Generate Cucumber HTML reports with pie charts

Available HTML themes: ['bootstrap', 'hierarchy', 'foundation', 'simple']

Preview of HTML Reports

Provide Cucumber JSON report file created from your framework and this module will create pretty HTML reports. Choose your best suitable HTML theme and dashboard on your CI with available HTML reporter plugins.

Snapshot of Bootstrap Report

Install

npm install cucumber-html-reporter --save-dev

Notes:

Latest version supports Cucumber 3

Install cucumber-html-reporter@2.0.3 for cucumber version < Cucumber@3

for cucumber version Install cucumber-html-reporter@0.5.0 for cucumber version < Cucumber@2

for cucumber version Install cucumber-html-reporter@0.4.0 for node version <0.12

Usage

Let's get you started:

Install the package through npm Create an index.js and specify the options. Example of bootstrap theme:

var reporter = require ( 'cucumber-html-reporter' ); var options = { theme : 'bootstrap' , jsonFile : 'test/report/cucumber_report.json' , output : 'test/report/cucumber_report.html' , reportSuiteAsScenarios : true , scenarioTimestamp : true , launchReport : true , metadata : { "App Version" : "0.3.2" , "Test Environment" : "STAGING" , "Browser" : "Chrome 54.0.2840.98" , "Platform" : "Windows 10" , "Parallel" : "Scenarios" , "Executed" : "Remote" } }; reporter.generate(options);

Please look at the Options section below for more options

Run the above code in a node.js script after Cucumber execution:

node index.js

For CucumberJS

This module converts Cucumber's JSON format to HTML reports.

The code has to be separated from CucumberJS execution (after it).

In order to generate JSON formats, run the Cucumber to create the JSON format and pass the file name to the formatter as shown below,

$ cucumberjs test /features/ -f json: test /report/cucumber_report.json

Multiple formatter are also supported,

$ cucumberjs test /features/ -f summary -f json: test /report/cucumber_report.json

Are you using cucumber with other frameworks or running cucumber-parallel? Pass relative path of JSON file to the options as shown here

Options

theme

Available: ['bootstrap', 'hierarchy', 'foundation', 'simple'] Type: String

Select the Theme for HTML report.

N.B: Hierarchy theme is best suitable if your features are organized under features-folder hierarchy. Each folder will be rendered as a HTML Tab. It supports up to 3-level of nested folder hierarchy structure.

jsonFile

Type: String

Provide path of the Cucumber JSON format file

jsonDir

Type: String

If you have more than one cucumber JSON files, provide the path of JSON directory. This module will create consolidated report of all Cucumber JSON files.

e.g. jsonDir: 'test/reports' //where reports directory contains valid *.json files

N.B.: jsonFile takes precedence over jsonDir . We recommend to use either jsonFile or jsonDir option.

output

Type: String

Provide HTML output file path and name

reportSuiteAsScenarios

Type: Boolean Supported in the Bootstrap theme.

true : Reports total number of passed/failed scenarios as HEADER.

false : Reports total number of passed/failed features as HEADER.

launchReport

Type: Boolean

Automatically launch HTML report at the end of test suite

true : Launch HTML report in the default browser

false : Do not launch HTML report at the end of test suite

ignoreBadJsonFile

Type: Boolean

Report any bad json files found during merging json files from directory option.

true : ignore any bad json files found and continue with remaining files to merge.

false : Default option. Fail report generation if any bad files found during merge.

name

Type: String (optional)

Custom project name. If not passed, module reads the name from projects package.json which is preferable.

brandTitle

Type: String (optional)

Brand Title is the brand of your report, e.g. Smoke Tests Report, Acceptance Test Report etc as per your need. If not passed, it will be displayed as "Cucumberjs Report"

columnLayout

Available: [1, 2] Type: Number Default: 2

Select the Column Layout. One column or Two columns

1 = One Column layout (col-xx-12) 2 = Two Columns Layout (col-xx-6)

storeScreenshots

Type: Boolean Default: undefined

true : Stores the screenShots to the default directory. It creates a directory 'screenshot' if does not exists.

false or undefined : Does not store screenShots but attaches screenShots as a step-inline images to HTML report

screenshotsDirectory

Type: String (optional) Default: options.output/../screenshots

Applicable if storeScreenshots=true . Relative path for directory where screenshots should be saved. E.g. the below options should store the screenshots to the <parentDirectory>/screenshots/ where as the report would be at <parentDirectory>/report/cucumber_report.html

{ ... ... output: '/report/cucumber_report.html' , screenshotsDirectory : 'screenshots/' , storeScreenshots : true }

noInlineScreenshots

Type: Boolean Default: undefined

true : Applicable if storeScreenshots=true . Avoids inlining screenshots, uses relative path to screenshots instead (i.e. enables lazy loading of images).

false or undefined : Keeps screenshots inlined.

Type: Boolean Default: undefined

true : Applicable if theme: 'bootstrap' . Shows the starting timestamp of each scenario within the title.

false or undefined : Does not show starting timestamp.

metadata

Type: JSON (optional) Default: undefined

Print more data to your report, such as browser info, platform, app info, environments etc. Data can be passed as JSON key-value pair. Reporter will parse the JSON and will show the Key-Value under Metadata section on HTML report. Checkout the below preview HTML Report with Metadata.

Pass the Key-Value pair as per your need, as shown in below example,

metadata : { "App Version" : "0.3.2" , "Test Environment" : "STAGING" , "Browser" : "Chrome 54.0.2840.98" , "Platform" : "Windows 10" , "Parallel" : "Scenarios" , "Executed" : "Remote" }

Tips

Attach Screenshots to HTML report

Capture and Attach screenshots to the Cucumber Scenario and HTML report will render the screenshot image

for Cucumber V1

driver.takeScreenshot().then( function ( buffer ) { return scenario.attach( new Buffer(buffer, 'base64' ), 'image/png' ); };

for Cucumber V2 and V3

var world = this ; driver.takeScreenshot().then( function ( buffer ) { return world.attach(buffer, 'image/png' ); };

Attach Plain Text to HTML report

Attach plain-texts/data to HTML report to help debug/review the results

scenario.attach( 'test data goes here' );

Attach pretty JSON to HTML report

Attach JSON to HTML report

scenario.attach( JSON .stringify(myJsonObject, undefined , 4 ));

Changelog

