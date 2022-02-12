A simple wrapper for Express 4's Router that allows middleware to return promises. This package makes it simpler to write route handlers for Express when dealing with promises by reducing duplicate code.
Install the module with npm
npm install express-promise-router --save
or yarn.
yarn add express-promise-router
express-promise-router is a drop-in replacement for Express 4's
Router.
Middleware and route handlers can simply return a promise.
If the promise is rejected,
express-promise-router will call
next with the
reason. This functionality removes the need to explicitly define a rejection
handler.
// With Express 4's router
var router = require("express").Router();
router.use("/url", function (req, res, next) {
Promise.reject().catch(next);
});
// With express-promise-router
var router = require("express-promise-router")();
router.use("/url", function (req, res) {
return Promise.reject();
});
Calling
next() and
next("route") is supported by resolving a promise with either
"next" or
"route". No action is taken if the promise is resolved with any other value.
router.use("/url", function (req, res) {
// equivalent to calling next()
return Promise.resolve("next");
});
router.use("/url", function (req, res) {
// equivalent to calling next('route')
return Promise.resolve("route");
});
This package still allows calling
next directly.
router = require("express-promise-router")();
// still works as expected
router.use("/url", function (req, res, next) {
next();
});
express-promise-router can be imported via ES6 imports. The
Router
constructor is the default export.
import Router from "express-promise-router";
const router = Router();
Using
async /
await can dramatically improve code readability.
router.get('/url', async function (req, res) {
const user = await User.fetch(req.user.id);
if (user.permission !== "ADMIN") {
throw new Error("You must be an admin to view this page.");
}
res.send(`Hi ${user.name}!`);
})
Just like with regular
express.Router you can define custom error handlers.
router.use((err, req, res, next) => {
res.status(403).send(err.message);
});
Cannot read property '0' of undefined
This error may indicate that you call a method that needs a path, without one.
Calling
router.get (or
post,
all or any other verb) without a path is not
valid. You should always specify a path like this:
// DO:
router.get("/", function (req, res) {
res.send("Test");
});
// DON'T:
router.get(function (req, res) {
res.send("Test");
});
For more information take a look at this comment.
app?
We currently don't support promisifying the
app object. To use promises with
the top-level router we recommend mounting a
Router on the app object, like
this:
import express from "express";
import Router from "express-promise-router";
const app = express();
const router = Router();
app.use(router);
router.get("/", function (req, res) {
res.send("Test");
});
We don't send values at the end of the promise chain to the client, because this
could easily lead to the unintended leak of secrets or internal state. If you
intend to send the result of your chain as JSON, please add an explicit
.then(data => res.send(data)) to the end of your chain or send it in the last
promise handler.
Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Lint and test your code using
npm test.
Unit tests use mocha and chai.
We use eslint, but styling is
controlled mostly by
prettier
which reformats your code before you commit. You can manually trigger a
reformat using
npm run-script format.
See CHANGELOG
Licensed under the MIT license.
Initial implementation by Alex Whitney \ Maintained by Moritz Mahringer \ Contributed to by awesome people