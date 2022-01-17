openbase logo
@types/docker-file-parser

by joyent
1.0.3 (see all)

Parses a dockerfile contents string and returns the array of docker commands

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for docker-file-parser (https://github.com/joyent/docker-file-parser). docker-file-parser provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/docker-file-parser installed!

Readme

Docker file parser

Parses a dockerfile contents string and returns the array of commands, keeping the original file order.

Usage

var parser = require('docker-file-parser');
var options = { includeComments: false };
var contents = 'FROM ubuntu:latest\n'
            + 'ADD . /root\n'
            + 'RUN echo done\n';

var commands = parser.parse(contents, options);

commands.every(function (cmd) { console.log(cmd); });

Options

  • includeComments Whether to include comment commands in the returned array. A comment will have the command name as 'COMMENT'.

Command entries

Each returned command entry is an object with these properties:

  • name The capitalized name of the command, e.g. 'FROM'.
  • args Arguments for the command (can be array, string or map).
  • lineno Line number from the contents string.
  • error Only if there was an error parsing command.

Example:

{
    name: 'ADD',
    args: [ '.', '/srv/app' ],
    lineno: 5
}

Notes

There are other docker file parse modules for JavaScript, like dockerfile-parse and dockerfile-parser, this module differs in the follow aspects:

  • keeps the ordering of the commands (as they occur in the dockerfile)
  • written from a translation of the docker parser.go
  • properly handles character escaping and quoting, e.g. ENV myName="John Doe" myDog=Rex\ The\ Dog
  • handles multi-line commands (i.e. have a line continuance '\' at the end)
  • can optionally include the comments

