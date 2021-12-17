Native access to MacOS FSEvents in Node.js
The FSEvents API in MacOS allows applications to register for notifications of changes to a given directory tree. It is a very fast and lightweight alternative to kqueue.
This is a low-level library. For a cross-platform file watching module that uses fsevents, check out Chokidar.
Supports only Node.js v8.16 and higher.
npm install fsevents
const fsevents = require('fsevents');
// To start observation
const stop = fsevents.watch(__dirname, (path, flags, id) => {
const info = fsevents.getInfo(path, flags);
});
// To end observation
stop();
Important note: The API behaviour is slightly different from typical JS APIs. The
stopfunction must be retrieved and stored somewhere, even if you don't plan to stop the watcher. If you forget it, the garbage collector will eventually kick in, the watcher will be unregistered, and your callbacks won't be called anymore.
The callback passed as the second parameter to
.watch get's called whenever the operating system detects a
a change in the file system. It takes three arguments:
fsevents.watch(dirname: string, (path: string, flags: number, id: string) => void): () => Promise<undefined>
path: string - the item in the filesystem that have been changed
flags: number - a numeric value describing what the change was
id: string - an unique-id identifying this specific event
Returns closer callback which when called returns a Promise resolving when the watcher process has been shut down.
fsevents.getInfo(path: string, flags: number, id: string): FsEventInfo
The
getInfo function takes the
path,
flags and
id arguments and converts those parameters into a structure
that is easier to digest to determine what the change was.
The
FsEventsInfo has the following shape:
/**
* @typedef {'created'|'modified'|'deleted'|'moved'|'root-changed'|'cloned'|'unknown'} FsEventsEvent
* @typedef {'file'|'directory'|'symlink'} FsEventsType
*/
{
"event": "created", // {FsEventsEvent}
"path": "file.txt",
"type": "file", // {FsEventsType}
"changes": {
"inode": true, // Had iNode Meta-Information changed
"finder": false, // Had Finder Meta-Data changed
"access": false, // Had access permissions changed
"xattrs": false // Had xAttributes changed
},
"flags": 0x100000000
}
EBADPLATFORM
Unsupported platform for fsevents error.
The MIT License Copyright (C) 2010-2020 by Philipp Dunkel, Ben Noordhuis, Elan Shankar, Paul Miller — see LICENSE file.
