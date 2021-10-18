title: Inappbrowser
You can show helpful articles, videos, and web resources inside of your app. Users can view web pages without leaving your app.
To get a few ideas, check out the sample at the bottom of this page or go straight to the reference content.
This plugin provides a web browser view that displays when calling
cordova.InAppBrowser.open().
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank', 'location=yes');
window.open
The
cordova.InAppBrowser.open() function is defined to be a drop-in replacement
for the
window.open() function. Existing
window.open() calls can use the
InAppBrowser window, by replacing window.open:
window.open = cordova.InAppBrowser.open;
If you change the browsers
window.open function this way, it can have unintended side
effects (especially if this plugin is included only as a dependency of another
plugin).
The InAppBrowser window behaves like a standard web browser, and can't access Cordova APIs. For this reason, the InAppBrowser is recommended if you need to load third-party (untrusted) content, instead of loading that into the main Cordova webview. The InAppBrowser is not subject to the whitelist, nor is opening links in the system browser.
The InAppBrowser provides by default its own GUI controls for the user (back, forward, done).
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-inappbrowser
If you want all page loads in your app to go through the InAppBrowser, you can
simply hook
window.open during initialization. For example:
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
window.open = cordova.InAppBrowser.open;
}
<preference name="InAppBrowserStatusBarStyle" value="lightcontent" />
Opens a URL in a new
InAppBrowser instance, the current browser
instance, or the system browser.
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open(url, target, options);
ref: Reference to the
InAppBrowser window when the target is set to
'_blank'. (InAppBrowser)
url: The URL to load (String). Call
encodeURI() on this if the URL contains Unicode characters.
target: The target in which to load the URL, an optional parameter that defaults to
_self. (String)
_self: Opens in the Cordova WebView if the URL is in the white list, otherwise it opens in the
InAppBrowser.
_blank: Opens in the
InAppBrowser.
_system: Opens in the system's web browser.
options: Options for the
InAppBrowser. Optional, defaulting to:
location=yes. (String)
The
options string must not contain any blank space, and each feature's name/value pairs must be separated by a comma. Feature names are case insensitive.
All platforms support:
location: Set to
yes or
no to turn the
InAppBrowser's location bar on or off.
Android supports these additional options:
hidden: set to
yes to create the browser and load the page, but not show it. The loadstop event fires when loading is complete. Omit or set to
no (default) to have the browser open and load normally.
beforeload: set to enable the
beforeload event to modify which pages are actually loaded in the browser. Accepted values are
get to intercept only GET requests,
post to intercept on POST requests or
yes to intercept both GET & POST requests. Note that POST requests are not currently supported and will be ignored (if you set
beforeload=post it will raise an error).
clearcache: set to
yes to have the browser's cookie cache cleared before the new window is opened
clearsessioncache: set to
yes to have the session cookie cache cleared before the new window is opened
closebuttoncaption: set to a string to use as the close button's caption instead of a X. Note that you need to localize this value yourself.
closebuttoncolor: set to a valid hex color string, for example:
#00ff00, and it will change the
close button color from default, regardless of being a text or default X. Only has effect if user has location set to
yes.
footer: set to
yes to show a close button in the footer similar to the iOS Done button.
The close button will appear the same as for the header hence use closebuttoncaption and closebuttoncolor to set its properties.
footercolor: set to a valid hex color string, for example
#00ff00 or
#CC00ff00 (
#aarrggbb) , and it will change the footer color from default.
Only has effect if user has footer set to
yes.
hardwareback: set to
yes to use the hardware back button to navigate backwards through the
InAppBrowser's history. If there is no previous page, the
InAppBrowser will close. The default value is
yes, so you must set it to
no if you want the back button to simply close the InAppBrowser.
hidenavigationbuttons: set to
yes to hide the navigation buttons on the location toolbar, only has effect if user has location set to
yes. The default value is
no.
hideurlbar: set to
yes to hide the url bar on the location toolbar, only has effect if user has location set to
yes. The default value is
no.
navigationbuttoncolor: set to a valid hex color string, for example:
#00ff00, and it will change the color of both navigation buttons from default. Only has effect if user has location set to
yes and not hidenavigationbuttons set to
yes.
toolbarcolor: set to a valid hex color string, for example:
#00ff00, and it will change the color the toolbar from default. Only has effect if user has location set to
yes.
lefttoright: Set to
yes to swap positions of the navigation buttons and the close button. Specifically, navigation buttons go to the right and close button to the left. Default value is
no.
zoom: set to
yes to show Android browser's zoom controls, set to
no to hide them. Default value is
yes.
mediaPlaybackRequiresUserAction: Set to
yes to prevent HTML5 audio or video from autoplaying (defaults to
no).
shouldPauseOnSuspend: Set to
yes to make InAppBrowser WebView to pause/resume with the app to stop background audio (this may be required to avoid Google Play issues like described in CB-11013).
useWideViewPort: Sets whether the WebView should enable support for the "viewport" HTML meta tag or should use a wide viewport. When the value of the setting is
no, the layout width is always set to the width of the WebView control in device-independent (CSS) pixels. When the value is
yes and the page contains the viewport meta tag, the value of the width specified in the tag is used. If the page does not contain the tag or does not provide a width, then a wide viewport will be used. (defaults to
yes).
fullscreen: Sets whether the InappBrowser WebView is displayed fullscreen or not. In fullscreen mode, the status bar is hidden. Default value is
yes.
iOS supports these additional options:
hidden: set to
yes to create the browser and load the page, but not show it. The loadstop event fires when loading is complete. Omit or set to
no (default) to have the browser open and load normally.
beforeload: set to enable the
beforeload event to modify which pages are actually loaded in the browser. Accepted values are
get to intercept only GET requests,
post to intercept on POST requests or
yes to intercept both GET & POST requests. Note that POST requests are not currently supported and will be ignored (if you set
beforeload=post it will raise an error).
clearcache: set to
yes to have the browser's cookie cache cleared before the new window is opened
clearsessioncache: set to
yes to have the session cookie cache cleared before the new window is opened. For WKWebView, requires iOS 11+ on target device.
cleardata: set to
yes to have the browser's entire local storage cleared (cookies, HTML5 local storage, IndexedDB, etc.) before the new window is opened
closebuttoncolor: set as a valid hex color string, for example:
#00ff00, to change from the default Done button's color. Only applicable if toolbar is not disabled.
closebuttoncaption: set to a string to use as the Done button's caption. Note that you need to localize this value yourself.
disallowoverscroll: Set to
yes or
no (default is
no). Turns on/off the the bounce of the WKWebView's UIScrollView.
hidenavigationbuttons: set to
yes or
no to turn the toolbar navigation buttons on or off (defaults to
no). Only applicable if toolbar is not disabled.
navigationbuttoncolor: set as a valid hex color string, for example:
#00ff00, to change from the default color. Only applicable if navigation buttons are visible.
toolbar: set to
yes or
no to turn the toolbar on or off for the InAppBrowser (defaults to
yes)
toolbarcolor: set as a valid hex color string, for example:
#00ff00, to change from the default color of the toolbar. Only applicable if toolbar is not disabled.
toolbartranslucent: set to
yes or
no to make the toolbar translucent(semi-transparent) (defaults to
yes). Only applicable if toolbar is not disabled.
lefttoright: Set to
yes to swap positions of the navigation buttons and the close button. Specifically, close button goes to the right and navigation buttons to the left.
enableViewportScale: Set to
yes or
no to prevent viewport scaling through a meta tag (defaults to
no).
mediaPlaybackRequiresUserAction: Set to
yes to prevent HTML5 audio or video from autoplaying (defaults to
no).
allowInlineMediaPlayback: Set to
yes or
no to allow in-line HTML5 media playback, displaying within the browser window rather than a device-specific playback interface. The HTML's
video element must also include the
webkit-playsinline attribute (defaults to
no).
presentationstyle: Set to
pagesheet,
formsheet or
fullscreen to set the presentation style (defaults to
fullscreen).
transitionstyle: Set to
fliphorizontal,
crossdissolve or
coververtical to set the transition style (defaults to
coververtical).
toolbarposition: Set to
top or
bottom (default is
bottom). Causes the toolbar to be at the top or bottom of the window.
hidespinner: Set to
yes or
no to change the visibility of the loading indicator (defaults to
no).
Windows supports these additional options:
hidden: set to
yes to create the browser and load the page, but not show it. The loadstop event fires when loading is complete. Omit or set to
no (default) to have the browser open and load normally.
hardwareback: works the same way as on Android platform.
fullscreen: set to
yes to create the browser control without a border around it. Please note that if location=no is also specified, there will be no control presented to user to close IAB window.
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank', 'location=yes');
var ref2 = cordova.InAppBrowser.open(encodeURI('http://ja.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ハングル'), '_blank', 'location=yes');
At the moment the only supported target in OSX is
_system.
_blank and
_self targets are not yet implemented and are ignored silently. Pull requests and patches to get these to work are greatly appreciated.
Since the introduction of iPadOS 13, iPads try to adapt their content mode / user agent for the optimal browsing experience. This may result in iPads having their user agent set to Macintosh, making it hard to detect them as mobile devices using user agent string sniffing. You can change this with the
PreferredContentMode preference in
config.xml.
<preference name="PreferredContentMode" value="mobile" />
The example above forces the user agent to contain
iPad. The other option is to use the value
desktop to turn the user agent to
Macintosh.
Plugin is implemented via iframe,
Navigation history (
back and
forward buttons in LocationBar) is not implemented.
The object returned from a call to
cordova.InAppBrowser.open when the target is set to
'_blank'.
Adds a listener for an event from the
InAppBrowser. (Only available when the target is set to
'_blank')
ref.addEventListener(eventname, callback);
ref: reference to the
InAppBrowser window (InAppBrowser)
eventname: the event to listen for (String)
InAppBrowser starts to load a URL.
InAppBrowser finishes loading a URL.
InAppBrowser encounters an error when loading a URL.
InAppBrowser window is closed.
InAppBrowser decides whether to load an URL or not (only with option
beforeload set).
InAppBrowser receives a message posted from the page loaded inside the
InAppBrowser Webview.
callback: the function that executes when the event fires. The function is passed an
InAppBrowserEvent object as a parameter.
var inAppBrowserRef;
function showHelp(url) {
var target = "_blank";
var options = "location=yes,hidden=yes,beforeload=yes";
inAppBrowserRef = cordova.InAppBrowser.open(url, target, options);
inAppBrowserRef.addEventListener('loadstart', loadStartCallBack);
inAppBrowserRef.addEventListener('loadstop', loadStopCallBack);
inAppBrowserRef.addEventListener('loaderror', loadErrorCallBack);
inAppBrowserRef.addEventListener('beforeload', beforeloadCallBack);
inAppBrowserRef.addEventListener('message', messageCallBack);
}
function loadStartCallBack() {
$('#status-message').text("loading please wait ...");
}
function loadStopCallBack() {
if (inAppBrowserRef != undefined) {
inAppBrowserRef.insertCSS({ code: "body{font-size: 25px;}" });
inAppBrowserRef.executeScript({ code: "\
var message = 'this is the message';\
var messageObj = {my_message: message};\
var stringifiedMessageObj = JSON.stringify(messageObj);\
webkit.messageHandlers.cordova_iab.postMessage(stringifiedMessageObj);"
});
$('#status-message').text("");
inAppBrowserRef.show();
}
}
function loadErrorCallBack(params) {
$('#status-message').text("");
var scriptErrorMesssage =
"alert('Sorry we cannot open that page. Message from the server is : "
+ params.message + "');"
inAppBrowserRef.executeScript({ code: scriptErrorMesssage }, executeScriptCallBack);
inAppBrowserRef.close();
inAppBrowserRef = undefined;
}
function executeScriptCallBack(params) {
if (params[0] == null) {
$('#status-message').text(
"Sorry we couldn't open that page. Message from the server is : '"
+ params.message + "'");
}
}
function beforeloadCallBack(params, callback) {
if (params.url.startsWith("http://www.example.com/")) {
// Load this URL in the inAppBrowser.
callback(params.url);
} else {
// The callback is not invoked, so the page will not be loaded.
$('#status-message').text("This browser only opens pages on http://www.example.com/");
}
}
function messageCallBack(params){
$('#status-message').text("message received: "+params.data.my_message);
}
type: the eventname, either
loadstart,
loadstop,
loaderror,
message or
exit. (String)
url: the URL that was loaded. (String)
code: the error code, only in the case of
loaderror. (Number)
message: the error message, only in the case of
loaderror. (String)
data: the message contents , only in the case of
message. A stringified JSON object. (String)
loadstart,
loaderror,
message events are not fired.
message event is not fired.
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank', 'location=yes');
ref.addEventListener('loadstart', function(event) { alert(event.url); });
Removes a listener for an event from the
InAppBrowser. (Only available when the target is set to
'_blank')
ref.removeEventListener(eventname, callback);
ref: reference to the
InAppBrowser window. (InAppBrowser)
eventname: the event to stop listening for. (String)
InAppBrowser starts to load a URL.
InAppBrowser finishes loading a URL.
InAppBrowser encounters an error loading a URL.
InAppBrowser window is closed.
InAppBrowser receives a message posted from the page loaded inside the
InAppBrowser Webview.
callback: the function to execute when the event fires.
The function is passed an
InAppBrowserEvent object.
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank', 'location=yes');
var myCallback = function(event) { alert(event.url); }
ref.addEventListener('loadstart', myCallback);
ref.removeEventListener('loadstart', myCallback);
Closes the
InAppBrowserwindow.
ref.close();
InAppBrowser window (InAppBrowser)
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank', 'location=yes');
ref.close();
Displays an InAppBrowser window that was opened hidden. Calling this has no effect if the InAppBrowser was already visible.
ref.show();
InAppBrowser)
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank', 'hidden=yes');
// some time later...
ref.show();
Hides the InAppBrowser window. Calling this has no effect if the InAppBrowser was already hidden.
ref.hide();
InAppBrowser)
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank');
// some time later...
ref.hide();
Injects JavaScript code into the
InAppBrowserwindow. (Only available when the target is set to
'_blank')
ref.executeScript(details, callback);
ref: reference to the
InAppBrowser window. (InAppBrowser)
injectDetails: details of the script to run, specifying either a
file or
code key. (Object)
callback: the function that executes after the JavaScript code is injected.
code, the callback executes
with a single parameter, which is the return value of the
script, wrapped in an
Array. For multi-line scripts, this is
the return value of the last statement, or the last expression
evaluated.
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank', 'location=yes');
ref.addEventListener('loadstop', function() {
ref.executeScript({file: "myscript.js"});
});
Due to MSDN docs the invoked script can return only string values, otherwise the parameter, passed to callback will be
[null].
Injects CSS into the
InAppBrowserwindow. (Only available when the target is set to
'_blank')
ref.insertCSS(details, callback);
ref: reference to the
InAppBrowser window (InAppBrowser)
injectDetails: details of the script to run, specifying either a
file or
code key. (Object)
callback: the function that executes after the CSS is injected.
var ref = cordova.InAppBrowser.open('http://apache.org', '_blank', 'location=yes');
ref.addEventListener('loadstop', function() {
ref.insertCSS({file: "mystyles.css"});
});
__
You can use this plugin to show helpful documentation pages within your app. Users can view online help documents and then close them without leaving the app.
Here's a few snippets that show how you do this.
There's lots of ways to do this in your app. A drop down list is a simple way to do that.
<select id="help-select">
<option value="default">Need help?</option>
<option value="article">Show me a helpful article</option>
<option value="video">Show me a helpful video</option>
<option value="search">Search for other topics</option>
</select>
Gather the users choice in the
onDeviceReady function of the page and then send an appropriate URL to a helper function in some shared library file. Our helper function is named
showHelp() and we'll write that function next.
$('#help-select').on('change', function (e) {
var url;
switch (this.value) {
case "article":
url = "https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/latest/"
+ "reference/cordova-plugin-inappbrowser/index.html";
break;
case "video":
url = "https://youtu.be/F-GlVrTaeH0";
break;
case "search":
url = "https://www.google.com/#q=inAppBrowser+plugin";
break;
}
showHelp(url);
});
We'll use the
open function to load the help page. We're setting the
hidden property to
yes so that we can show the browser only after the page content has loaded. That way, users don't see a blank browser while they wait for content to appear. When the
loadstop event is raised, we'll know when the content has loaded. We'll handle that event shortly.
function showHelp(url) {
var target = "_blank";
var options = "location=yes,hidden=yes";
inAppBrowserRef = cordova.InAppBrowser.open(url, target, options);
inAppBrowserRef.addEventListener('loadstart', loadStartCallBack);
inAppBrowserRef.addEventListener('loadstop', loadStopCallBack);
inAppBrowserRef.addEventListener('loaderror', loadErrorCallBack);
}
Because the browser doesn't immediately appear, we can use the
loadstart event to show a status message, progress bar, or other indicator. This assures users that content is on the way.
function loadStartCallBack() {
$('#status-message').text("loading please wait ...");
}
When the
loadstopcallback event is raised, we know that the content has loaded and we can make the browser visible. This sort of trick can create the impression of better performance. The truth is that whether you show the browser before content loads or not, the load times are exactly the same.
function loadStopCallBack() {
if (inAppBrowserRef != undefined) {
inAppBrowserRef.insertCSS({ code: "body{font-size: 25px;}" });
$('#status-message').text("");
inAppBrowserRef.show();
}
}
You might have noticed the call to the
insertCSS function. This serves no particular purpose in our scenario. But it gives you an idea of why you might use it. In this case, we're just making sure that the font size of your pages have a certain size. You can use this function to insert any CSS style elements. You can even point to a CSS file in your project.
Sometimes a page no longer exists, a script error occurs, or a user lacks permission to view the resource. How or if you handle that situation is completely up to you and your design. You can let the browser show that message or you can present it in another way.
We'll try to show that error in a message box. We can do that by injecting a script that calls the
alert function. That said, this won't work in browsers on Windows devices so we'll have to look at the parameter of the
executeScript callback function to see if our attempt worked. If it didn't work out for us, we'll just show the error message in a
<div> on the page.
function loadErrorCallBack(params) {
$('#status-message').text("");
var scriptErrorMesssage =
"alert('Sorry we cannot open that page. Message from the server is : "
+ params.message + "');"
inAppBrowserRef.executeScript({ code: scriptErrorMesssage }, executeScriptCallBack);
inAppBrowserRef.close();
inAppBrowserRef = undefined;
}
function executeScriptCallBack(params) {
if (params[0] == null) {
$('#status-message').text(
"Sorry we couldn't open that page. Message from the server is : '"
+ params.message + "'");
}
}
var iab = cordova.InAppBrowser;
iab.open('local-url.html'); // loads in the Cordova WebView
iab.open('local-url.html', '_self'); // loads in the Cordova WebView
iab.open('local-url.html', '_system'); // Security error: system browser, but url will not load (iOS)
iab.open('local-url.html', '_blank'); // loads in the InAppBrowser
iab.open('local-url.html', 'random_string'); // loads in the InAppBrowser
iab.open('local-url.html', 'random_string', 'location=no'); // loads in the InAppBrowser, no location bar
var iab = cordova.InAppBrowser;
iab.open('http://whitelisted-url.com'); // loads in the Cordova WebView
iab.open('http://whitelisted-url.com', '_self'); // loads in the Cordova WebView
iab.open('http://whitelisted-url.com', '_system'); // loads in the system browser
iab.open('http://whitelisted-url.com', '_blank'); // loads in the InAppBrowser
iab.open('http://whitelisted-url.com', 'random_string'); // loads in the InAppBrowser
iab.open('http://whitelisted-url.com', 'random_string', 'location=no'); // loads in the InAppBrowser, no location bar
var iab = cordova.InAppBrowser;
iab.open('http://url-that-fails-whitelist.com'); // loads in the InAppBrowser
iab.open('http://url-that-fails-whitelist.com', '_self'); // loads in the InAppBrowser
iab.open('http://url-that-fails-whitelist.com', '_system'); // loads in the system browser
iab.open('http://url-that-fails-whitelist.com', '_blank'); // loads in the InAppBrowser
iab.open('http://url-that-fails-whitelist.com', 'random_string'); // loads in the InAppBrowser
iab.open('http://url-that-fails-whitelist.com', 'random_string', 'location=no'); // loads in the InAppBrowser, no location bar