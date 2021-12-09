Cosmiconfig searches for and loads configuration for your program.
It features smart defaults based on conventional expectations in the JavaScript ecosystem. But it's also flexible enough to search wherever you'd like to search, and load whatever you'd like to load.
By default, Cosmiconfig will start where you tell it to start and search up the directory tree for the following:
package.json property
.json,
.yaml,
.yml,
.js, or
.cjs
.config.js or
.config.cjs CommonJS module
For example, if your module's name is "myapp", cosmiconfig will search up the directory tree for configuration in the following places:
myapp property in
package.json
.myapprc file in JSON or YAML format
.myapprc.json,
.myapprc.yaml,
.myapprc.yml,
.myapprc.js, or
.myapprc.cjs file
myapp.config.js or
myapp.config.cjs CommonJS module exporting an object
Cosmiconfig continues to search up the directory tree, checking each of these places in each directory, until it finds some acceptable configuration (or hits the home directory).
npm install cosmiconfig
Tested in Node 10+.
Create a Cosmiconfig explorer, then either
search for or directly
load a configuration file.
const { cosmiconfig, cosmiconfigSync } = require('cosmiconfig');
// ...
const explorer = cosmiconfig(moduleName);
// Search for a configuration by walking up directories.
// See documentation for search, below.
explorer.search()
.then((result) => {
// result.config is the parsed configuration object.
// result.filepath is the path to the config file that was found.
// result.isEmpty is true if there was nothing to parse in the config file.
})
.catch((error) => {
// Do something constructive.
});
// Load a configuration directly when you know where it should be.
// The result object is the same as for search.
// See documentation for load, below.
explorer.load(pathToConfig).then(..);
// You can also search and load synchronously.
const explorerSync = cosmiconfigSync(moduleName);
const searchedFor = explorerSync.search();
const loaded = explorerSync.load(pathToConfig);
The result object you get from
search or
load has the following properties:
undefined if the file is empty.
true if the configuration file is empty. This property will not be present if the configuration file is not empty.
const { cosmiconfig } = require('cosmiconfig');
const explorer = cosmiconfig(moduleName[, cosmiconfigOptions])
Creates a cosmiconfig instance ("explorer") configured according to the arguments, and initializes its caches.
Type:
string. Required.
Your module name. This is used to create the default
searchPlaces and
packageProp.
If your
searchPlaces value will include files, as it does by default (e.g.
${moduleName}rc), your
moduleName must consist of characters allowed in filenames. That means you should not copy scoped package names, such as
@my-org/my-package, directly into
moduleName.
cosmiconfigOptions are documented below.
You may not need them, and should first read about the functions you'll use.
explorer.search([searchFrom]).then(result => {..})
Searches for a configuration file. Returns a Promise that resolves with a result or with
null, if no configuration file is found.
You can do the same thing synchronously with
explorerSync.search().
Let's say your module name is
goldengrahams so you initialized with
const explorer = cosmiconfig('goldengrahams');.
Here's how your default
search() will work:
process.cwd() (or some other directory defined by the
searchFrom argument to
search()), look for configuration objects in the following places:
goldengrahams property in a
package.json file.
.goldengrahamsrc file with JSON or YAML syntax.
.goldengrahamsrc.json,
.goldengrahamsrc.yaml,
.goldengrahamsrc.yml,
.goldengrahamsrc.js, or
.goldengrahamsrc.cjs file.
goldengrahams.config.js or
goldengrahams.config.cjs CommonJS module exporting the object.
./,
../,
../../,
../../../, etc., checking the same places in each directory.
stopDir).
search() Promise resolves with its result (or, with
explorerSync.search(), the result is returned).
search() Promise resolves with
null (or, with
explorerSync.search(),
null is returned).
search() Promise rejects with that error (so you should
.catch() it). (Or, with
explorerSync.search(), the error is thrown.)
If you know exactly where your configuration file should be, you can use
load(), instead.
The search process is highly customizable.
Use the cosmiconfig options
searchPlaces and
loaders to precisely define where you want to look for configurations and how you want to load them.
Type:
string.
Default:
process.cwd().
A filename.
search() will start its search here.
If the value is a directory, that's where the search starts. If it's a file, the search starts in that file's directory.
explorer.load(loadPath).then(result => {..})
Loads a configuration file. Returns a Promise that resolves with a result or rejects with an error (if the file does not exist or cannot be loaded).
Use
load if you already know where the configuration file is and you just need to load it.
explorer.load('load/this/file.json'); // Tries to load load/this/file.json.
If you load a
package.json file, the result will be derived from whatever property is specified as your
packageProp.
You can do the same thing synchronously with
explorerSync.load().
Clears the cache used in
load().
Clears the cache used in
search().
Performs both
clearLoadCache() and
clearSearchCache().
const { cosmiconfigSync } = require('cosmiconfig');
const explorerSync = cosmiconfigSync(moduleName[, cosmiconfigOptions])
Creates a synchronous cosmiconfig instance ("explorerSync") configured according to the arguments, and initializes its caches.
See
cosmiconfig().
const result = explorerSync.search([searchFrom]);
Synchronous version of
explorer.search().
Returns a result or
null.
const result = explorerSync.load(loadPath);
Synchronous version of
explorer.load().
Returns a result.
Clears the cache used in
load().
Clears the cache used in
search().
Performs both
clearLoadCache() and
clearSearchCache().
Type:
Object.
Possible options are documented below.
Type:
Array<string>.
Default: See below.
An array of places that
search() will check in each directory as it moves up the directory tree.
Each place is relative to the directory being searched, and the places are checked in the specified order.
Default
searchPlaces:
[
'package.json',
`.${moduleName}rc`,
`.${moduleName}rc.json`,
`.${moduleName}rc.yaml`,
`.${moduleName}rc.yml`,
`.${moduleName}rc.js`,
`.${moduleName}rc.cjs`,
`${moduleName}.config.js`,
`${moduleName}.config.cjs`,
]
Create your own array to search more, fewer, or altogether different places.
Every item in
searchPlaces needs to have a loader in
loaders that corresponds to its extension.
(Common extensions are covered by default loaders.)
Read more about
loaders below.
package.json is a special value: When it is included in
searchPlaces, Cosmiconfig will always parse it as JSON and load a property within it, not the whole file.
That property is defined with the
packageProp option, and defaults to your module name.
Examples, with a module named
porgy:
// Disallow extensions on rc files:
[
'package.json',
'.porgyrc',
'porgy.config.js'
]
// ESLint searches for configuration in these places:
[
'.eslintrc.js',
'.eslintrc.yaml',
'.eslintrc.yml',
'.eslintrc.json',
'.eslintrc',
'package.json'
]
// Babel looks in fewer places:
[
'package.json',
'.babelrc'
]
// Maybe you want to look for a wide variety of JS flavors:
[
'porgy.config.js',
'porgy.config.mjs',
'porgy.config.ts',
'porgy.config.coffee'
]
// ^^ You will need to designate custom loaders to tell
// Cosmiconfig how to handle these special JS flavors.
// Look within a .config/ subdirectory of every searched directory:
[
'package.json',
'.porgyrc',
'.config/.porgyrc',
'.porgyrc.json',
'.config/.porgyrc.json'
]
Type:
Object.
Default: See below.
An object that maps extensions to the loader functions responsible for loading and parsing files with those extensions.
Cosmiconfig exposes its default loaders on a named export
defaultLoaders.
Default
loaders:
const { defaultLoaders } = require('cosmiconfig');
console.log(Object.entries(defaultLoaders))
// [
// [ '.cjs', [Function: loadJs] ],
// [ '.js', [Function: loadJs] ],
// [ '.json', [Function: loadJson] ],
// [ '.yaml', [Function: loadYaml] ],
// [ '.yml', [Function: loadYaml] ],
// [ 'noExt', [Function: loadYaml] ]
// ]
(YAML is a superset of JSON; which means YAML parsers can parse JSON; which is how extensionless files can be either YAML or JSON with only one parser.)
If you provide a
loaders object, your object will be merged with the defaults.
So you can override one or two without having to override them all.
Keys in
loaders are extensions (starting with a period), or
noExt to specify the loader for files without extensions, like
.myapprc.
Values in
loaders are a loader function (described below) whose values are loader functions.
The most common use case for custom loaders value is to load extensionless
rc files as strict JSON, instead of JSON or YAML (the default).
To accomplish that, provide the following
loaders value:
{
noExt: defaultLoaders['.json']
}
If you want to load files that are not handled by the loader functions Cosmiconfig exposes, you can write a custom loader function or use one from NPM if it exists.
Third-party loaders:
Use cases for custom loader function:
.mjs configuration files.
Custom loader functions have the following signature:
// Sync
(filepath: string, content: string) => Object | null
// Async
(filepath: string, content: string) => Object | null | Promise<Object | null>
Cosmiconfig reads the file when it checks whether the file exists, so it will provide you with both the file's path and its content.
Do whatever you need to, and return either a configuration object or
null (or, for async-only loaders, a Promise that resolves with one of those).
null indicates that no real configuration was found and the search should continue.
A few things to note:
cosmiconfigSync()).
require hook, because
defaultLoaders['.js'] just uses
require.
Whether you use custom loaders or a
require hook is up to you.
Examples:
// Allow JSON5 syntax:
{
'.json': json5Loader
}
// Allow a special configuration syntax of your own creation:
{
'.special': specialLoader
}
// Allow many flavors of JS, using custom loaders:
{
'.mjs': esmLoader,
'.ts': typeScriptLoader,
'.coffee': coffeeScriptLoader
}
// Allow many flavors of JS but rely on require hooks:
{
'.mjs': defaultLoaders['.js'],
'.ts': defaultLoaders['.js'],
'.coffee': defaultLoaders['.js']
}
Type:
string | Array<string>.
Default:
`${moduleName}`.
Name of the property in
package.json to look for.
Use a period-delimited string or an array of strings to describe a path to nested properties.
For example, the value
'configs.myPackage' or
['configs', 'myPackage'] will get you the
"myPackage" value in a
package.json like this:
{
"configs": {
"myPackage": {..}
}
}
If nested property names within the path include periods, you need to use an array of strings. For example, the value
['configs', 'foo.bar', 'baz'] will get you the
"baz" value in a
package.json like this:
{
"configs": {
"foo.bar": {
"baz": {..}
}
}
}
If a string includes period but corresponds to a top-level property name, it will not be interpreted as a period-delimited path. For example, the value
'one.two' will get you the
"three" value in a
package.json like this:
{
"one.two": "three",
"one": {
"two": "four"
}
}
Type:
string.
Default: Absolute path to your home directory.
Directory where the search will stop.
Type:
boolean.
Default:
true.
If
false, no caches will be used.
Read more about "Caching" below.
Type:
(Result) => Promise<Result> | Result.
A function that transforms the parsed configuration. Receives the result.
If using
search() or
load() (which are async), the transform function can return the transformed result or return a Promise that resolves with the transformed result.
If using
cosmiconfigSync,
search() or
load(), the function must be synchronous and return the transformed result.
The reason you might use this option — instead of simply applying your transform function some other way — is that the transformed result will be cached. If your transformation involves additional filesystem I/O or other potentially slow processing, you can use this option to avoid repeating those steps every time a given configuration is searched or loaded.
Type:
boolean.
Default:
true.
By default, if
search() encounters an empty file (containing nothing but whitespace) in one of the
searchPlaces, it will ignore the empty file and move on.
If you'd like to load empty configuration files, instead, set this option to
false.
Why might you want to load empty configuration files? If you want to throw an error, or if an empty configuration file means something to your program.
As of v2, cosmiconfig uses caching to reduce the need for repetitious reading of the filesystem or expensive transforms. Every new cosmiconfig instance (created with
cosmiconfig()) has its own caches.
To avoid or work around caching, you can do the following:
cosmiconfig option
cache to
false.
clearLoadCache(),
clearSearchCache(), and
clearCaches().
rc serves its focused purpose well. cosmiconfig differs in a few key ways — making it more useful for some projects, less useful for others:
package.json property, an rc file, a
.config.js file, and rc files with extensions.
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.
And please do participate!