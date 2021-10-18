title: Dialogs

description: Use native dialog UI elements

This plugin provides access to some native dialog UI elements via a global navigator.notification object.

Although the object is attached to the global scoped navigator , it is not available until after the deviceready event.

document .addEventListener( "deviceready" , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { console .log(navigator.notification); }

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-dialogs

Methods

navigator.notification.alert

navigator.notification.confirm

navigator.notification.prompt

navigator.notification.beep

navigator.notification.dismissPrevious

navigator.notification.dismissAll

Shows a custom alert or dialog box. Most Cordova implementations use a native dialog box for this feature, but some platforms use the browser's alert function, which is typically less customizable.

navigator .notification .alert ( message , alertCallback , [title] , [buttonName] )

message : Dialog message. (String)

alertCallback : Callback to invoke when alert dialog is dismissed. (Function)

title : Dialog title. (String) (Optional, defaults to Alert )

buttonName: Button name. (String) (Optional, defaults to OK )

Example

function alertDismissed ( ) { } navigator.notification.alert( 'You are the winner!' , alertDismissed, 'Game Over' , 'Done' );

Supported Platforms

Android

Browser

iOS

Windows

Displays a customizable confirmation dialog box.

navigator .notification .confirm ( message , confirmCallback , [title] , [buttonLabels] )

message : Dialog message. (String)

confirmCallback : Callback to invoke with index of button pressed (1, 2, or 3) or when the dialog is dismissed without a button press (0). (Function)

title : Dialog title. (String) (Optional, defaults to Confirm )

buttonLabels: Array of strings specifying button labels. (Array) (Optional, defaults to [ OK,Cancel ])

confirmCallback

The confirmCallback executes when the user presses one of the buttons in the confirmation dialog box.

The callback takes the argument buttonIndex (Number), which is the index of the pressed button. Note that the index uses one-based indexing, so the value is 1 , 2 , 3 , etc.

Example

function onConfirm ( buttonIndex ) { alert( 'You selected button ' + buttonIndex); } navigator.notification.confirm( 'You are the winner!' , onConfirm, 'Game Over' , [ 'Restart' , 'Exit' ] );

Supported Platforms

Android

Browser

iOS

Windows

Android Quirks

Android supports a maximum of three buttons, and ignores any more than that.

Android dialog title cannot exceed 2 lines of content, it will ignore any more than this.

Windows Quirks

On Windows8/8.1 it is not possible to add more than three buttons to MessageDialog instance.

On Windows Phone 8.1 it's not possible to show dialog with more than two buttons.

Displays a native dialog box that is more customizable than the browser's prompt function.

navigator .notification .prompt ( message , promptCallback , [title] , [buttonLabels] , [defaultText] )

message : Dialog message. (String)

promptCallback : Callback to invoke with index of button pressed (1, 2, or 3) or when the dialog is dismissed without a button press (0). (Function)

title : Dialog title (String) (Optional, defaults to Prompt )

buttonLabels : Array of strings specifying button labels (Array) (Optional, defaults to ["OK","Cancel"] )

defaultText: Default textbox input value ( String ) (Optional, Default: empty string)

promptCallback

The promptCallback executes when the user presses one of the buttons in the prompt dialog box. The results object passed to the callback contains the following properties:

buttonIndex: The index of the pressed button. (Number) Note that the index uses one-based indexing, so the value is 1 , 2 , 3 , etc.

input1: The text entered in the prompt dialog box. (String)

Example

function onPrompt ( results ) { alert( "You selected button number " + results.buttonIndex + " and entered " + results.input1); } navigator.notification.prompt( 'Please enter your name' , onPrompt, 'Registration' , [ 'Ok' , 'Exit' ], 'Jane Doe' );

Supported Platforms

Android

Browser

iOS

Windows

Android Quirks

Android supports a maximum of three buttons, and ignores any more than that.

On Android 3.0 and later, buttons are displayed in reverse order for devices that use the Holo theme.

Windows Quirks

On Windows prompt dialog is html-based due to lack of such native api.

The device plays a beep sound.

navigator .notification .beep ( times );

times: The number of times to repeat the beep. (Number)

Example

navigator .notification .beep ( 2 );

Supported Platforms

Android

Browser

iOS

Windows 8

Android Quirks

Android plays the default Notification ringtone specified under the Settings/Sound & Display panel.

Dismisses the previously opened dialog box. If no dialog box is currently open, the errorCallback will be called.

navigator .notification .dismissPrevious ( [successCallback] , [errorCallback] )

successCallback : Callback to invoke when previously opened dialog has been dismissed. (Function) (Optional)

: Callback to invoke when previously opened dialog has been dismissed. (Function) (Optional) errorCallback: Callback to invoke on failure to dismiss previously opened dialog. Will be passed the error message. (Function) (Optional)

Example

function successCallback ( ) { console .log( "Successfully dismissed previously opened dialog." ); } function errorCallback ( error ) { console .log( "Failed to dismiss previously opened dialog: " + error); } navigator.notification.dismissPrevious( successCallback, errorCallback );

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Dismisses all previously opened dialog boxes. If no dialog box is currently open, the errorCallback will be called.

navigator .notification .dismissAll ( [successCallback] , [errorCallback] )

successCallback : Callback to invoke when all previously opened dialogs have been dismissed. (Function) (Optional)

: Callback to invoke when all previously opened dialogs have been dismissed. (Function) (Optional) errorCallback: Callback to invoke on failure to dismiss all previously opened dialogs. Will be passed the error message. (Function) (Optional)

Example

function successCallback ( ) { console .log( "Successfully dismissed all previously opened dialogs." ); } function errorCallback ( error ) { console .log( "Failed to dismiss all previously opened dialogs: " + error); } navigator.notification.dismissAll( successCallback, errorCallback );

Supported Platforms