A handy command line interface for gulp

Installation

npm install --save-dev gulp-shell

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) const shell = require ( 'gulp-shell' ) gulp.task( 'example' , () => { return gulp .src( '*.js' , { read : false }) .pipe(shell([ 'echo <%= file.path %>' ])) })

Or you can use this shorthand:

gulp.task( 'greet' , shell.task( 'echo Hello, World!' ))

You can find more examples in the gulpfile of this project.

WARNING: Running commands like gulp.src('').pipe(shell('whatever')) is considered as an anti-pattern. PLEASE DON'T DO THAT ANYMORE.

API

shell(commands, options) or shell.task(commands, options)

commands

type: string or Array<string>

A command can be a template which can be interpolated by some file info (e.g. file.path ).

WARNING: Using command templates can be extremely dangerous. Don't shoot yourself in the foot by passing arguments like $(rm -rf $HOME) .

type: string

default: process.cwd()

Sets the current working directory for the command. This can be a template which can be interpolated by some file info (e.g. file.path ).

type: object

By default, all the commands will be executed in an environment with all the variables in process.env and PATH prepended by ./node_modules/.bin (allowing you to run executables in your Node's dependencies).

You can override any environment variables with this option.

For example, setting it to { PATH: process.env.PATH } will reset the PATH if the default one brings your some troubles.

type: string

default: /bin/sh on UNIX, and cmd.exe on Windows

Change it to bash if you like.

type: boolean

default: false

By default, it will print the command output.

type: boolean

default: false

Set to true to print the command(s) to stdout as they are executed

type: boolean

default: false

By default, it will emit an error event when the command finishes unsuccessfully.

type: string

default: Command `<%= command %>` failed with exit code <%= error.code %>

You can add a custom error message for when the command fails. This can be a template which can be interpolated with the current command , some file info (e.g. file.path ) and some error info (e.g. error.code ).

type: object

The data that can be accessed in template.

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes.