FromNow

A tiny (339B) utility for human-readable time differences between now and past or future dates.

Install

$ npm install fromnow --save

Usage

A valid date string is the only required parameter.

const fromNow = require ( 'fromnow' ); fromNow( '12/31/2010' ); fromNow( '2030-05-20' ); fromNow( '2030-05-20 14:02:47' ); fromNow( 'Wed, 20 Nov 1912 00:00:00 GMT' );

API

Returns: String

Type: String

You may pass it any valid date string.

Type: Integer

Default: null

If set, will limits the return to display a maximum number of non-null segments.

Important: When opts.zero = true then empty segments will count towards your max limit!

"2 years, 0 months, 12 hours, 57 minutes" "2 years, 0 months" "2 years, 12 hours, 57 minutes" "2 years, 12 hours"

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Appends "ago" or "from now " to the output.

fromNow( "Sun Jun 14 2015 14:09:05" , { and : true , suffix : true }); fromNow( "Sun Jun 14 2017 14:09:05" , { and : true , suffix : true , max : 2 });

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Join the last two segments with " and " .

"1 year, 4 hours, 16 minutes" "2 days, 12 hours"

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Return segments with 0 value.

fromNow( "Sun Jun 14 2015 15:14:05" ); fromNow( "Sun Jun 14 2015 15:14:05" , { zero : true });

Examples

Limit the Output

fromNow( '12/31/2010' , { max : 3 }); fromNow( '2030-05-20' , { max : 2 });

Indicate Past or Future Tense

fromNow( '12/31/2010' , { max : 3 , suffix : true }); fromNow( '12/31/2030' , { max : 1 , suffix : true });

Include 'and' in the Output

fromNow( '12/31/2010' , { max : 3 , suffix : true , and : true }); fromNow( 'Wed, 20 Nov 1912 00:00:00 GMT' , { max : 2 , suffix : true , and : true }); fromNow( '2030-05-20' , { max : 1 , and : true });

License

MIT © Luke Edwards