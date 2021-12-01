title: Statusbar
The
StatusBarobject provides some functions to customize the iOS and Android StatusBar.
This installation method requires cordova 5.0+
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-statusbar
It is also possible to install via repo url directly ( unstable )
cordova plugin add https://github.com/apache/cordova-plugin-statusbar.git
StatusBarOverlaysWebView (boolean, defaults to true). Make the statusbar overlay or not overlay the WebView at startup.
<preference name="StatusBarOverlaysWebView" value="true" />
Only supported on Android 5 or later. Earlier versions will ignore this preference.
StatusBarBackgroundColor (color hex string, no default value). Set the background color of the statusbar by a hex string (#RRGGBB) at startup. If this value is not set, the background color will be transparent. If
StatusBarOverlaysWebView is set to true, then a 8 digit hex (#AARRGGBB) string can optionally be used to define the transparency.
<preference name="StatusBarBackgroundColor" value="#000000" />
StatusBarStyle (status bar style, defaults to lightcontent). Set the status bar style (e.g. text color). Available options:
default,
lightcontent.
blacktranslucent and
blackopaque are also available, but deprecated, will be removed in next major release, use
lightcontent instead.
<preference name="StatusBarStyle" value="lightcontent" />
StatusBarDefaultScrollToTop (boolean, defaults to false). On iOS, allows the Cordova WebView to use default scroll-to-top behavior. Defaults to false so you can listen to the "statusTap" event (described below) and customize the behavior instead.
<preference name="StatusBarDefaultScrollToTop" value="false" />
The Android 5+ guidelines specify using a different color for the statusbar than your main app color (unlike the uniform statusbar color of many iOS apps), so you may want to set the statusbar color at runtime instead via
StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString or
StatusBar.backgroundColorByName. One way to do that would be:
if (cordova.platformId == 'android') {
StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString("#333");
}
It is also possible to make the status bar semi-transparent. Android uses hexadecimal ARGB values, which are formatted as #AARRGGBB. That first pair of letters, the AA, represent the alpha channel. You must convert your decimal opacity values to a hexadecimal value. You can read more about it here.
For example, a black status bar with 20% opacity:
if (cordova.platformId == 'android') {
StatusBar.overlaysWebView(true);
StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString('#33000000');
}
Starting with iOS 11 you must include
viewport-fit=cover in your viewport meta tag if you want the status bar to overlay the webview:
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1, width=device-width, viewport-fit=cover">
During runtime you can use the StatusBar.hide function below, but if you want the StatusBar to be hidden at app startup on iOS, you must modify your app's Info.plist file.
Add/edit these two attributes if not present. Set "Status bar is initially hidden" to "YES" and set "View controller-based status bar appearance" to "NO". If you edit it manually without Xcode, the keys and values are:
<key>UIStatusBarHidden</key>
<true/>
<key>UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance</key>
<false/>
This plugin defines global
StatusBar object.
Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(StatusBar);
}
Make the statusbar overlay or not overlay the WebView.
StatusBar.overlaysWebView(true);
Set to true to make the statusbar overlay on top of your app. Ensure that you adjust your styling accordingly so that your app's title bar or content is not covered. Set to false to make the statusbar solid and not overlay your app. You can then set the style and background color to suit using the other functions.
StatusBar.overlaysWebView(true);
StatusBar.overlaysWebView(false);
Use the default statusbar (dark text, for light backgrounds).
StatusBar.styleDefault();
Use the lightContent statusbar (light text, for dark backgrounds).
StatusBar.styleLightContent();
Note:
styleBlackTranslucent is deprecated and will be removed in next major release, use
styleLightContent instead.
Use the blackTranslucent statusbar (light text, for dark backgrounds).
StatusBar.styleBlackTranslucent();
Note:
styleBlackOpaque is deprecated and will be removed in next major release, use
styleLightContent instead.
Use the blackOpaque statusbar (light text, for dark backgrounds).
StatusBar.styleBlackOpaque();
On iOS, when you set StatusBar.overlaysWebView to false, you can set the background color of the statusbar by color name.
StatusBar.backgroundColorByName("red");
Supported color names are:
Sets the background color of the statusbar by a hex string.
StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString("#C0C0C0");
CSS shorthand properties are also supported.
StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString("#333"); // => #333333
StatusBar.backgroundColorByHexString("#FAB"); // => #FFAABB
On iOS, when you set StatusBar.overlaysWebView to false, you can set the background color of the statusbar by a hex string (#RRGGBB).
On Android, when StatusBar.overlaysWebView is true, and on WP7&8, you can also specify values as #AARRGGBB, where AA is an alpha value.
Hide the statusbar.
StatusBar.hide();
Shows the statusbar.
StatusBar.show();
Read this property to see if the statusbar is visible or not.
if (StatusBar.isVisible) {
// do something
}
Listen for this event to know if the statusbar was tapped.
window.addEventListener('statusTap', function() {
// scroll-up with document.body.scrollTop = 0; or do whatever you want
});