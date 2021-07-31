Looking for Maintainers

Unfortunately I (timche) don't have the required time anymore to maintain this library and give it the necessary attention. Therefore I'm looking for maintainers that are willing to take care of this library on a long-term basis.

Requirements:

Having knowledge of this library and open-source in general.

Keeping the philosophy and goals of this library.

Taking care of issues and pull requests.

If required and reasonable, working out next versions of this library with the intention to improve it with the community in mind and not for the sole purpose.

Knowing what's good for the library and what not (e.g. not accepting every suggestion) in order to maintain the library scope.

Having knowledge about the tooling (CI, build system, etc.) and the docs and maintaining them.

It's also possible to join redux-utilities, an umbrella organization of complementing redux utility libraries like this one, to take care of few or all libraries. Please let me know if you are interested in that.

Please send me an email (adress on my profile) with the subject "flux-standard-action" and some information about you, if you want to be a maintainer.

Flux Standard Action

Introduction

A human-friendly standard for Flux action objects. Feedback welcome.

Motivation

It's much easier to work with Flux actions if we can make certain assumptions about their shape. For example, essentially all Flux actions have an identifier field, such as type , actionType , or actionId . Many Flux implementations also include a way for actions to indicate success or failure, especially as the result of a data-fetching operation. Defining a minimal, common standard for these patterns enables the creation of useful tools and abstractions.

Errors as a first class concept

Flux actions can be thought of as an asynchronous sequence of values. It is important for asynchronous sequences to deal with errors. Currently, many Flux implementations don't do this, and instead define separate action types like LOAD_SUCCESS and LOAD_FAILURE . This is less than ideal, because it overloads two separate concerns: disambiguating actions of a certain type from the "global" action sequence, and indicating whether or not an action represents an error. FSA treats errors as a first class concept.

Design goals

Human-friendly. FSA actions should be easy to read and write by humans.

FSA actions should be easy to read and write by humans. Useful . FSA actions should enable the creation of useful tools and abstractions.

. FSA actions should enable the creation of useful tools and abstractions. Simple. FSA should be simple, straightforward, and flexible in its design.

Example

A basic Flux Standard Action:

{ type : 'ADD_TODO' , payload : { text : 'Do something.' } }

An FSA that represents an error, analogous to a rejected Promise:

{ type : 'ADD_TODO' , payload : new Error (), error : true }

Actions

An action MUST

be a plain JavaScript object.

have a type property.

An action MAY

have an error property.

property. have a payload property.

property. have a meta property.

An action MUST NOT include properties other than type , payload , error , and meta .

type

The type of an action identifies to the consumer the nature of the action that has occurred. type is a string constant. If two types are the same, they MUST be strictly equivalent (using === ).

payload

The optional payload property MAY be any type of value. It represents the payload of the action. Any information about the action that is not the type or status of the action should be part of the payload field.

By convention, if error is true , the payload SHOULD be an error object. This is akin to rejecting a promise with an error object.

error

The optional error property MAY be set to true if the action represents an error.

An action whose error is true is analogous to a rejected Promise. By convention, the payload SHOULD be an error object.

If error has any other value besides true , including undefined and null , the action MUST NOT be interpreted as an error.

The optional meta property MAY be any type of value. It is intended for any extra information that is not part of the payload.

Utility functions

The module flux-standard-action is available on npm. It exports a few utility functions.

import { isFSA } from 'flux-standard-action' ;

Returns true if action is FSA compliant.

import { isError } from 'flux-standard-action' ;

Returns true if action represents an error.

Libraries