@types/fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin

Fork TS Checker Webpack Plugin Webpack plugin that runs TypeScript type checker on a separate process.

Features

Installation

This plugin requires Node.js >=12.13.0+, Webpack ^5.11.0, TypeScript ^3.6.0

If you depend on TypeScript 2.1 - 2.6.2 , please use version 4 of the plugin.

, please use version 4 of the plugin. If you depend on Webpack 4, TypeScript 2.7 - 3.5.3 or ESLint feature, please use version 6 of the plugin.

npm install --save-dev fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin yarn add --dev fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin

The minimal webpack config (with ts-loader)

const ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require ( 'fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { context : __dirname, entry : './src/index.ts' , resolve : { extensions : [ ".ts" , ".tsx" , ".js" ], }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.tsx?$/ , loader : 'ts-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , options : { transpileOnly : true } } ] }, plugins : [ new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin()] };

Examples how to configure it with babel-loader, ts-loader and Visual Studio Code are in the examples directory.

Modules resolution

It's very important to be aware that this plugin uses TypeScript's, not webpack's modules resolution. It means that you have to setup tsconfig.json correctly.

It's because of the performance - with TypeScript's module resolution we don't have to wait for webpack to compile files. To debug TypeScript's modules resolution, you can use tsc --traceResolution command.

Options

This plugin uses cosmiconfig . This means that besides the plugin constructor, you can place your configuration in the:

"fork-ts-checker" field in the package.json

field in the .fork-ts-checkerrc file in JSON or YAML format

file in JSON or YAML format fork-ts-checker.config.js file exporting a JS object

Options passed to the plugin constructor will overwrite options from the cosmiconfig (using deepmerge).

Name Type Default value Description async boolean compiler.options.mode === 'development' If true , reports issues after webpack's compilation is done. Thanks to that it doesn't block the compilation. Used only in the watch mode. typescript object {} See TypeScript options. issue object {} See Issues options. formatter string or object or function codeframe Available formatters are basic , codeframe and a custom function . To configure codeframe formatter, pass object: { type: 'codeframe', options: { <coderame options> } } . logger { log: function, error: function } or webpack-infrastructure console Console-like object to print issues in async mode. devServer boolean true If set to false , errors will not be reported to Webpack Dev Server.

TypeScript options

Options for the TypeScript checker ( typescript option object).

Name Type Default value Description memoryLimit number 2048 Memory limit for the checker process in MB. If the process exits with the allocation failed error, try to increase this number. configFile string 'tsconfig.json' Path to the tsconfig.json file (path relative to the compiler.options.context or absolute path) configOverwrite object { compilerOptions: { skipLibCheck: true, sourceMap: false, inlineSourceMap: false, declarationMap: false } } This configuration will overwrite configuration from the tsconfig.json file. Supported fields are: extends , compilerOptions , include , exclude , files , and references . context string dirname(configuration.configFile) The base path for finding files specified in the tsconfig.json . Same as the context option from the ts-loader. Useful if you want to keep your tsconfig.json in an external package. Keep in mind that not having a tsconfig.json in your project root can cause different behaviour between fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin and tsc . When using editors like VS Code it is advised to add a tsconfig.json file to the root of the project and extend the config file referenced in option configFile . build boolean false The equivalent of the --build flag for the tsc command. mode 'readonly' or 'write-dts' or 'write-tsbuildinfo' or 'write-references' build === true ? 'write-tsbuildinfo' ? 'readonly' Use readonly if you don't want to write anything on the disk, write-dts to write only .d.ts files, write-tsbuildinfo to write only .tsbuildinfo files, write-references to write both .js and .d.ts files of project references (last 2 modes requires build: true ). diagnosticOptions object { syntactic: false, semantic: true, declaration: false, global: false } Settings to select which diagnostics do we want to perform. extensions object {} See TypeScript extensions options. profile boolean false Measures and prints timings related to the TypeScript performance. typescriptPath string require.resolve('typescript') If supplied this is a custom path where TypeScript can be found.

TypeScript extensions options

Options for the TypeScript checker extensions ( typescript.extensions option object).

Name Type Default value Description vue object or boolean false If true , it enables Vue Single File Component support. vue.enabled boolean false Same as the vue option vue.compiler string 'vue-template-compiler' The package name of the compiler that will be used to parse .vue files. You can use 'nativescript-vue-template-compiler' if you use nativescript-vue

Issues options

Options for the issues filtering ( issue option object). I could write some plain text explanation of these options but I think code will explain it better:

interface Issue { severity: 'error' | 'warning' ; code: string ; file?: string ; } type IssueMatch = Partial<Issue>; type IssuePredicate = ( issue: Issue ) => boolean ; type IssueFilter = IssueMatch | IssuePredicate | (IssueMatch | IssuePredicate)[];

Name Type Default value Description include IssueFilter undefined If object , defines issue properties that should be matched. If function , acts as a predicate where issue is an argument. exclude IssueFilter undefined Same as include but issues that match this predicate will be excluded.

Expand example Include issues from the src directory, exclude issues from .spec.ts files: module .exports = { plugins : [ new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin({ issue : { include : [ { file : '**/src/**/*' } ], exclude : [ { file : '**/*.spec.ts' } ] } }) ] };

⚠️ There are additional constraints regarding Vue.js Single File Component support: ⚠️

It requires TypeScript >= 3.8.0 (it's a limitation of the transpileOnly mode from ts-loader )

(it's a limitation of the mode from ) It doesn't work with the build mode (project references)

To enable Vue.js support, follow these steps:

Expand Vue.js set up instruction Ensure you have all required packages installed: npm install --save vue vue-class-component npm install --save-dev vue-loader ts-loader css-loader vue-template-compiler yarn add vue vue-class-component yarn add --dev vue-loader ts-loader css-loader vue-template-compiler Add tsconfig.json configuration: { "compilerOptions" : { "experimentalDecorators" : true , "jsx" : "preserve" , "target" : "ES5" , "lib" : [ "ES6" , "DOM" ], "baseUrl" : "." , "paths" : { "@/*" : [ "src/*" ], "~/*" : [ "src/*" ] }, "sourceMap" : true , "importsNotUsedAsValues" : "preserve" }, "include" : [ "src/**/*.ts" , "src/**/*.vue" ], "exclude" : [ "node_modules" ] } Add webpack.config.js configuration: const path = require ( 'path' ); const VueLoaderPlugin = require ( 'vue-loader/lib/plugin' ); const ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require ( 'fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : './src/index.ts' , output : { filename : 'index.js' , path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.vue$/ , loader : 'vue-loader' }, { test : /\.ts$/ , loader : 'ts-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , options : { appendTsSuffixTo : [ /\.vue$/ ], transpileOnly : true } }, { test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'css-loader' }, ], }, resolve : { extensions : [ '.ts' , '.js' , '.vue' , '.json' ], alias : { '@' : path.resolve(__dirname, './src' ), '~' : path.resolve(__dirname, './src' ), } }, plugins : [ new VueLoaderPlugin(), new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin({ typescript : { extensions : { vue : true } } }) ] }; Add src/types/vue.d.ts file to shim .vue modules: declare module "*.vue" { import Vue from "vue" ; export default Vue; } If you are working in VSCode, you can get the Vetur extension to complete the developer workflow.

Plugin hooks

This plugin provides some custom webpack hooks:

Hook key Type Params Description start AsyncSeriesWaterfallHook change, compilation Starts issues checking for a compilation. It's an async waterfall hook, so you can modify the list of changed and removed files or delay the start of the service. waiting SyncHook compilation Waiting for the issues checking. canceled SyncHook compilation Issues checking for the compilation has been canceled. error SyncHook compilation An error occurred during issues checking. issues SyncWaterfallHook issues, compilation Issues have been received and will be reported. It's a waterfall hook, so you can modify the list of received issues.

To access plugin hooks and tap into the event, we need to use the getCompilerHooks static method. When we call this method with a webpack compiler instance, it returns the object with tapable hooks where you can pass in your callbacks.

const ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require ( 'fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin' ); class MyWebpackPlugin { apply(compiler) { const hooks = ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin.getCompilerHooks(compiler); hooks.waiting.tap( 'MyPlugin' , () => { console .log( 'waiting for issues' ); }); hooks.issues.tap( 'MyPlugin' , (issues) => issues.filter( ( issue ) => issue.severity === 'error' ) ); } } module .exports = MyWebpackPlugin; const ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin = require ( 'fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin' ); const MyWebpackPlugin = require ( './src/webpack/MyWebpackPlugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ForkTsCheckerWebpackPlugin(), new MyWebpackPlugin() ] };

Typings

To use the plugin typings, you have to install @types/webpack . It's not included by default to not collide with your existing typings ( @types/webpack imports @types/node ). It's an old TypeScript issue, the alternative is to set skipLibCheck: true in the compilerOptions 😉

npm install --save-dev @types/webpack yarn add --dev @types/webpack

Profiling types resolution

Starting from TypeScript 4.1.0, you can profile long type checks by setting "generateTrace" compiler option. This is an instruction from microsoft/TypeScript#40063:

Set "generateTrace": "{folderName}" in your tsconfig.json Look in the resulting folder. If you used build mode, there will be a legend.json telling you what went where. Otherwise, there will be trace.json file and types.json files. Navigate to edge://tracing or chrome://tracing and load trace.json Expand Process 1 with the little triangle in the left sidebar Click on different blocks to see their payloads in the bottom pane Open types.json in an editor When you see a type ID in the tracing output, go-to-line {id} to find data about that type

Related projects

ts-loader - TypeScript loader for webpack.

- TypeScript loader for webpack. babel-loader - Alternative TypeScript loader for webpack.

- Alternative TypeScript loader for webpack. fork-ts-checker-notifier-webpack-plugin - Notifies about build status using system notifications (similar to the webpack-notifier).

Credits

This plugin was created in Realytics in 2017. Thank you for supporting Open Source.

License

MIT License