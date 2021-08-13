A leaner and meaner implementation of JSON-Patch. Small footprint. High performance.
With JSON-Patch, you can:
Tested in Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Safari, IE11, Deno and Node.js
JSON-Patch (RFC6902) is a standard format that allows you to update a JSON document by sending the changes rather than the whole document. JSON Patch plays well with the HTTP PATCH verb (method) and REST style programming.
Mark Nottingham has a nice blog about it.
Download as ZIP or install the current version using a package manager (and save it as a dependency):
# NPM
npm install fast-json-patch --save
Load the bundled distribution script:
<script src="dist/fast-json-patch.min.js"></script>
In browsers that support ECMAScript modules, the below code uses this library as a module:
<script type="module">
import * as jsonpatch from 'fast-json-patch/index.mjs';
import { applyOperation } from 'fast-json-patch/index.mjs';
</script>
In Node 12+ with
--experimental-modules flag, the below code uses this library as an ECMAScript module:
import * as jsonpatch from 'fast-json-patch/index.mjs';
import { applyOperation } from 'fast-json-patch/index.mjs';
In Webpack (and most surely other bundlers based on Babel), the below code uses this library as an ECMAScript module:
import * as jsonpatch from 'fast-json-patch';
import { applyOperation } from 'fast-json-patch';
In standard Node, the below code uses this library as a CommonJS module:
const { applyOperation } = require('fast-json-patch');
const applyOperation = require('fast-json-patch').applyOperation;
Directories used in this package:
dist/ - contains ES5 files for a Web browser
commonjs/ - contains CommonJS module and typings
module/ - contains ECMAScript module and typings
src/ - contains TypeScript source files
function applyPatch<T>(document: T, patch: Operation[], validateOperation?: boolean | Validator<T>, mutateDocument: boolean = true, banPrototypeModifications: boolean = true): PatchResult<T>
Applies
patch array on
obj.
document The document to patch
patch a JSON-Patch array of operations to apply
validateOperation Boolean for whether to validate each operation with our default validator, or to pass a validator callback
mutateDocument Whether to mutate the original document or clone it before applying
banPrototypeModifications Whether to ban modifications to
__proto__, defaults to
true.
An invalid patch results in throwing an error (see
jsonpatch.validate for more information about the error object).
It modifies the
document object and
patch - it gets the values by reference.
If you would like to avoid touching your
patch array values, clone them:
jsonpatch.applyPatch(document, jsonpatch.deepClone(patch)).
Returns an array of
OperationResult objects - one item for each item in
patches, each item is an object
{newDocument: any, test?: boolean, removed?: any}.
test - boolean result of the test
remove,
replace and
move - original object that has been removed
add (only when adding to an array) - index at which item has been inserted (useful when using
- alias)
Note: It throws
TEST_OPERATION_FAILED error if
test operation fails.
Note II: the returned array has
newDocument property that you can use as the final state of the patched document .
** Note III: By default, when
banPrototypeModifications is
true, this method throws a
TypeError when you attempt to modify an object's prototype.
See Validation notes.
Example:
var document = { firstName: "Albert", contactDetails: { phoneNumbers: [] } };
var patch = [
{ op: "replace", path: "/firstName", value: "Joachim" },
{ op: "add", path: "/lastName", value: "Wester" },
{ op: "add", path: "/contactDetails/phoneNumbers/0", value: { number: "555-123" } }
];
document = jsonpatch.applyPatch(document, patch).newDocument;
// document == { firstName: "Joachim", lastName: "Wester", contactDetails: { phoneNumbers: [{number:"555-123"}] } };
function applyOperation<T>(document: T, operation: Operation, validateOperation: boolean | Validator<T> = false, mutateDocument: boolean = true, banPrototypeModifications: boolean = true, index: number = 0): OperationResult<T>
Applies single operation object
operation on
document.
document The document to patch
operation The operation to apply
validateOperation Whether to validate the operation, or to pass a validator callback
mutateDocument Whether to mutate the original document or clone it before applying
banPrototypeModifications Whether to ban modifications to
__proto__, defaults to
true.
index The index of the operation in your patch array. Useful for better error reporting when that operation fails to apply.
It modifies the
document object and
operation - it gets the values by reference.
If you would like to avoid touching your values, clone them:
jsonpatch.applyOperation(document, jsonpatch.deepClone(operation)).
Returns an
OperationResult object
{newDocument: any, test?: boolean, removed?: any}.
Note: It throws
TEST_OPERATION_FAILED error if
test operation fails.
** Note II: By default, when
banPrototypeModifications is
true, this method throws a
TypeError when you attempt to modify an object's prototype.
See Validation notes.
Example:
var document = { firstName: "Albert", contactDetails: { phoneNumbers: [] } };
var operation = { op: "replace", path: "/firstName", value: "Joachim" };
document = jsonpatch.applyOperation(document, operation).newDocument;
// document == { firstName: "Joachim", contactDetails: { phoneNumbers: [] }}
jsonpatch.applyReducer<T>(document: T, operation: Operation, index: number): T
Ideal for
patch.reduce(jsonpatch.applyReducer, document).
Applies single operation object
operation on
document.
Returns the a modified document.
Note: It throws
TEST_OPERATION_FAILED error if
test operation fails.
Example:
var document = { firstName: "Albert", contactDetails: { phoneNumbers: [ ] } };
var patch = [
{ op:"replace", path: "/firstName", value: "Joachim" },
{ op:"add", path: "/lastName", value: "Wester" },
{ op:"add", path: "/contactDetails/phoneNumbers/0", value: { number: "555-123" } }
];
var updatedDocument = patch.reduce(applyReducer, document);
// updatedDocument == { firstName:"Joachim", lastName:"Wester", contactDetails:{ phoneNumbers[ {number:"555-123"} ] } };
jsonpatch.deepClone(value: any): any
Returns deeply cloned value.
jsonpatch.escapePathComponent(path: string): string
Returns the escaped path.
jsonpatch.unescapePathComponent(path: string): string
Returns the unescaped path.
jsonpatch.getValueByPointer(document: object, pointer: string)
Retrieves a value from a JSON document by a JSON pointer.
Returns the value.
jsonpatch.observe(document: any, callback?: Function): Observer
Sets up an deep observer on
document that listens for changes in object tree. When changes are detected, the optional
callback is called with the generated patches array as the parameter.
Returns
observer.
jsonpatch.generate(document: any, observer: Observer, invertible = false): Operation[]
If there are pending changes in
obj, returns them synchronously. If a
callback was defined in
observe
method, it will be triggered synchronously as well. If
invertible is true, then each change will be preceded by a test operation of the value before the change.
If there are no pending changes in
obj, returns an empty array (length 0).
Example:
var document = { firstName: "Joachim", lastName: "Wester", contactDetails: { phoneNumbers: [ { number:"555-123" }] } };
var observer = jsonpatch.observe(document);
document.firstName = "Albert";
document.contactDetails.phoneNumbers[0].number = "123";
document.contactDetails.phoneNumbers.push({ number:"456" });
var patch = jsonpatch.generate(observer);
// patch == [
// { op: "replace", path: "/firstName", value: "Albert"},
// { op: "replace", path: "/contactDetails/phoneNumbers/0/number", value: "123" },
// { op: "add", path: "/contactDetails/phoneNumbers/1", value: {number:"456"}}
// ];
Example of generating patches with test operations for values in the first object:
var document = { firstName: "Joachim", lastName: "Wester", contactDetails: { phoneNumbers: [ { number:"555-123" }] } };
var observer = jsonpatch.observe(document);
document.firstName = "Albert";
document.contactDetails.phoneNumbers[0].number = "123";
document.contactDetails.phoneNumbers.push({ number:"456" });
var patch = jsonpatch.generate(observer, true);
// patch == [
// { op: "test", path: "/firstName", value: "Joachim"},
// { op: "replace", path: "/firstName", value: "Albert"},
// { op: "test", path: "/contactDetails/phoneNumbers/0/number", value: "555-123" },
// { op: "replace", path: "/contactDetails/phoneNumbers/0/number", value: "123" },
// { op: "add", path: "/contactDetails/phoneNumbers/1", value: {number:"456"}}
// ];
jsonpatch.unobserve(document: any, observer: Observer): void
Destroys the observer set up on
document.
Any remaining changes are delivered synchronously (as in
jsonpatch.generate). Note: this is different that ES6/7
Object.unobserve, which delivers remaining changes asynchronously.
jsonpatch.compare(document1: any, document2: any, invertible = false): Operation[]
Compares object trees
document1 and
document2 and returns the difference relative to
document1 as a patches array. If
invertible is true, then each change will be preceded by a test operation of the value in
document1.
If there are no differences, returns an empty array (length 0).
Example:
var documentA = {user: {firstName: "Albert", lastName: "Einstein"}};
var documentB = {user: {firstName: "Albert", lastName: "Collins"}};
var diff = jsonpatch.compare(documentA, documentB);
//diff == [{op: "replace", path: "/user/lastName", value: "Collins"}]
Example of comparing two object trees with test operations for values in the first object:
var documentA = {user: {firstName: "Albert", lastName: "Einstein"}};
var documentB = {user: {firstName: "Albert", lastName: "Collins"}};
var diff = jsonpatch.compare(documentA, documentB, true);
//diff == [
// {op: "test", path: "/user/lastName", value: "Einstein"},
// {op: "replace", path: "/user/lastName", value: "Collins"}
// ];
jsonpatch.validate(patch: Operation[], document?: any, validator?: Function): JsonPatchError
See Validation notes
Validates a sequence of operations. If
document parameter is provided, the sequence is additionally validated against the object tree.
If there are no errors, returns undefined. If there is an errors, returns a JsonPatchError object with the following properties:
name String - short error code
message String - long human readable error message
index Number - index of the operation in the sequence
operation Object - reference to the operation
tree Object - reference to the tree
Possible errors:
|Error name
|Error message
|SEQUENCE_NOT_AN_ARRAY
|Patch sequence must be an array
|OPERATION_NOT_AN_OBJECT
|Operation is not an object
|OPERATION_OP_INVALID
|Operation
op property is not one of operations defined in RFC-6902
|OPERATION_PATH_INVALID
|Operation
path property is not a valid string
|OPERATION_FROM_REQUIRED
|Operation
from property is not present (applicable in
move and
copy operations)
|OPERATION_VALUE_REQUIRED
|Operation
value property is not present, or
undefined (applicable in
add,
replace and
test operations)
|OPERATION_VALUE_CANNOT_CONTAIN_UNDEFINED
|Operation
value property object has at least one
undefined value (applicable in
add,
replace and
test operations)
|OPERATION_PATH_CANNOT_ADD
|Cannot perform an
add operation at the desired path
|OPERATION_PATH_UNRESOLVABLE
|Cannot perform the operation at a path that does not exist
|OPERATION_FROM_UNRESOLVABLE
|Cannot perform the operation from a path that does not exist
|OPERATION_PATH_ILLEGAL_ARRAY_INDEX
|Expected an unsigned base-10 integer value, making the new referenced value the array element with the zero-based index
|OPERATION_VALUE_OUT_OF_BOUNDS
|The specified index MUST NOT be greater than the number of elements in the array
|TEST_OPERATION_FAILED
|When operation is
test and the test fails, applies to
applyReducer.
Example:
var obj = {user: {firstName: "Albert"}};
var patches = [{op: "replace", path: "/user/firstName", value: "Albert"}, {op: "replace", path: "/user/lastName", value: "Einstein"}];
var errors = jsonpatch.validate(patches, obj);
if (errors.length == 0) {
//there are no errors!
}
else {
for (var i=0; i < errors.length; i++) {
if (!errors[i]) {
console.log("Valid patch at index", i, patches[i]);
}
else {
console.error("Invalid patch at index", i, errors[i], patches[i]);
}
}
}
OperationResult Type
Functions
applyPatch and
applyOperation both return
OperationResult object. This object is:
{newDocument: any, test?: boolean, removed?: any}
Where:
newDocument: the new state of the document after the patch/operation is applied.
test: if the operation was a
test operation. This will be its result.
removed: contains the removed, moved, or replaced values from the document after a
remove,
move or
replace operation.
Functions
applyPatch,
applyOperation, and
validate accept a
validate/
validator parameter:
validateOperation parameter is set to
false, validation will not occur.
true, the patch is extensively validated before applying using jsonpatch's default validation.
function callback, the patch is validated using that function.
If you pass a validator, it will be called with four parameters for each operation,
function(operation, index, tree, existingPath) and it is expected to throw
JsonPatchError when your conditions are not met.
operation The operation it self.
index
operation's index in the patch array (if application).
tree The object that is supposed to be patched.
existingPath the path
operation points to.
move Operation
When the target of the move operation already exists, it is cached, deep cloned and returned as
removed in
OperationResult.
undefineds (JS to JSON projection)
As
undefined type does not exist in JSON, it's also not a valid value of JSON Patch operation. Therefore
jsonpatch will not generate JSON Patches that sets anything to
undefined.
Whenever a value is set to
undefined in JS, JSON-Patch methods
generate and
compare will treat it similarly to how JavaScript method
JSON.stringify (MDN) treats them:
If
undefined(...) is encountered during conversion it is either omitted (when it is found in an object) or censored to
null(when it is found in an array).
See the ECMAScript spec for details.
To see the list of recent changes, see Releases.
4 KB minified and gzipped (12 KB minified)
add benchmark
replace benchmark
Tested on 29.08.2018. Compared libraries:
We aim the tests to be fair. Our library puts performance as the #1 priority, while other libraries can have different priorities. If you'd like to update the benchmarks or add a library, please fork the perf.zone benchmarks linked above and open an issue to include new results.
MIT