; case status.classes.SERVER_ERROR: break ; default : break ; }

Example Using extra Property

const status = require ( 'http-status' ); console .info(status.extra.nginx.NO_RESPONSE) const status = require ( 'http-status/lib/nginx' ); console .info(status.IM_A_TEAPOT); console .info(status.NO_RESPONSE)

Express Example

const express = require ( 'express' ), redis = require ( 'redis' ), status = require ( 'http-status' ); const app = express.createServer(); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { const client = redis.createClient(); client.ping( ( err, msg ) => { if (err) { return res.send(status.INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR); } res.send(msg, status.OK); }); }); app.listen( 3000 );

Contributors

This package is developed by Adaltas.