Gulp plugin for compiling Pug templates. Enabling you to compile your Pug templates into HTML or JS, with support for template locals, custom Pug filters, AMD wrapping, and others.

Usage

const { src, dest } = require ( 'gulp' ); const pug = require ( 'gulp-pug' ); exports.views = () => { return src( './src/*.pug' ) .pipe( pug({ }) ) .pipe(dest( './dist' )); };

API

opts ( Object ): Any options from Pug's API in addition to pug 's own options.

( ): Any options from Pug's API in addition to 's own options. opts.locals ( Object ): Locals to compile the Pug with. You can also provide locals through the data field of the file object, e.g. with gulp-data . They will be merged with opts.locals .

( ): Locals to compile the Pug with. You can also provide locals through the field of the file object, e.g. with . They will be merged with . opts.data ( Object ): Same as opts.locals .

( ): Same as . opts.client ( Boolean ): Compile Pug to JavaScript code.

( ): Compile Pug to JavaScript code. opts.pug : A custom instance of Pug for gulp-pug to use.

: A custom instance of Pug for to use. opts.verbose : display name of file from stream that is being compiled.

To change opts.filename use gulp-rename before gulp-pug .

Returns a stream that compiles Vinyl files as Pug.

Also See

pug

gulp-data : Using locals in your Pug templates easier.

: Using locals in your Pug templates easier. gulp-rename : Change opts.filename passed into Pug.

: Change passed into Pug. gulp-wrap-amd : Wrap your Pug in an AMD wrapper.

: Wrap your Pug in an AMD wrapper. gulp-frontmatter-wrangler : Useful if you need YAML frontmatter at the top of your Pug file.

License

MIT