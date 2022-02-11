openbase logo
Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for electron (https://github.com/electron/electron). electron provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/electron installed!

📝 Available Translations: 🇨🇳 🇧🇷 🇪🇸 🇯🇵 🇷🇺 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 🇩🇪. View these docs in other languages at electron/i18n.

The Electron framework lets you write cross-platform desktop applications using JavaScript, HTML and CSS. It is based on Node.js and Chromium and is used by the Atom editor and many other apps.

Follow @ElectronJS on Twitter for important announcements.

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to coc@electronjs.org.

Installation

To install prebuilt Electron binaries, use npm. The preferred method is to install Electron as a development dependency in your app:

npm install electron --save-dev

For more installation options and troubleshooting tips, see installation. For info on how to manage Electron versions in your apps, see Electron versioning.

Quick start & Electron Fiddle

Use Electron Fiddle to build, run, and package small Electron experiments, to see code examples for all of Electron's APIs, and to try out different versions of Electron. It's designed to make the start of your journey with Electron easier.

Alternatively, clone and run the electron/electron-quick-start repository to see a minimal Electron app in action:

git clone https://github.com/electron/electron-quick-start
cd electron-quick-start
npm install
npm start

Resources for learning Electron

Programmatic usage

Most people use Electron from the command line, but if you require electron inside your Node app (not your Electron app) it will return the file path to the binary. Use this to spawn Electron from Node scripts:

const electron = require('electron')
const proc = require('child_process')

// will print something similar to /Users/maf/.../Electron
console.log(electron)

// spawn Electron
const child = proc.spawn(electron)

Mirrors

Documentation Translations

Find documentation translations in electron/i18n.

Contributing

If you are interested in reporting/fixing issues and contributing directly to the code base, please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.

Community

Info on reporting bugs, getting help, finding third-party tools and sample apps, and more can be found in the support document.

License

MIT

When using the Electron or other GitHub logos, be sure to follow the GitHub logo guidelines.

