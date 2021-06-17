SYNOPSIS

A collection of utility functions for Ethereum. It can be used in Node.js and in the browser with browserify.

INSTALL

npm install ethereumjs-util

USAGE

import assert from 'assert' import { isValidChecksumAddress, unpadBuffer, BN } from 'ethereumjs-util' const address = '0x2F015C60E0be116B1f0CD534704Db9c92118FB6A' assert.ok(isValidChecksumAddress(address)) assert.equal(unpadBuffer(Buffer.from( '000000006600' , 'hex' )), Buffer.from( '6600' , 'hex' )) assert.equal( new BN( 'dead' , 16 ).add( new BN( '101010' , 2 )), 57047 )

API

Documentation

Modules

account Account class Private/public key and address-related functionality (creation, validation, conversion)

address Address class and type

bytes Byte-related helper and conversion functions

constants Exposed constants e.g. KECCAK256_NULL_S for string representation of Keccak-256 hash of null

hash Hash functions

object Helper function for creating a binary object ( DEPRECATED )

signature Signing, signature validation, conversion, recovery

types Helpful TypeScript types

externals Helper methods from ethjs-util Re-exports of BN , rlp



ethjs-util methods

The following methods are available provided by ethjs-util:

arrayContainsArray

toBuffer

getBinarySize

stripHexPrefix

isHexPrefixed

isHexString

padToEven

intToHex

fromAscii

fromUtf8

toUtf8

toAscii

getKeys

They can be imported by name:

import { intToHex, stripHexPrefix } from 'ethereumjs-util'

Additionally ethereumjs-util re-exports a few commonly-used libraries. These include:

LICENSE

MPL-2.0