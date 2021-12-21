openbase logo
@types/dexie

by dexie
1.3.1

A Minimalistic Wrapper for IndexedDB

652

7.6K

2mos ago

80

1

MIT

Built-In

No?

Deprecated!
This is a stub types definition for Dexie.js (https://github.com/dfahlander/Dexie.js). Dexie.js provides its own type definitions, so you don't need @types/dexie installed!

Readme

Dexie.js

NPM Version Build StatusTested with Browserstack

Dexie.js is a wrapper library for indexedDB - the standard database in the browser. https://dexie.org

Why?

Dexie solves three main issues with the native IndexedDB API:

  1. Ambiguous error handling
  2. Poor queries
  3. Code complexity

Dexie provides a neat database API with a well thought-through API design, robust error handling, extendability, change tracking awareness and extended KeyRange support (case insensitive search, set matches and OR operations).

Hello World

<!doctype html>
<html>
 <head>
  <script src="https://unpkg.com/dexie@latest/dist/dexie.js"></script>
  <script>
   //
   // Declare Database
   //
   var db = new Dexie("FriendDatabase");
   db.version(1).stores({
     friends: "++id,name,age"
   });

   //
   // Manipulate and Query Database
   //
   db.friends.add({name: "Josephine", age: 21}).then(function() {
       return db.friends.where("age").below(25).toArray();
   }).then(function (youngFriends) {
       alert ("My young friends: " + JSON.stringify(youngFriends));
   }).catch(function (e) {
       alert ("Error: " + (e.stack || e));
   });
  </script>
 </head>
</html>

Yes, it's that simple.

An equivalent modern version (works in all modern browsers):

<!doctype html>
<html>
 <head>
  <script type="module">
   import Dexie from "https://unpkg.com/dexie@latest/dist/modern/dexie.mjs";
   //
   // Declare Database
   //
   const db = new Dexie("FriendDatabase");
   db.version(1).stores({
     friends: "++id,name,age"
   });

   //
   // Manipulate and Query Database
   //
   try {
     await db.friends.add({name: "Josephine", age: 21});
     const youngFriends = await db.friends.where("age").below(25).toArray();
     alert (`My young friends: ${JSON.stringify(youngFriends)}`);
   } catch (e) {
     alert (`Error: ${e}`);
   }
  </script>
 </head>
</html>

Tutorial

API Reference

Samples

Performance

Dexie has kick-ass performance. Its bulk methods take advantage of a lesser-known feature in IndexedDB that makes it possible to store stuff without listening to every onsuccess event. This speeds up the performance to a maximum.

Supported operations

above(key): Collection;
aboveOrEqual(key): Collection;
add(item, key?): Promise;
and(filter: (x) => boolean): Collection;
anyOf(keys[]): Collection;
anyOfIgnoreCase(keys: string[]): Collection;
below(key): Collection;
belowOrEqual(key): Collection;
between(lower, upper, includeLower?, includeUpper?): Collection;
bulkAdd(items: Array): Promise;
bulkDelete(keys: Array): Promise;
bulkPut(items: Array): Promise;
clear(): Promise;
count(): Promise;
delete(key): Promise;
distinct(): Collection;
each(callback: (obj) => any): Promise;
eachKey(callback: (key) => any): Promise;
eachPrimaryKey(callback: (key) => any): Promise;
eachUniqueKey(callback: (key) => any): Promise;
equals(key): Collection;
equalsIgnoreCase(key): Collection;
filter(fn: (obj) => boolean): Collection;
first(): Promise;
get(key): Promise;
inAnyRange(ranges): Collection;
keys(): Promise;
last(): Promise;
limit(n: number): Collection;
modify(changeCallback: (obj: T, ctx:{value: T}) => void): Promise;
modify(changes: { [keyPath: string]: any } ): Promise;
noneOf(keys: Array): Collection;
notEqual(key): Collection;
offset(n: number): Collection;
or(indexOrPrimayKey: string): WhereClause;
orderBy(index: string): Collection;
primaryKeys(): Promise;
put(item: T, key?: Key): Promise;
reverse(): Collection;
sortBy(keyPath: string): Promise;
startsWith(key: string): Collection;
startsWithAnyOf(prefixes: string[]): Collection;
startsWithAnyOfIgnoreCase(prefixes: string[]): Collection;
startsWithIgnoreCase(key: string): Collection;
toArray(): Promise;
toCollection(): Collection;
uniqueKeys(): Promise;
until(filter: (value) => boolean, includeStopEntry?: boolean): Collection;
update(key: Key, changes: { [keyPath: string]: any }): Promise;

This is a mix of methods from WhereClause, Table and Collection. Dive into the API reference to see the details.

Hello World (Typescript)

import Dexie, { Table } from 'dexie';

interface Friend {
    id?: number;
    name?: string;
    age?: number;
}

//
// Declare Database
//
class FriendDatabase extends Dexie {
    public friends!: Table<Friend, number>; // id is number in this case

    public constructor() {
        super("FriendDatabase");
        this.version(1).stores({
            friends: "++id,name,age"
        });
    }
}

const db = new FriendDatabase();

db.transaction('rw', db.friends, async() => {

    // Make sure we have something in DB:
    if ((await db.friends.where({name: 'Josephine'}).count()) === 0) {
        const id = await db.friends.add({name: "Josephine", age: 21});
        alert (`Addded friend with id ${id}`);
    }

    // Query:
    const youngFriends = await db.friends.where("age").below(25).toArray();

    // Show result:
    alert ("My young friends: " + JSON.stringify(youngFriends));

}).catch(e => {
    alert(e.stack || e);
});

Samples

https://dexie.org/docs/Samples

https://github.com/dexie/Dexie.js/tree/master/samples

Knowledge Base

https://dexie.org/docs/Questions-and-Answers

Website

https://dexie.org

Install over npm

npm install dexie

Download

For those who don't like package managers, here's the download links:

Legacy:

https://unpkg.com/dexie@latest/dist/dexie.min.js

https://unpkg.com/dexie@latest/dist/dexie.min.js.map

Modern:

https://unpkg.com/dexie@latest/dist/modern/dexie.min.mjs

https://unpkg.com/dexie@latest/dist/modern/dexie.min.mjs.map

Typings:

https://unpkg.com/dexie@latest/dist/dexie.d.ts

Contributing

Here is a little cheat-sheet for how to symlink your app's node_modules/dexie to a place where you can edit the source, version control your changes and create pull requests back to Dexie. Assuming you've already ran npm install dexie --save for the app your are developing.

  1. Fork Dexie.js from the web gui on github

  2. Clone your fork locally by launching a shell/command window and cd to a neutral place (like ~repos/, c:\repos or whatever)

  3. Run the following commands:

    git clone https://github.com/YOUR-USERNAME/Dexie.js.git dexie
cd dexie
npm install
npm run build
npm link

  4. cd to your app directory and write:

    npm link dexie

Your app's node_modules/dexie/ is now sym-linked to the Dexie.js clone on your hard drive so any change you do there will propagate to your app. Build dexie.js using npm run build or npm run watch. The latter will react on any source file change and rebuild the dist files.

That's it. Now you're up and running to test and commit changes to files under dexie/src/ or dexie/test/ and the changes will instantly affect the app you are developing.

Pull requests are more than welcome. Some advices are:

  • Run npm test before making a pull request.
  • If you find an issue, a unit test that reproduces it is lovely ;). If you don't know where to put it, put it in test/tests-misc.js. We use qunit. Just look at existing tests in tests-misc.js to see how they should be written. Tests are transpiled in the build script so you can use ES6 if you like.

Build

npm install
npm run build

Test

npm test

Watch

npm run watch

