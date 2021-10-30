Enhances html-webpack-plugin by letting you specify script or link tags to inject.
html-webpack-tags-plugin requires Node >= 10 and
webpack &
html-webpack-plugin versions >= 5.
html-webpack-include-assets-plugin.
8.6, please install html-webpack-include-assets-plugin version 1.x.
When using a plugin such as copy-webpack-plugin you may have assets output to your build directory that are not detected/output by the html-webpack-plugin.
This plugin lets you manually resolve such issues, and also lets you inject the webpack
publicPath or compilation
hash into your tag paths if you so choose.
You must be running webpack on node 8.x or higher
Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm install --save-dev html-webpack-tags-plugin
html-webpack-deploy-plugin is a plugin that enhances this plugin with capabilities such as:
Require the plugin in your webpack config:
var HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin = require('html-webpack-tags-plugin');
Add the plugin to your webpack config:
output: {
publicPath: '/abc/'
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({ tags: ['a.js', 'b.css'], append: true })
]
Which will generate html like this:
<head>
<!-- other head content -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/abc/b.css"/>
</head>
<body>
<!-- other body content -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="/abc/a.js"></script>
</body>
This plugin will run and do nothing if no options are provided.
The default options for this plugin are shown below:
const url = require('url');
const DEFAULT_OPTIONS = {
append: true,
prependExternals: true,
jsExtensions: ['.js'],
cssExtensions: ['.css'],
useHash: false,
addHash: (assetPath, hash) => assetPath + '?' + hash,
hash: undefined,
usePublicPath: true,
addPublicPath: (assetPath, publicPath) => url.resolve(publicPath, assetPath),
publicPath: undefined,
tags: [],
links: [],
scripts: [],
metas: undefined
};
All options for this plugin are validated as soon as the plugin is instantiated.
The available options are:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
append
{Boolean}
true
|Whether to prepend or append the injected tags relative to any existing or webpack bundle tags (should be set to false when using any
script tag
external)
prependExternals
{Boolean}
true
|Whether to default
append to false for any
<script>
tag that has an
external option specified
files
{Array<String>}
[]
|If specified this plugin will only inject tags into the html-webpack-plugin instances that are injecting into these files (uses minimatch)
jsExtensions
{String\|Array<String>}
['.js']
|The file extensions to use when determining if a
tag in the
tags option is a
script
cssExtensions
{String\|Array<String>}
['.css']
|The file extensions to use when determining if a
tag in the
tags option is a
link
useHash
{Boolean}
false
|Whether to inject the webpack
compilation.hash into the tag paths
addHash
{Function(assetPath:String, hash:String):String}
see above
|The function to call when injecting the
hash into the tag paths
hash
{Boolean\|String\|Function}
undefined
|Shortcut to specifying
useHash and
addHash
usePublicPath
{Boolean}
true
|Whether to inject the (webpack)
publicPath into the tag paths
addPublicPath
{Function(assetPath:String, publicPath:String):String}
see above
|Whether to inject the
publicPath into the tag paths
publicPath
{Boolean\|String\|Function}
undefined
|Shortcut to specifying
usePublicPath and
addPublicPath
links
{String\|Object\|Array<String\|Object>}
[]
|The tags to inject as
<link> html tags
scripts
{String\|Object\|Array<String\|Object>}
[]
|The tags to inject as
<script> html tags
tags
{String\|Object\|Array<String\|Object>}
[]
|The tags to inject as
<link> or
<script> html tags depending on the tag
type
metas
{Object\|Array<Object>}
undefined
|The tags to inject as
<meta> html tags
The
append option controls whether tags are injected before or after
webpack or
template tags.
If multiple plugins are used with
append set to false then the tags will be injected in reverse order.
This option has no effect on
meta tags.
This sample
index.html template:
<html>
<head><link href="template-link"></head>
<body><script src="template-script"></script></body>
</html>
And this sample
webpack config:
{
entry: {
'app': 'app.js',
'style': 'style.css' // also generates style.js
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
append: false, links: 'plugin-a-link', scripts: 'plugin-a-script'
}),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
append: false, links: 'plugin-b-link', scripts: 'plugin-b-script'
}),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
append: true, links: 'plugin-c-link', scripts: 'plugin-c-script'
}),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
append: true, links: 'plugin-d-link', scripts: 'plugin-d-script'
})
]
}
Will generate approximately this html:
<head>
<link href="plugin-b-link">
<link href="plugin-a-link">
<link href="template-link">
<link href="style.css">
<link href="plugin-c-link">
<link href="plugin-d-link">
</head>
<body>
<script src="plugin-b-script"></script>
<script src="plugin-a-script"></script>
<script src="template-script"></script>
<script src="app.js"></script>
<script src="style.js"></script>
<script src="plugin-c-link"></script>
<script src="plugin-d-link"></script>
</body>
The
hash option is a shortcut that overrides the
useHash and
addHash options:
const shortcutFunction = {
hash: (path, hash) => path + '?' + hash
}
const isTheSameAsFunction = {
useHash: true,
addHash: (path, hash) => path + '?' + hash
}
const shortcutDisabled = {
hash: false
}
const isTheSameAsDisabled = {
useHash: false,
}
The
publicPath option is a shortcut that overrides the
usePublicPath and
addPublicPath options:
const shortcutFunction = {
publicPath: (path, publicPath) => publicPath + path
}
const isTheSameAsFunction = {
usePublicPath: true,
addPublicPath: (path, publicPath) => publicPath + path
}
const shortcutDisabled = {
publicPath: false
}
const isTheSameAsDisabled = {
usePublicPath: false,
}
const shortcutString = {
publicPath: 'myValue'
}
const isTheSameAsString = {
usePublicPath: true,
addPublicPath: (path) => 'myValue' + path
}
When the
tags option is used the type of the specified tag(s) is inferred either from the file extension or an optional
type option that may be one of:
'js' \| 'css'|
The inferred type is used to split the
tags option into
tagLinks and
tagScripts that are injected before any specified
links or
scripts options.
The following are functionally equivalent:
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [
'style-1.css',
{ path: 'script-2.js' },
{ path: 'script-3-not-js.css', type: 'js' },
'style-4.css'
]
});
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
links: [
'style-1.css',
'style-4.css'
],
scripts: [
{ path: 'script-2.js' },
{ path: 'script-3-not-js.css' }
]
});
The
value of the
tags,
links or
scripts options can be specified in several ways:
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({ tags: 'style.css' });
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({ links: { path: 'style.css' } });
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
scripts: [
'aScript.js',
{
path: 'bScript.js'
},
'cScript.js'
]
});
When tags are specified as Objects, the following
tag object options are available:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
{String}
required*
|The tag file path (used for
<link href /> or
<script src /> or
<meta content />)
(* not required for meta tags)
append
{Boolean}
undefined
|This can be used to override the plugin level
append option at a tag level
type
{'js'\|'css'}
undefined
|For
tags assets this may be used to specify whether the tag is a
link or a
script
glob,
globPath
{String, String}
undefined
|Together these two options specify a glob to run, inserting a tag with path for each match result
globFlatten
{Boolean}
false
|When used with
glob and
globPath this flag controls whether glob-matched files are output with with full path (
false) or just the filename (
true)
attributes
{Object}
undefined
|The attributes to be injected into the html tags. Some attributes are filtered out by
html-webpack-plugin. (Recommended: set
html-webpack-plugin option:
{ inject: true })
sourcePath
{String}
undefined
|Specify a source path to be added as an entry to
html-webpack-plugin. Useful to trigger webpack recompilation after the asset has changed
hash
{Boolean\|String\|Function}
undefined
|Whether & how to inject the the webpack
compilation.hash into the tag's path
publicPath
{Boolean\|String\|Function}
undefined
|Whether & how to inject the (webpack)
publicPath into the tag's path
external
{Object({ packageName: String, variableName: String})}
undefined
|When specified for script tags causes
{ packageName: variableName } to be added to the webpack config's externals
The
tag object
hash option may be used to override the main
hash option:
const pluginOptions = {
hash: true,
tags: [
{
path: 'will-have-hash-injected'
},
{
path: 'will-NOT-have-hash-injected',
hash: false
},
{
path: 'will-be-sandwhiched-by-hash',
hash: (path, hash) => hash + path + hash
}
]
}
// or
const pluginOptionsDisabled = {
hash: false,
tags: [
{
path: 'will-NOT-have-hash-injected'
},
{
path: 'will-have-hash-injected',
hash: true
},
]
}
The
tag object
publicPath option may be used to override the main
publicPath option:
const pluginOptions = {
publicPath: true,
tags: [
{
path: 'will-have-public-path-injected'
},
{
path: 'will-NOT-have-public-path-injected',
publicPath: false
},
{
path: 'will-be-sandwhiched-by-public-path',
publicPath: (path, publicPath) => publicPath + path + publicPath
}
]
}
// or
const pluginOptionsDisabled = {
publicPath: false,
tags: [
{
path: 'will-NOT-have-public-path-injected'
},
{
path: 'will-have-public-path-injected',
publicPath: true
},
]
}
Using
HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin and
CopyWebpackPlugin to inject copied assets from a
node_modules package:
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
links: ['css/bootstrap.min.css', 'css/bootstrap-theme.min.css']
})
]
Using the
append option set to true and false at the same time:
When
append is set to false and there are multiple instances of this plugins, the second plugin's tags will be inserted before the first plugin's tags.
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
links: ['css/bootstrap.min.css', 'css/bootstrap-theme.min.css'],
append: false
}),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
links: ['css/custom.css'],
append: true
})
]
Using custom
jsExtensions:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: ['dist/output.js', 'lib/content.jsx'],
jsExtensions: ['.js', '.jsx']
})
]
Using custom
publicPath:
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: ['css/bootstrap.min.css', 'css/bootstrap-theme.min.css'],
publicPath: 'myPublicPath/'
})
]
This will override
webpack's
publicPath setting for the purposes of path prefixing.
Or to inject
tag objects without prepending the
publicPath:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: ['css/no-public-path.min.css', 'http://some.domain.com.js'],
publicPath: false
})
]
Manually specifying a tag
tag object
type:
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js', to: 'js/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [
'/js/bootstrap.min.js',
'/css/bootstrap.min.css',
'/css/bootstrap-theme.min.css',
{
path: 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Material+Icons',
type: 'css'
}
]
})
]
Adding custom
attributes to
tag objects:
The bootstrap-theme
<link> tag will be given an
id="bootstrapTheme" attribute.
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [
'/css/bootstrap.min.css',
{ path: '/css/bootstrap-theme.min.css', attributes: { id: 'bootstrapTheme' } }
],
append: false,
publicPath: ''
})
]
Using the
hash option to inject the webpack compilation hash:
When the
hash option is set to
true, tag paths will be injected with a hash value.
The
addHash option can be used to control how the hash is injected.
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: ['css/bootstrap.min.css', 'css/bootstrap-theme.min.css'],
append: false,
hash: true
})
]
Using the
hash option to customize the injection of the webpack compilation hash:
When the
hash option is set to a
function, tag paths will be replaced with the result of executing that function.
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'somepath/somejsfile.js', to: 'js/somejsfile.[hash].js' },
{ from: 'somepath/somecssfile.css', to: 'css/somecssfile.[hash].css' }
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [{ path: 'js', glob: '*.js', globPath: 'somepath' }],
tags: [{ path: 'css', glob: '*.css', globPath: 'somepath' }],
append: false,
hash: function(assetName, hash) {
assetName = assetName.replace(/\.js$/, '.' + hash + '.js');
assetName = assetName.replace(/\.css$/, '.' + hash + '.css');
return assetName;
}
})
]
Specifying specific
html-webpack-plugin instances to inject to with the
files option:
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'a/index.html'
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'b/index.html'
}),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
files: ['a/**/*.html'],
tags: ['css/a.css'],
append: true
}),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
files: ['b/**/*.html'],
tags: ['css/b.css'],
append: true
})
]
Specifying
tag object path searches usings a
glob:
Note that since
copy-webpack-plugin does not actually copy the files to webpack's output directory until after
html-webpack-plugin has completed, it is necessary to use the
globPath to retrieve filename matches relative to the original location of any such files.
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [{ path: 'css', glob: '*.css', globPath: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/' }],
append: true
})
]
Using the
links option to inject
link tags:
output: {
publicPath: '/my-public-path/'
},
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css', to: 'css/'},
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/fonts', to: 'fonts/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [],
links: [
{
path: 'asset/path',
attributes: {
rel: 'icon'
}
},
{
path: '/absolute/asset/path',
publicPath: false,
attributes: {
rel: 'manifest'
}
}
]
})
]
Will append the following
<link> elements into the index template html
<head>
<!-- previous header content -->
<link rel="icon" href="/my-public-path/asset/path">
<link rel="manifest" href="/absolute/asset/path">
</head>
Note that the second link's href was not prefixed with the webpack
publicPath because the second link asset's
publicPath was set to
false.
Using the
scripts option to inject
script tags:
output: {
publicPath: '/my-public-path/'
},
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js', to: 'js/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [],
scripts: [
{
path: 'asset/path',
attributes: {
type: 'text/javascript'
}
}
]
})
]
Will append the following
<script> element into the index template html
<body>
<!-- previous body content -->
<script src="/my-public-path/asset/path" type="text/javascript"></script>
</body>
Specifying
scripts with
external options:
output: {
publicPath: '/my-public-path/'
},
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js', to: 'js/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [],
scripts: [
{
path: 'asset/path',
external: {
packageName: 'react',
variableName: 'React'
},
attributes: {
type: 'text/javascript'
}
}
]
})
]
Will add the following
properties to the
webpack.compilation.options.externals:
const compilationConfig = {
...otherProperties,
externals: {
"react": "React"
}
};
This can be useful to control which packages webpack is bundling versus ones you can serve from a CDN.
Note that
script tags with
external specified need to be placed before the webpack bundle tags.
This means that you should always set
append to false when using the
script
external option.
The
prependExternals option was added in
2.0.10 to handle this case automatically.
Using the
metas option to inject
meta tags:
output: {
publicPath: '/my-public-path/'
},
plugins: [
new CopyWebpackPlugin([
{ from: 'node_modules/bootstrap/dist/js', to: 'js/'}
]),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
metas: [
{
path: 'asset/path',
attributes: {
name: 'the-meta-name'
}
}
]
})
]
Will inject the following
<meta> element into the index template html
<head>
<!-- previous header content -->
<meta content="/my-public-path/asset/path" name="the-meta-name">
</head>
Note that the
append settings has no effect on how the
<meta> elements are injected.
Some users have encountered issues with plugin ordering.
It is advisable to always place any
HtmlWebpackPlugin plugins before any
HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin plugins in your webpack config.
When
append is false tags are injected before any other tags. This means that if you have two instances of this plugin both with append set to false, then the
second plugin's tags will be injected before the
first plugin's tags.
externals
Setting the
external option for a
script
tag object requires caution to ensure that the scripts are in the correct order.
It is advisable to always set
append to false so that
external \<script> tags are always inserted before the
webpack bundle \<script> tags.
The order that you use when you specify a list of external links matters. For example,
<script src="react.js"/> should come before
<script src="react-router.s"/> if
react-router has a peer dependency on
react.
inject option
Changing HtmlWebpackPlugin
inject option from its
default value of true may cause issues.
inject option to be true for attribute injection to work.
Disabling injection means that you are agreeing to template how the tags should be generated in your
templates/index.html file like this:
<html>
<head>
<!-- other head content -->
<% for (var cssIndex = 0; cssIndex < htmlWebpackPlugin.files.css.length; cssIndex++) { %>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="<%= htmlWebpackPlugin.files.css[cssIndex] %>">
<% } %>
</head>
<body>
<!-- other body content -->
<% for (var jsIndex = 0; jsIndex < htmlWebpackPlugin.files.js.length; jsIndex++) { %>
<script src="<%= htmlWebpackPlugin.files.js[jsIndex] %>"></script>
<% } %>
</body>
</html>
The default templating engine for
html-webpack-plugin seems to be based on
lodash.
With the above template we might use the following
webpack config which disables
inject:
output: {
publicPath: '/the-public-path/'
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ <b>inject: false</b> }),
new HtmlWebpackTagsPlugin({
tags: [{ path: 'css/bootstrap-theme.min.css', attributes: { id: 'bootstrapTheme' } }],
links: [{ href: 'the-ref', attributes: { rel: 'icon' } }],
append: true
})
]
The problem is that the
template syntax does not seem to allow injection of more than
one attribute value, namely the
path (
href or
src)
This means it will generate an
index.html that is missing all of the script
attributes like this:
<head>
<link href="/the-public-path/css/bootstrap-theme.min.css">
<link href="/the-public-path/the-ref">
</head>
If the templating engine supports injection of entire tags instead of just the
href/
src attribute value then working with
inject set to false may be possible.