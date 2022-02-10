Cloud Pub/Sub is a fully-managed real-time messaging service that allows you to send and receive messages between independent applications.
This document contains links to an API reference, samples, and other resources useful to developing Node.js applications. For additional help developing Pub/Sub applications, in Node.js and other languages, see our Pub/Sub quickstart, publisher, and subscriber guides.
A comprehensive list of changes in each version may be found in the CHANGELOG.
Read more about the client libraries for Cloud APIs, including the older Google APIs Client Libraries, in Client Libraries Explained.
npm install @google-cloud/pubsub
// Imports the Google Cloud client library
const {PubSub} = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');
async function quickstart(
projectId = 'your-project-id', // Your Google Cloud Platform project ID
topicName = 'my-topic', // Name for the new topic to create
subscriptionName = 'my-sub' // Name for the new subscription to create
) {
// Instantiates a client
const pubsub = new PubSub({projectId});
// Creates a new topic
const [topic] = await pubsub.createTopic(topicName);
console.log(`Topic ${topic.name} created.`);
// Creates a subscription on that new topic
const [subscription] = await topic.createSubscription(subscriptionName);
// Receive callbacks for new messages on the subscription
subscription.on('message', message => {
console.log('Received message:', message.data.toString());
process.exit(0);
});
// Receive callbacks for errors on the subscription
subscription.on('error', error => {
console.error('Received error:', error);
process.exit(1);
});
// Send a message to the topic
topic.publish(Buffer.from('Test message!'));
}
For some workflows and environments it might make sense to use the C++ gRPC implementation, instead of the default one (see: #770):
To configure
@google-cloud/pubsub to use an alternative
grpc transport:
npm install grpc, adding
grpc as a dependency.
instantiate
@google-cloud/pubsub with
grpc:
const {PubSub} = require('@google-cloud/pubsub');
const grpc = require('grpc');
const pubsub = new PubSub({grpc});
Samples are in the
samples/ directory. Each sample's
README.md has instructions for running its sample.
The Google Cloud Pub/Sub Node.js Client API Reference documentation also contains samples.
Our client libraries follow the Node.js release schedule. Libraries are compatible with all current active and maintenance versions of Node.js. If you are using an end-of-life version of Node.js, we recommend that you update as soon as possible to an actively supported LTS version.
Google's client libraries support legacy versions of Node.js runtimes on a best-efforts basis with the following warnings:
Client libraries targeting some end-of-life versions of Node.js are available, and
can be installed through npm dist-tags.
The dist-tags follow the naming convention
legacy-(version).
For example,
npm install @google-cloud/pubsub@legacy-8 installs client libraries
for versions compatible with Node.js 8.
This library follows Semantic Versioning.
This library is considered to be stable. The code surface will not change in backwards-incompatible ways unless absolutely necessary (e.g. because of critical security issues) or with an extensive deprecation period. Issues and requests against stable libraries are addressed with the highest priority.
More Information: Google Cloud Platform Launch Stages
Contributions welcome! See the Contributing Guide.
Please note that this
README.md, the
samples/README.md,
and a variety of configuration files in this repository (including
.nycrc and
tsconfig.json)
are generated from a central template. To edit one of these files, make an edit
to its templates in
directory.
Apache Version 2.0
See LICENSE