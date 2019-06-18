title: Globalization
This plugin obtains information and performs operations specific to the user's locale, language, and timezone. Note the difference between locale and language: locale controls how numbers, dates, and times are displayed for a region, while language determines what language text appears as, independently of locale settings. Often developers use locale to set both settings, but there is no reason a user couldn't set her language to "English" but locale to "French", so that text is displayed in English but dates, times, etc., are displayed as they are in France. Unfortunately, most mobile platforms currently do not make a distinction between these settings.
This plugin defines global
navigator.globalization object.
Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(navigator.globalization);
}
With the ECMA Internationalization API now supported on iOS, Android and Windows devices, this plugin is not required any more. Migrating from this plugin to the ECMA Internationalization API is explained in this Cordova blog post.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-globalization
Get the BCP 47 language tag for the client's current language.
navigator.globalization.getPreferredLanguage(successCallback, errorCallback);
Returns the BCP-47 compliant language identifier tag to the
successCallback
with a
properties object as a parameter. That object should have a
value
property with a
String value.
If there is an error getting the language, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.UNKNOWN_ERROR.
When the browser is set to the
en-US language, this should display a
popup dialog with the text
language: en-US:
navigator.globalization.getPreferredLanguage(
function (language) {alert('language: ' + language.value + '\n');},
function () {alert('Error getting language\n');}
);
Returns the BCP 47 compliant tag for the client's current locale setting.
navigator.globalization.getLocaleName(successCallback, errorCallback);
Returns the BCP 47 compliant locale identifier string to the
successCallback
with a
properties object as a parameter. That object should have a
value
property with a
String value. The locale tag will consist of a two-letter lower
case language code, two-letter upper case country code, and (unspecified) variant
code, separated by a hyphen.
If there is an error getting the locale, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.UNKNOWN_ERROR.
When the browser is set to the
en-US locale, this displays a popup
dialog with the text
locale: en-US.
navigator.globalization.getLocaleName(
function (locale) {alert('locale: ' + locale.value + '\n');},
function () {alert('Error getting locale\n');}
);
navigator.globalization.getPreferredLanguage().
Returns a date formatted as a string according to the client's locale and timezone.
navigator.globalization.dateToString(date, successCallback, errorCallback, options);
Returns the formatted date
String via a
value property accessible
from the object passed as a parameter to the
successCallback.
The inbound
date parameter should be of type
Date.
If there is an error formatting the date, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.FORMATTING_ERROR.
The
options parameter is optional, and its default values are:
{formatLength:'short', selector:'date and time'}
The
options.formatLength can be
short,
medium,
long, or
full.
The
options.selector can be
date,
time or
date and time.
If the browser is set to the
en_US locale, this displays a popup
dialog with text similar to
date: 9/25/2012 4:21PM using the default
options:
navigator.globalization.dateToString(
new Date(),
function (date) { alert('date: ' + date.value + '\n'); },
function () { alert('Error getting dateString\n'); },
{ formatLength: 'short', selector: 'date and time' }
);
formatLength options are a subset of Unicode
UTS #35. The default option
short depends on a user selected date format within
Settings -> System -> Date & time -> Choose date format,
which provide a
year pattern only with 4 digits, not 2 digits.
This means that it is not completely aligned with
ICU.
The
formatLength option supports only
short and
full values.
The pattern for 'date and time' selector is always a full datetime format.
The returned value may be not completely aligned with ICU depending on a user locale.
The
formatLength option supports only
short and
full values.
The pattern for 'date and time' selector is always a full datetime format.
The returned value may be not completely aligned with ICU depending on a user locale.
Only 79 locales are supported because moment.js is used in this method.
The returned value may be not completely aligned with ICU depending on a user locale.
time selector supports
full and
short formatLength only.
formatLength is not distinguishing
long and
full
long or
full version)
Returns a pattern string to format and parse currency values according to the client's user preferences and ISO 4217 currency code.
navigator.globalization.getCurrencyPattern(currencyCode, successCallback, errorCallback);
Returns the pattern to the
successCallback with a
properties object
as a parameter. That object should contain the following properties:
pattern: The currency pattern to format and parse currency values. The patterns follow Unicode Technical Standard #35. (String)
code: The ISO 4217 currency code for the pattern. (String)
fraction: The number of fractional digits to use when parsing and formatting currency. (Number)
rounding: The rounding increment to use when parsing and formatting. (Number)
decimal: The decimal symbol to use for parsing and formatting. (String)
grouping: The grouping symbol to use for parsing and formatting. (String)
The inbound
currencyCode parameter should be a
String of one of
the ISO 4217 currency codes, for example 'USD'.
If there is an error obtaining the pattern, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.FORMATTING_ERROR.
When the browser is set to the
en_US locale and the selected
currency is United States Dollars, this example displays a popup
dialog with text similar to the results that follow:
navigator.globalization.getCurrencyPattern(
'USD',
function (pattern) {
alert('pattern: ' + pattern.pattern + '\n' +
'code: ' + pattern.code + '\n' +
'fraction: ' + pattern.fraction + '\n' +
'rounding: ' + pattern.rounding + '\n' +
'decimal: ' + pattern.decimal + '\n' +
'grouping: ' + pattern.grouping);
},
function () { alert('Error getting pattern\n'); }
);
Expected result:
pattern: $#,##0.##;($#,##0.##)
code: USD
fraction: 2
rounding: 0
decimal: .
grouping: ,
Returns an array of the names of the months or days of the week, depending on the client's user preferences and calendar.
navigator.globalization.getDateNames(successCallback, errorCallback, options);
Returns the array of names to the
successCallback with a
properties object as a parameter. That object contains a
value
property with an
Array of
String values. The array features names
starting from either the first month in the year or the first day of
the week, depending on the option selected.
If there is an error obtaining the names, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.UNKNOWN_ERROR.
The
options parameter is optional, and its default values are:
{type:'wide', item:'months'}
The value of
options.type can be
narrow or
wide.
The value of
options.item can be
months or
days.
When the browser is set to the
en_US locale, this example displays
a series of twelve popup dialogs, one per month, with text similar to
month: January:
navigator.globalization.getDateNames(
function (names) {
for (var i = 0; i < names.value.length; i++) {
alert('month: ' + names.value[i] + '\n');
}
},
function () { alert('Error getting names\n'); },
{ type: 'wide', item: 'months' }
);
options.type supports a
genitive value, important for some languages.
Returns a pattern string to format and parse dates according to the client's user preferences.
navigator.globalization.getDatePattern(successCallback, errorCallback, options);
Returns the pattern to the
successCallback. The object passed in as
a parameter contains the following properties:
pattern: The date and time pattern to format and parse dates. The patterns follow Unicode Technical Standard #35. (String)
timezone: The abbreviated name of the time zone on the client. (String)
iana_timezone: The IANA name of the time zone on the client. (String)
utc_offset: The current difference in seconds between the client's time zone and coordinated universal time. (Number)
dst_offset: The current daylight saving time offset in seconds between the client's non-daylight saving's time zone and the client's daylight saving's time zone. (Number)
If there is an error obtaining the pattern, the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.PATTERN_ERROR.
The
options parameter is optional, and defaults to the following values:
{formatLength:'short', selector:'date and time'}
The
options.formatLength can be
short,
medium,
long, or
full. The
options.selector can be
date,
time or
date and time.
When the browser is set to the
en_US locale, this example displays
a popup dialog with text such as
pattern: M/d/yyyy h:mm a:
function checkDatePattern() {
navigator.globalization.getDatePattern(
function (date) { alert('pattern: ' + date.pattern + '\n'); },
function () { alert('Error getting pattern\n'); },
{ formatLength: 'short', selector: 'date and time' }
);
}
The
formatLength supports only
short and
full values.
The
pattern for
date and time pattern returns only full datetime format.
The
timezone returns the full time zone name.
The
dst_offset property is not supported, and always returns zero.
The pattern may be not completely aligned with ICU depending on a user locale.
The
formatLength supports only
short and
full values.
The
pattern for
date and time pattern returns only full datetime format.
The
timezone returns the full time zone name.
The
iana_timezone property is not supported, and always returns empty string.
The
dst_offset property is not supported, and always returns zero.
The pattern may be not completely aligned with ICU depending on a user locale.
The 'pattern' property is not supported and returns empty string.
Only Chrome returns 'timezone' property. Its format is "Part of the world/{City}". Other browsers return empty string.
Returns the first day of the week according to the client's user preferences and calendar.
navigator.globalization.getFirstDayOfWeek(successCallback, errorCallback);
The days of the week are numbered starting from 1, where 1 is assumed
to be Sunday. Returns the day to the
successCallback with a
properties object as a parameter. That object should have a
value
property with a
Number value.
If there is an error obtaining the pattern, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.UNKNOWN_ERROR.
When the browser is set to the
en_US locale, this displays a
popup dialog with text similar to
day: 1.
navigator.globalization.getFirstDayOfWeek(
function (day) {alert('day: ' + day.value + '\n');},
function () {alert('Error getting day\n');}
);
Returns a pattern string to format and parse numbers according to the client's user preferences.
navigator.globalization.getNumberPattern(successCallback, errorCallback, options);
Returns the pattern to the
successCallback with a
properties object
as a parameter. That object contains the following properties:
pattern: The number pattern to format and parse numbers. The patterns follow Unicode Technical Standard #35. (String)
symbol: The symbol to use when formatting and parsing, such as a percent or currency symbol. (String)
fraction: The number of fractional digits to use when parsing and formatting numbers. (Number)
rounding: The rounding increment to use when parsing and formatting. (Number)
positive: The symbol to use for positive numbers when parsing and formatting. (String)
negative: The symbol to use for negative numbers when parsing and formatting. (String)
decimal: The decimal symbol to use for parsing and formatting. (String)
grouping: The grouping symbol to use for parsing and formatting. (String)
If there is an error obtaining the pattern, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.PATTERN_ERROR.
The
options parameter is optional, and default values are:
{type:'decimal'}
The
options.type can be
decimal,
percent, or
currency.
When the browser is set to the
en_US locale, this should display a
popup dialog with text similar to the results that follow:
navigator.globalization.getNumberPattern(
function (pattern) {alert('pattern: ' + pattern.pattern + '\n' +
'symbol: ' + pattern.symbol + '\n' +
'fraction: ' + pattern.fraction + '\n' +
'rounding: ' + pattern.rounding + '\n' +
'positive: ' + pattern.positive + '\n' +
'negative: ' + pattern.negative + '\n' +
'decimal: ' + pattern.decimal + '\n' +
'grouping: ' + pattern.grouping);},
function () {alert('Error getting pattern\n');},
{type:'decimal'}
);
Results:
pattern: #,##0.###
symbol: .
fraction: 0
rounding: 0
positive:
negative: -
decimal: .
grouping: ,
The
pattern property is not supported, and returns an empty string.
The
fraction property is not supported, and returns zero.
pattern property is not supported, and returns an empty string.
pattern.
Indicates whether daylight savings time is in effect for a given date using the client's time zone and calendar.
navigator.globalization.isDayLightSavingsTime(date, successCallback, errorCallback);
Indicates whether or not daylight savings time is in effect to the
successCallback with a
properties object as a parameter. That object
should have a
dst property with a
Boolean value. A
true value
indicates that daylight savings time is in effect for the given date,
and
false indicates that it is not.
The inbound parameter
date should be of type
Date.
If there is an error reading the date, then the
errorCallback
executes. The error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.UNKNOWN_ERROR.
During the summer, and if the browser is set to a DST-enabled
timezone, this should display a popup dialog with text similar to
dst: true:
navigator.globalization.isDayLightSavingsTime(
new Date(),
function (date) {alert('dst: ' + date.dst + '\n');},
function () {alert('Error getting names\n');}
);
Returns a number formatted as a string according to the client's user preferences.
navigator.globalization.numberToString(number, successCallback, errorCallback, options);
Returns the formatted number string to the
successCallback with a
properties object as a parameter. That object should have a
value
property with a
String value.
If there is an error formatting the number, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.FORMATTING_ERROR.
The
options parameter is optional, and its default values are:
{type:'decimal'}
The
options.type can be
decimal,
percent, or
currency.
When the browser is set to the
en_US locale, this displays a popup
dialog with text similar to
number: 3.142:
navigator.globalization.numberToString(
3.1415926,
function (number) {alert('number: ' + number.value + '\n');},
function () {alert('Error getting number\n');},
{type:'decimal'}
);
Windows 8.0 does not support number rounding, therefore values will not be rounded automatically.
On Windows 8.1 and Windows Phone 8.1 fractional part is being truncated instead of rounded in case of
percent number type therefore fractional digits count is set to 0.
percent numbers are not grouped as they can't be parsed in stringToNumber if grouped.
currency type is not supported.
Parses a date formatted as a string, according to the client's user preferences and calendar using the time zone of the client, and returns the corresponding date object.
navigator.globalization.stringToDate(dateString, successCallback, errorCallback, options);
Returns the date to the success callback with a
properties object as
a parameter. That object should have the following properties:
year: The four digit year. (Number)
month: The month from (0-11). (Number)
day: The day from (1-31). (Number)
hour: The hour from (0-23). (Number)
minute: The minute from (0-59). (Number)
second: The second from (0-59). (Number)
millisecond: The milliseconds (from 0-999), not available on all platforms. (Number)
The inbound
dateString parameter should be of type
String.
The
options parameter is optional, and defaults to the following
values:
{formatLength:'short', selector:'date and time'}
The
options.formatLength can be
short,
medium,
long, or
full. The
options.selector can be
date,
time or
date and time.
If there is an error parsing the date string, then the
errorCallback
executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a parameter. The
error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.PARSING_ERROR.
When the browser is set to the
en_US locale, this displays a
popup dialog with text similar to
month:8 day:25 year:2012. Note
that the month integer is one less than the string, as the month
integer represents an array index.
navigator.globalization.stringToDate(
'9/25/2012',
function (date) {alert('month:' + date.month +
' day:' + date.day +
' year:' + date.year + '\n');},
function () {alert('Error getting date\n');},
{selector: 'date'}
);
The
formatLength option supports only
short and
full values.
The pattern for 'date and time' selector is always a full datetime format.
The inbound
dateString parameter should be formed in compliance with a pattern returned by getDatePattern.
This pattern may be not completely aligned with ICU depending on a user locale.
The
formatLength option supports only
short and
full values.
The pattern for 'date and time' selector is always a full datetime format.
The inbound
dateString parameter should be formed in compliance with a pattern returned by getDatePattern.
This pattern may be not completely aligned with ICU depending on a user locale.
Only 79 locales are supported because moment.js is used in this method.
Inbound string should be aligned with
dateToString output format and may not completely aligned with ICU depending on a user locale.
time selector supports
full and
short formatLength only.
Parses a number formatted as a string according to the client's user preferences and returns the corresponding number.
navigator.globalization.stringToNumber(string, successCallback, errorCallback, options);
Returns the number to the
successCallback with a
properties object
as a parameter. That object should have a
value property with a
Number value.
If there is an error parsing the number string, then the
errorCallback executes with a
GlobalizationError object as a
parameter. The error's expected code is
GlobalizationError.PARSING_ERROR.
The
options parameter is optional, and defaults to the following
values:
{type:'decimal'}
The
options.type can be
decimal,
percent, or
currency.
When the browser is set to the
en_US locale, this should display a
popup dialog with text similar to
number: 1234.56:
navigator.globalization.stringToNumber(
'1234.56',
function (number) {alert('number: ' + number.value + '\n');},
function () {alert('Error getting number\n');},
{type:'decimal'}
);
percent type the returned value is not divided by 100.
The string must strictly conform to the locale format. For example, percent symbol should be separated by space for 'en-US' locale if the type parameter is 'percent'.
percent numbers must not be grouped to be parsed correctly.
An object representing a error from the Globalization API.
GlobalizationError.UNKNOWN_ERROR: 0
GlobalizationError.FORMATTING_ERROR: 1
GlobalizationError.PARSING_ERROR: 2
GlobalizationError.PATTERN_ERROR: 3
This object is created and populated by Cordova, and returned to a callback in the case of an error.
When the following error callback executes, it displays a
popup dialog with the text similar to
code: 3 and
message:
function errorCallback(error) {
alert('code: ' + error.code + '\n' +
'message: ' + error.message + '\n');
};