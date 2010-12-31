openbase logo
@types/fromnow

by Luke Edwards
3.0.1 (see all)

A tiny (339B) utility for human-readable time differences between now and past or future dates.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

104

GitHub Stars

170

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. fromnow provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Readme

FromNow Build Status

A tiny (339B) utility for human-readable time differences between now and past or future dates.

Install

$ npm install fromnow --save

Usage

A valid date string is the only required parameter.

const fromNow = require('fromnow');

fromNow('12/31/2010');
//=> "4 years, 10 months, 8 days, 10 hours, 15 minutes"

fromNow('2030-05-20');
//=> "14 years, 6 months, 21 days, 5 hours, 43 minutes"

fromNow('2030-05-20 14:02:47');
//=> "14 years, 6 months, 22 days, 2 hours, 44 minutes"

fromNow('Wed, 20 Nov 1912 00:00:00 GMT');
//=> "103 years, 23 days, 18 hours, 20 minutes"

API

fromNow(date, options={})

Returns: String

A valid date string is the only required parameter.

date

Type: String

You may pass it any valid date string.

options.max

Type: Integer
Default: null

If set, will limits the return to display a maximum number of non-null segments.

Important: When opts.zero = true then empty segments will count towards your max limit!

// zero=true
"2 years, 0 months, 12 hours, 57 minutes"

// zero=true; max=2
"2 years, 0 months"

// zero=false
"2 years, 12 hours, 57 minutes"

// zero=false; max=2
"2 years, 12 hours"

options.suffix

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Appends "ago" or "from now" to the output.

// NOW = "Sun Jun 14 2015 15:12:05"

fromNow("Sun Jun 14 2015 14:09:05", { and:true, suffix:true });
//=> "1 hour and 3 minutes ago"

fromNow("Sun Jun 14 2017 14:09:05", { and:true, suffix:true, max:2 });
//=> "2 years and 10 days from now"

options.and

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Join the last two segments with " and ".

"1 year, 4 hours, 16 minutes"
//=> "1 year, 4 hours, and 16 minutes"

"2 days, 12 hours"
//=> "2 days and 12 hours"

options.zero

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Return segments with 0 value.

// NOW = "Sun Jun 14 2015 15:12:05"

fromNow("Sun Jun 14 2015 15:14:05");
//=> "2 minutes"

fromNow("Sun Jun 14 2015 15:14:05", { zero:true });
//=> "0 years, 0 months, 0 days, 0 hours, 2 minutes"

Examples

Limit the Output

fromNow('12/31/2010', { max:3 });
//=> "4 years, 10 months, 8 days"

fromNow('2030-05-20', { max:2 });
//=> "14 years, 6 months"

Indicate Past or Future Tense

fromNow('12/31/2010', { max:3, suffix:true });
//=> "4 years, 10 months, 8 days ago"

fromNow('12/31/2030', { max:1, suffix:true });
//=> "12 years from now"

Include 'and' in the Output

fromNow('12/31/2010', { max:3, suffix:true, and:true });
//=> "4 years, 10 months, and 8 days ago"

fromNow('Wed, 20 Nov 1912 00:00:00 GMT', { max:2, suffix:true, and:true });
//=> "103 years and 23 days ago"

// Will only apply on 2+ segments
fromNow('2030-05-20', { max:1, and:true });
//=> "14 years"

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

