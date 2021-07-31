Unfortunately I (timche) don't have the required time anymore to maintain this library and give it the necessary attention. Therefore I'm looking for maintainers that are willing to take care of this library on a long-term basis.
Requirements:
It's also possible to join redux-utilities, an umbrella organization of complementing redux utility libraries like this one, to take care of few or all libraries. Please let me know if you are interested in that.
Please send me an email (adress on my profile) with the subject "flux-standard-action" and some information about you, if you want to be a maintainer.
A human-friendly standard for Flux action objects. Feedback welcome.
It's much easier to work with Flux actions if we can make certain assumptions about their shape. For example, essentially all Flux actions have an identifier field, such as
type,
actionType, or
actionId. Many Flux implementations also include a way for actions to indicate success or failure, especially as the result of a data-fetching operation. Defining a minimal, common standard for these patterns enables the creation of useful tools and abstractions.
Flux actions can be thought of as an asynchronous sequence of values. It is important for asynchronous sequences to deal with errors. Currently, many Flux implementations don't do this, and instead define separate action types like
LOAD_SUCCESS and
LOAD_FAILURE. This is less than ideal, because it overloads two separate concerns: disambiguating actions of a certain type from the "global" action sequence, and indicating whether or not an action represents an error. FSA treats errors as a first class concept.
A basic Flux Standard Action:
{
type: 'ADD_TODO',
payload: {
text: 'Do something.'
}
}
An FSA that represents an error, analogous to a rejected Promise:
{
type: 'ADD_TODO',
payload: new Error(),
error: true
}
An action MUST
type property.
An action MAY
error property.
payload property.
meta property.
An action MUST NOT include properties other than
type,
payload,
error, and
meta.
type
The
type of an action identifies to the consumer the nature of the action that has occurred.
type is a string constant. If two types are the same, they MUST be strictly equivalent (using
===).
payload
The optional
payload property MAY be any type of value. It represents the payload of the action. Any information about the action that is not the
type or status of the action should be part of the
payload field.
By convention, if
error is
true, the
payload SHOULD be an error object. This is akin to rejecting a promise with an error object.
error
The optional
error property MAY be set to
true if the action represents an error.
An action whose
error is true is analogous to a rejected Promise. By convention, the
payload SHOULD be an error object.
If
error has any other value besides
true, including
undefined and
null, the action MUST NOT be interpreted as an error.
meta
The optional
meta property MAY be any type of value. It is intended for any extra information that is not part of the payload.
The module
flux-standard-action is available on npm. It exports a few utility functions.
isFSA(action)
import { isFSA } from 'flux-standard-action';
Returns true if
action is FSA compliant.
isError(action)
import { isError } from 'flux-standard-action';
Returns true if
action represents an error.