fastify-cors enables the use of CORS in a Fastify application.

Supports Fastify versions 3.x . Please refer to this branch and related versions for Fastify ^2.x compatibility. Please refer to this branch and related versions for Fastify ^1.x compatibility.

Install

npm i fastify-cors

Usage

Require fastify-cors and register it as any other plugin, it will add a preHandler hook and a wildcard options route.

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-cors' ), { }) fastify.get( '/' , (req, reply) => { reply.send({ hello : 'world' }) }) fastify.listen( 3000 )

You can use it as is without passing any option or you can configure it as explained below.

Options

origin : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. The value of origin could be of different types: Boolean - set origin to true to reflect the request origin, or set it to false to disable CORS. String - set origin to a specific origin. For example if you set it to "http://example.com" only requests from "http://example.com" will be allowed. The special * value (default) allows any origin. RegExp - set origin to a regular expression pattern that will be used to test the request origin. If it is a match, the request origin will be reflected. For example, the pattern /example\.com$/ will reflect any request that is coming from an origin ending with "example.com". Array - set origin to an array of valid origins. Each origin can be a String or a RegExp . For example ["http://example1.com", /\.example2\.com$/] will accept any request from "http://example1.com" or from a subdomain of "example2.com". Function - set origin to a function implementing some custom logic. The function takes the request origin as the first parameter and a callback as a second (which expects the signature err [Error | null], origin ), where origin is a non-function value of the origin option. Async-await and promises are supported as well. The Fastify instance is bound to function call and you may access via this . For example: origin: ( origin, cb ) => { if ( /localhost/ .test(origin)){ cb( null , true ) return } cb( new Error ( "Not allowed" )) }

: Configures the CORS header. The value of origin could be of different types: methods : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'GET,PUT,POST') or an array (ex: ['GET', 'PUT', 'POST'] ).

: Configures the CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'GET,PUT,POST') or an array (ex: ). allowedHeaders : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Type,Authorization' ) or an array (ex: ['Content-Type', 'Authorization'] ). If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's Access-Control-Request-Headers header.

: Configures the CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: ) or an array (ex: ). If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's header. exposedHeaders : Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Range,X-Content-Range' ) or an array (ex: ['Content-Range', 'X-Content-Range'] ). If not specified, no custom headers are exposed.

: Configures the CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: ) or an array (ex: ). If not specified, no custom headers are exposed. credentials : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Set to true to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.

: Configures the CORS header. Set to to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted. maxAge : Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. In seconds. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.

: Configures the CORS header. In seconds. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted. preflightContinue : Pass the CORS preflight response to the route handler (default: false ).

: Pass the CORS preflight response to the route handler (default: ). optionsSuccessStatus : Provides a status code to use for successful OPTIONS requests, since some legacy browsers (IE11, various SmartTVs) choke on 204 .

: Provides a status code to use for successful requests, since some legacy browsers (IE11, various SmartTVs) choke on . preflight : if needed you can entirely disable preflight by passing false here (default: true ).

: if needed you can entirely disable preflight by passing here (default: ). strictPreflight : Enforces strict requirement of the CORS preflight request headers ( Access-Control-Request-Method and Origin ) as defined by the W3C CORS specification (the current fetch living specification does not define server behavior for missing headers). Preflight requests without the required headers will result in 400 errors when set to true (default: true ).

: Enforces strict requirement of the CORS preflight request headers ( and ) as defined by the W3C CORS specification (the current fetch living specification does not define server behavior for missing headers). Preflight requests without the required headers will result in 400 errors when set to (default: ). hideOptionsRoute : hide options route from the documentation built using fastify-swagger (default: true ).

Configuring CORS Asynchronously

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() fastify.register( require ( 'fastify-cors' ), function ( instance ) { return ( req, callback ) => { let corsOptions; const origin = req.headers.origin if ( /localhost/ .test(origin)) { corsOptions = { origin : false } } else { corsOptions = { origin : true } } callback( null , corsOptions) } }) fastify.get( '/' , (req, reply) => { reply.send({ hello : 'world' }) }) fastify.listen( 3000 )

Acknowledgements

The code is a port for Fastify of expressjs/cors .

License