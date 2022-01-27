Plugin for serving static files as fast as possible. Supports Fastify version 3.x .

Please refer to this branch and related versions for Fastify ^2.0.0 compatibility. Please refer to this branch and related versions for Fastify ^1.11.0 compatibility.

Install

npm install --save fastify-static

Usage

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const path = require ( 'path' ) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-static' ), { root : path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), prefix : '/public/' , }) fastify.get( '/another/path' , function ( req, reply ) { return reply.sendFile( 'myHtml.html' ) }) fastify.get( '/path/with/different/root' , function ( req, reply ) { return reply.sendFile( 'myHtml.html' , path.join(__dirname, 'build' )) }) fastify.get( '/another/path' , function ( req, reply ) { return reply.sendFile( 'myHtml.html' , { cacheControl : false }) })

Multiple prefixed roots

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const fastifyStatic = require ( 'fastify-static' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) fastify.register(fastifyStatic, { root : path.join(__dirname, 'public' ) }) fastify.register(fastifyStatic, { root : path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules' ), prefix : '/node_modules/' , decorateReply : false })

Sending a file with content-disposition header

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const path = require ( 'path' ) fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-static' ), { root : path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), prefix : '/public/' , }) fastify.get( '/another/path' , function ( req, reply ) { return reply.download( 'myHtml.html' , 'custom-filename.html' ) }) fastify.get( '/path/without/cache/control' , function ( req, reply ) { return reply.download( 'myHtml.html' , { cacheControl : false }) }) fastify.get( '/path/without/cache/control' , function ( req, reply ) { return reply.download( 'myHtml.html' , 'custom-filename.html' , { cacheControl : false }) })

Options

root (required)

The absolute path of the directory that contains the files to serve. The file to serve will be determined by combining req.url with the provided root directory.

You can also provide an array of directories containing files to serve. This is useful for serving multiple static directories under a single prefix. Files are served in a "first found, first served" manner, so the order in which you list the directories is important. For best performance, you should always list your main asset directory first. Duplicate paths will raise an error.

prefix

Default: '/'

A URL path prefix used to create a virtual mount path for the static directory.

prefixAvoidTrailingSlash

Default: false

If set to false prefix will get trailing "/" at the end. If set to true, prefix will not append "/" to prefix.

schemaHide

Default: true

A flag that define if the fastify route hide-schema attribute is hidden or not

setHeaders

Default: undefined

A function to set custom headers on the response. Alterations to the headers must be done synchronously. The function is called as fn(res, path, stat) , where the arguments are:

res The response object.

The response object. path The path of the file that is being sent.

The path of the file that is being sent. stat The stat object of the file that is being sent.

send Options

The following options are also supported and will be passed directly to the send module:

You're able to alter this options when calling reply.download('filename.html', options) or reply.download('filename.html', 'otherfilename.html', options) on each response to a request.

redirect

Default: false

If set to true , fastify-static redirects to the directory with a trailing slash.

This option cannot be set to true with wildcard set to false on a server with ignoreTrailingSlash set to true .

If this option is set to false , then requesting directories without trailing slash will trigger your app's 404 handler using reply.callNotFound() .

wildcard

Default: true

If set to true , fastify-static adds a wildcard route to serve files. If set to false , fastify-static globs the filesystem for all defined files in the served folder ( ${root}/**/* ), and just creates the routes needed for those and it will not serve the newly added file on the filesystem.

The default options of https://www.npmjs.com/package/glob are applied for getting the file list.

This option cannot be set to false with redirect set to true on a server with ignoreTrailingSlash set to true .

allowedPath

Default: (pathname, root) => true

This function allows filtering the served files. If the function returns true , the file will be served. If the function returns false , Fastify's 404 handler will be called.

index

Default: undefined

Under the hood we use send lib that by default supports "index.html" files. To disable this set false or to supply a new index pass a string or an array in preferred order.

list

Default: undefined

If set, it provide the directory list calling the directory path.

Default response is json.

Example:

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-static' ), { root : path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), prefix : '/public/' , index : false list : true })

Request

GET .../public

Response

{ "dirs" : [ "dir1" , "dir2" ], "files" : [ "file1.png" , "file2.txt" ] }

Default: json

Options: html , json

Directory list can be also in html format; in that case, list.render function is required.

You can override the option with URL parameter format . Options are html and json .

GET .../public/assets?format=json

will return the response as json independent of list.format .

Example:

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-static' ), { root : path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), prefix : '/public/' , list : { format : 'html' , render : ( dirs, files ) => { return ` <html><body> <ul> ${dirs.map(dir => `<li><a href=" ${dir.href} "> ${dir.name} </a></li>` ).join( '

' )} </ul> <ul> ${files.map(file => `<li><a href=" ${file.href} " target="_blank"> ${file.name} </a></li>` ).join( '

' )} </ul> </body></html> ` }, } })

Request

GET .../public

Response

< html > < body > < ul > < li > < a href = "/dir1" > dir1 </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/dir1" > dir2 </ a > </ li > </ ul > < ul > < li > < a href = "/foo.html" target = "_blank" > foo.html </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/foobar.html" target = "_blank" > foobar.html </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/index.css" target = "_blank" > index.css </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/index.html" target = "_blank" > index.html </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ body > </ html >

Default: ['']

Directory list can respond to different routes, declared in list.names options.

Note: if a file with the same name exists, the actual file is sent.

Example:

fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-static' ), { root : path.join(__dirname, '/static' ), prefix : '/public' , prefixAvoidTrailingSlash : true , list : { format : 'json' , names : [ 'index' , 'index.json' , '/' ] } })

Dir list respond with the same content to

GET .../public GET .../public/ GET .../public/index GET .../public/index.json

Default: undefined

If true some extended information for folders will be accessible in list.render and in the json response.

render(dirs, files) { const dir = dirs[ 0 ]; dir.fileCount dir.totalFileCount dir.folderCount dir.totalFolderCount dir.totalSize dir.lastModified }

Warning: This will slightly decrease the performance, especially for deeply nested file structures.

Default: names

Options: names , extended

This option determines the output format when json is selected.

names :

{ "dirs" : [ "dir1" , "dir2" ], "files" : [ "file1.txt" , "file2.txt" ] }

extended :

{ "dirs" : [ { "name" : "dir1" , "stats" : { "dev" : 2100 , "size" : 4096 , ... }, "extendedInfo" : { "fileCount" : 4 , "totalSize" : 51233 , ... } } ], "files" : [ { "name" : "file1.txt" , "stats" : { "dev" : 2200 , "size" : 554 , ... } } ] }

preCompressed

Default: false

Try to send the brotli encoded asset first (when supported within the Accept-Encoding headers), retry for gzip, then the fall back to the original pathname . You may choose to skip compression for smaller files that don't benefit from it.

Assume this structure with the compressed asset as a sibling of the un-compressed counterpart:

./public ├── main .js ├── main .js .br ├── main .js .gz ├── crit .css ├── crit .css .gz └── index .html

Disable serving

If you would just like to use the reply decorator and not serve whole directories automatically, you can simply pass the option { serve: false } . This will prevent the plugin from serving everything under root .

Disabling reply decorator

The reply object is decorated with a sendFile function by default. If you want to disable this, pass the option { decorateReply: false } . If fastify-static is registered to multiple prefixes in the same route only one can initialize reply decorators.

Handling 404s

If a request matches the URL prefix but a file cannot be found for the request, Fastify's 404 handler will be called. You can set a custom 404 handler with fastify.setNotFoundHandler() .

Handling Errors

If an error occurs while trying to send a file, the error will be passed to Fastify's error handler. You can set a custom error handler with fastify.setErrorHandler() .

Payload stream.filename

If you need to access the filename inside the onSend hook, you can use payload.filename .

fastify.addHook( 'onSend' , function ( req, reply, payload, next ) { console .log(payload.filename) next() })

