Framebus allows you to easily send messages across frames (and iframes).
In one frame:
import { initialize as initializeFramebus, emit } from "framebus";
const bus = initializeFramebus();
emit(bus, "message", {
from: "Ron",
contents: "they named it...San Diago",
});
In another frame:
import { initialize as initializeFramebus, on } from "framebus";
const bus = initializeFramebus();
on(bus, "message", (data) => {
console.log(data.from + " said: " + data.contents);
});
The Framebus class takes a configuration object, where all the params are optional.
type FramebusOptions = {
origin?: string, // default: "*"
channel?: string, // no default
verifyDomain?: (url: string) => boolean, // no default
};
The
origin sets the framebus configuration to only operate on the chosen origin.
The
channel namespaces the events called with
on and
emit so you can have multiple buses on the page and have them only communicate with buses with the same channel value.
If a
verifyDomain is passed, then the
on listener will only fire if the domain of the origin of the post message matches the
location.href value of page or the function passed for
verifyDomain returns
true.
const bus = initializeFramebus({
verifyDomain(url) {
// only return true if the domain of the url matches exactly
return url.startsWith("https://my-domain/");
},
});
emit<T = unknown>(config, 'event', data?, callback?): boolean
returns:
true if the event was successfully published,
false otherwise
|Argument
|Type
|Description
config
|FramebusConfig
|The Framebus configuration to use
event
|String
|The name of the event
data
|Object
|The data to give to subscribers
callback(data)
|Function
|Give subscribers a function for easy, direct replies
emitAsPromise<T = unknown>('event', data?): Promise<T>
returns: A promise that resolves when the emitted event is responded to the first time. It will reject if the event could not be succesfully published.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
config
|FramebusConfig
|The Framebus configuration to use
event
|String
|The name of the event
data
|Object
|The data to give to subscribers
Note:: If the
replyCallback is used with
on (see below),
emitAsPromise will only resolve for the first
replyCallback. Any subsequent calls to
replyCallback will be ignored.
on(config, 'event', fn): boolean
returns:
true if the subscriber was successfully added,
false otherwise
Unless already bound to a scope, the listener will be executed with
this set
to the
MessageEvent received over postMessage.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
config
|FramebusConfig
|The Framebus configuration to use
event
|String
|The name of the event
fn(data?, callback?)
|Function
|Event handler. Arguments are from the
emit invocation
|↳
this
|scope
|The
MessageEvent object from the underlying
postMessage
once(config, 'event', fn): boolean
returns:
true if the subscriber was successfully added,
false otherwise
This is essentially the same as
on, except it will only ever trigger once. It's equivalent to using
on and then calling
off as soon as the callback is called.
|Argument
|Type
|Description
config
|FramebusConfig
|The Framebus configuration to use
event
|String
|The name of the event
fn(data?, callback?)
|Function
|Event handler. Arguments are from the
emit invocation
|↳
this
|scope
|The
MessageEvent object from the underlying
postMessage
off(config, 'event', fn): boolean
returns:
true if the subscriber was successfully removed,
false otherwise
|Argument
|Type
|Description
config
|FramebusConfig
|The Framebus configuration to use
event
|String
|The name of the event
fn
|Function
|The function that was subscribed
include(config, popup): boolean
returns:
true if the popup was successfully included,
false otherwise
const popup = window.open("https://example.com");
include(bus, popup);
emit(bus, "hello popup and friends!");
|Argument
|Type
|Description
config
|FramebusConfig
|The Framebus configuration to use
popup
|Window
|The popup refrence returned by
window.open
teardown(): void
Calls
off on all listeners used for this bus instance and makes subsequent calls to all methods
noop.
on(bus, "event-name", handler);
// the listener for the "event-name" event is removed
teardown(bus);
// these now do nothing
on(bus, "event-name", handler);
emit(bus, "event-name", data);
off(bus, "event-name", handler);
These are some things to keep in mind while using framebus to handle your event delegation
framebus allows convenient event delegation across iframe borders. By
default it will broadcast events to all iframes on the page, regardless of
origin. Use the optional
origin parameter when you know the exact domain of
the iframes you are communicating with. This will protect your event data from
malicious domains.
framebus operates over
postMessage using
JSON.parse and
JSON.stringify
to facilitate message data passing. Keep in mind that not all JavaScript objects
serialize cleanly into and out of JSON, such as
undefined.
Even when the subscriber and publisher are within the same frame, events go
through
postMessage. Keep in mind that
postMessage is an asynchronous
protocol and that publication and subscription handling occur on separate
iterations of the event
loop (MDN).
When you specify a
callback while using
emit, the function is not actually
given to the subscriber. The subscriber receives a one-time-use function that is
generated locally by the subscriber's framebus. This one-time-use callback function
is pre-configured to publish an event back to the event origin's domain using a
UUID as the event name. The events occur
as follows:
http://emitter.example.com publishes an event with a function as the event data
const callback = function (data) {
console.log("Got back %s as a reply!", data);
};
emit(bus, "Marco!", callback);
The framebus on
http://emitter.example.com generates a UUID as an event name
and adds the
callback as a subscriber to this event.
The framebus on
http://listener.example.com sees that a special callback
event is in the event payload. A one-time-use function is created locally and
given to subscribers of
'Marco!' as the event data.
The subscriber on
http://listener.example.com uses the local one-time-use
callback function to send data back to the emitter's origin
const bus = initializeFramebus({
origin: "http://emitter.example.com")
});
on(bus, "Marco!", function (callback) {
callback("Polo!");
});
The one-time-use function on
http://listener.example.com publishes an event
as the UUID generated in step 2 to the origin that emitted the event.
Back on
http://emitter.example.com, the
callback is called and
unsubscribed from the special UUID event afterward.
See CONTRIBUTING.md