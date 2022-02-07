Package your Electron app into OS-specific bundles (
.app,
.exe, etc.) via JavaScript or the command line.
Supported Platforms | Installation | Usage | API | Contributing | Support | Related Apps/Libraries | FAQ | Release Notes
Electron Packager is a command line tool and Node.js library that bundles Electron-based application source code with a renamed Electron executable and supporting files into folders ready for distribution.
For creating distributables like installers and Linux packages, consider using either Electron Forge (which uses Electron Packager internally), or one of the related Electron tools, which utilizes Electron Packager-created folders as a basis.
Note that packaged Electron applications can be relatively large. A zipped, minimal Electron
application is approximately the same size as the zipped prebuilt binary for a given target
platform, target arch, and Electron version
(files named
electron-v${version}-${platform}-${arch}.zip).
Electron Packager is known to run on the following host platforms:
It generates executables/bundles for the following target platforms:
win32, for x86, x86_64, and arm64 architectures)
darwin) / Mac App Store (also known as
mas)* (for x86_64 and arm64 architectures)
Note for macOS / Mac App Store target bundles: the
.app bundle can only be signed when building on a host macOS platform.*
This module requires Node.js 10.0 or higher to run.
npm install --save-dev electron-packager
It is not recommended to install
electron-packager globally.
Building an Electron app for the Windows target platform requires editing the
Electron.exe file.
Currently, Electron Packager uses
node-rcedit to accomplish
this. A Windows executable is bundled in that Node package and needs to be run in order for this
functionality to work, so on non-Windows host platforms (not including WSL),
Wine 1.6 or later needs to be installed. On macOS, it is installable
via Homebrew.
JavaScript API usage can be found in the API documentation.
Running Electron Packager from the command line has this basic form:
npx electron-packager <sourcedir> <appname> --platform=<platform> --arch=<arch> [optional flags...]
Note:
npx can be substituted for
yarn or
npm exec depending on what package manager and
the version you have installed.
This will:
<out>/<appname>-<platform>-<arch> (this can be customized via an optional flag)
--platform and
--arch can be omitted, in two cases:
--all instead, bundles for all valid combinations of target
platforms/architectures will be created.
For an overview of the other optional flags, run
electron-packager --help or see
usage.txt. For
detailed descriptions, see the API documentation.
If
appname is omitted, this will use the name specified by "productName" or "name" in the nearest package.json.
Characters in the Electron app name which are not allowed in all target platforms' filenames
(e.g.,
/), will be replaced by hyphens (
-).
You should be able to launch the app on the platform you built for. If not, check your settings and try again.
Be careful not to include
node_modules you don't want into your final app. If you put them in
the
devDependencies section of
package.json, by default none of the modules related to those
dependencies will be copied in the app bundles. (This behavior can be turned off with the
prune: false API option or
--no-prune CLI flag.) In addition, folders like
.git and
node_modules/.bin will be ignored by default. You can use
--ignore to ignore files and folders
via a regular expression (not a glob pattern).
Examples include
--ignore=\.gitignore or
--ignore="\.git(ignore|modules)".
Let's assume that you have made an app based on the electron-quick-start repository on a macOS host platform with the following file structure:
foobar
├── package.json
├── index.html
├── […other files, like the app's LICENSE…]
└── script.js
…and that the following is true:
electron-packager is installed locally
productName in
package.json has been set to
Foo Bar
electron module is in the
devDependencies section of
package.json, and set to the exact version of
1.4.15.
npm install for the
Foo Bar app has been run at least once
When one runs the following command for the first time in the
foobar directory:
npx electron-packager .
electron-packager will do the following:
sourcedir
appname from the
productName in
package.json
appVersion from the
version in
package.json
platform and
arch from the host, in this example,
darwin platform and
x64 arch.
~/.electron)
Foo Bar.app
Foo Bar.app in
foobar/Foo Bar-darwin-x64/ (since an
out directory was not specified, it used the current working directory)
The file structure now looks like:
foobar
├── Foo Bar-darwin-x64
│ ├── Foo Bar.app
│ │ └── […Mac app contents…]
│ ├── LICENSE [the Electron license]
│ └── version
├── […other application bundles, like "Foo Bar-win32-x64" (sans quotes)…]
├── package.json
├── index.html
├── […other files, like the app's LICENSE…]
└── script.js
The
Foo Bar.app folder generated can be executed by a system running macOS, which will start the packaged Electron app. This is also true of the Windows x64 build on a system running a new enough version of Windows for a 64-bit system (via
Foo Bar-win32-x64/Foo Bar.exe), and so on.
Windows:
macOS:
Linux:
These Node modules utilize Electron Packager API hooks: