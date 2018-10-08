openbase logo
@types/fast-diff

by Jason Chen
1.2.0 (see all)

A fast Javascript string diff

Documentation
Downloads/wk

120

GitHub Stars

510

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition. fast-diff provides its own type definitions, so you do not need this installed.

Fast Diff Build Status

This is a simplified import of the excellent diff-match-patch library by Neil Fraser into the Node.js environment. The match and patch parts are removed, as well as all the extra diff options. What remains is incredibly fast diffing between two strings.

The diff function is an implementation of "An O(ND) Difference Algorithm and its Variations" (Myers, 1986) with the suggested divide and conquer strategy along with several optimizations Neil added.

var diff = require('fast-diff');

var good = 'Good dog';
var bad = 'Bad dog';

var result = diff(good, bad);
// [[-1, "Goo"], [1, "Ba"], [0, "d dog"]]

// Respect suggested edit location (cursor position), added in v1.1
diff('aaa', 'aaaa', 1)
// [[0, "a"], [1, "a"], [0, "aa"]]

// For convenience
diff.INSERT === 1;
diff.EQUAL === 0;
diff.DELETE === -1;

