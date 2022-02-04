openbase logo
@types/google-cloud__text-to-speech

by googleapis
2.0.0 (see all)

Node.js client for Google Cloud Text-to-Speech

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. @google-cloud/text-to-speech provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

Google Cloud Platform logo

Google Cloud Text-to-Speech: Node.js Client

release level npm version

Cloud Text-to-Speech API client for Node.js

A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.

Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.

Table of contents:

Quickstart

Before you begin

  1. Select or create a Cloud Platform project.
  2. Enable billing for your project.
  3. Enable the Google Cloud Text-to-Speech API.
  4. Set up authentication with a service account so you can access the API from your local workstation.

Installing the client library

npm install @google-cloud/text-to-speech

Using the client library

// Imports the Google Cloud client library
const textToSpeech = require('@google-cloud/text-to-speech');

// Import other required libraries
const fs = require('fs');
const util = require('util');
// Creates a client
const client = new textToSpeech.TextToSpeechClient();
async function quickStart() {
  // The text to synthesize
  const text = 'hello, world!';

  // Construct the request
  const request = {
    input: {text: text},
    // Select the language and SSML voice gender (optional)
    voice: {languageCode: 'en-US', ssmlGender: 'NEUTRAL'},
    // select the type of audio encoding
    audioConfig: {audioEncoding: 'MP3'},
  };

  // Performs the text-to-speech request
  const [response] = await client.synthesizeSpeech(request);
  // Write the binary audio content to a local file
  const writeFile = util.promisify(fs.writeFile);
  await writeFile('output.mp3', response.audioContent, 'binary');
  console.log('Audio content written to file: output.mp3');
}
quickStart();

Samples

Samples are in the samples/ directory. Each sample's README.md has instructions for running its sample.

SampleSource CodeTry it
Audio Profilesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
List Voicessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Quickstartsource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Ssml Addressessource codeOpen in Cloud Shell
Synthesizesource codeOpen in Cloud Shell

The Google Cloud Text-to-Speech Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.

Supported Node.js Versions

Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.

Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:

  • Legacy versions are not tested in continuous integration.
  • Some security patches and features cannot be backported.
  • Dependencies cannot be kept up-to-date.

Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and can be installed through npm dist-tags. The dist-tags follow the naming convention legacy-(version). For example, npm install @google-cloud/text-to-speech@legacy-8 installs client libraries for versions compatible with Node.js 8.

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning.

This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.

More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages

Contributing

Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.

Please note that this README.md, the samples/README.md, and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including .nycrc and tsconfig.json) are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit to its templates in directory.

License

Apache Version 2.0

See LICENSE

