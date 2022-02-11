Elastic APM Node.js Agent

This is the official Node.js agent for Elastic APM.

If you have any feedback or questions, please post them on the Discuss forum.

Installation

npm install elastic-apm-node --save

Quick start

To run Elastic APM for your own applications, make sure you have the prerequisites in place first. This agent is compatible with APM Server v6.5 and above. For support for previous releases of the APM Server, use version 1.x of the agent. For details see Getting Started with Elastic APM Now follow the documentation links below relevant to your framework or stack to get set up

Documentation

Contributing

Contributions are welcome, but we recommend that you take a moment and read our contribution guide first.

To see what data is being sent to the APM Server, use the environment variable ELASTIC_APM_PAYLOAD_LOG_FILE (or the config option payloadLogFile ) to specify a log file, e.g:

ELASTIC_APM_PAYLOAD_LOG_FILE =/tmp/payload.ndjson

Please see TESTING.md for instructions on how to run the test suite.

License

BSD-2-Clause



Made with ♥️ and ☕️ by Elastic and our community.